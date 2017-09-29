World this week



Wednesday, September 27th, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel swept home to a fourth term, but a historic surge for nationalists in federal elections leant a distinctly ‘hollow’ tone to her victory. Her conservative CDU/CSU bloc has seen its worst result in almost 70 years but will remain the largest in parliament. Its current coalition partner, the social democratic SPD, says it will go into opposition after historic losses.

The nationalist AfD (Alternative for Deutschland) has won its first seats and is set to be the third party, a result that sparked some protests. Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the right-wing, anti-Islam party’s headquarters in Berlin on Sunday night, some with placards saying “Refugees are welcome”. Protests were also held in several other cities, including Frankfurt and Cologne. With just 33 percent of the vote, it was the worst result for the alliance between the Christian Democrat (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) since 1949, when national elections were held in Germany for the first time after World War Two. Addressing supporters, Mrs Merkel, who has been in the job for 12 years, said she had hoped for a “better result”.

A referendum on independence was held in the three Iraqi provinces that make up the Kurdistan Region, as well as in adjoining disputed areas claimed by the Kurds and the Arab-led central government that are controlled by Kurdish Peshmerga forces. The Kurdish news agency Rudaw reported that 72 percent of the 5.2 million Kurds and non-Kurds registered as resident in those areas had voted. Ballots were still being counted as Dhaka Courier went to press this week, with initial results expected by the end of the day. Kurds are the fourth-largest ethnic group in the Middle East but they have never obtained a permanent nation state. Iran, which also has a Kurdish minority, banned direct flights to and from the Kurdistan Region on Sunday, the day of the vote. Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in south-eastern Turkey on Monday, near the border with Iraq.

In Iraq, where they make up an estimated 15- 20 percent of the population of 37 million, Kurds faced decades of repression before acquiring autonomy in 1991.

US President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, calling them “disgraceful”. Speaking at a White House press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Mr Trump said the NFL should ban players from kneeling. He denied he had been preoccupied with the issue at the expense of the hurricane disaster in Puerto Rico.

The president first said on September 22 at a rally in Alabama that players who fail to stand during the national anthem should be fired or suspended. His criticism seemed to galvanise players, teams and the league to assert what they saw as a right to freely express political convictions. National Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick first sat down during the anthem in preseason in 2016.

Saudi Arabia is to allow women to drive for the first time, state media said this week. King Salman had issued a decree allowing women to be given driving licences, the Saudi Press Agency said. Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world that has forbidden women from driving. Rights groups have campaigned for years to allow women in Saudi Arabia to drive. Some Saudi women have been fined and imprisoned for daring to get behind the wheel. The decree has ordered that a ministerial body be set up to give advice within 30 days and that the order will be implemented by June 2018, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“The royal decree will implement the provisions of traffic regulations, including the issuance of driving licences for men and women alike,” the report said.