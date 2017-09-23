When all roads lead to Turtle Bay

Courier Briefing

The UN’s annual shindig in its Turtle Bay headquarters in New York is the UEFA Champions League of geopolitics. For about ten days, although leaders attend for mainly their own address, the atmosphere around the UNGA – always on the Fall. Over the years, as the UN has grown in size and bureaucracy, there has often been the feeling that the UNGA week is a time for this organization to signal its vitality in the international rules-based order that has been devised in the post-World War II era.

Looking to make an impact in his very first appearance, US president led the US delegation in a highly publicised session on UN reforms.(see text of agreement below).

On Tuesday, Donald Trump delivered his first speech at 72nd United Nations (UN) General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York as President of the United States. In addition to addressing threats from Iran and North Korea here are some key points from his speech at the UNGA:

The United Nations success depends on the independent strength of its member states. Referring to the Marshall Plan adopted by the United States in 1948 to rebuild Western Europe’s economies, Trump stressed on the importance of countries strengthening their nation-states.

The nation-state remains the best vehicle for uplifting the human condition.

Massive embarrassment for the US that some governments with egregious Human Rights records sit in the UN Human Rights’ Council

President Trump hit out at Iran – “The deal with Iran is one of the worst that US has entered into. That deal is an embarrassment to the US”

Without taking any names, President Trump asked nations to help end support of states who have ensured safe haven to terrorists and backing terrorism

Terrorists and extremists have gathered strength. They have spread to every region of the planet: President Trump

“All nations should fight against Islamic terror together”

“We will stop radical Islamic terrorism”

“We must deny terrorists safe haven, financing”

“It is time to expose those countries who support and finance terror organisations”

“Uncontrolled migration is deeply unfair to both sending and receiving countries”

We thank Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon for hosting refugees from Syria: President Trump

President Trump on North Korea: If the US is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea

“If the righteous men do not confront the evil, the forces of destruction will get more power”

“‘Rocket Man’ is on a suicide mission for him and his regime”

“No one has shown more contempt for its people than the regime in North Korea”

“North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens entire world with the immense loss of human life”

“Time for North Korea to realise denuclearisation is its only future”

While the President touched upon an array of global political concerns, climate change was excluded from the address. In addition to climate change, the Rohingya crisis was not addressed in his UNGA speech in spite of the United Nations’ intense focus on the matter.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday joined a high-level meeting on UN reforms hosted by Donald Trump when the US President urged the UN to improve the way it does business.

Heads of governments and states of 193 countries who arrived in New York to attend the 72nd UN General Assembly session joined the meeting held at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ).

In recent years, the United Nations “has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement,” Donald Trump said calling on the UN to invest “more in people and less in bureaucracy”.

The high-level meeting titled “Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development” was held as a way to give momentum to Secretary General Gutierrez’s efforts to adopt a declaration to bring greater efficiency, accountability and transparency to the UN.

As of this morning, 128 nations have signed the declaration, according the UN.

“We support your efforts of UN Secretary General to look across the entire system, and to find ways the United Nations can better, and be better at development, management, peace, and security,” Trump said.

“We seek a United Nations that regains the trust of the people around the world … cut through the bureaucracy, reform outdated systems, and make firm decisions to advance the UN’s core mission,” he added.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a high-level meeting on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and hold a bilateral meeting with her Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay later in the day.

In the evening, Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and attend a high-level follow-up meeting of Global Deal for Decent Work and Inclusive Growth.

Hasina is to speak at the UN on Thursday.

“She will seek immediate cessation of violence in Rakhine state in Myanmar and ask the UN secretary general to send a fact-finding mission to Rakhine,” a spokesman for the prime minister, Nazrul Islam, told AFP.

“She will also call the international community and the UN to put pressure on Myanmar for the repatriation of all the Rohingya refugees to their homeland in Myanmar,” he said.

Foreign Minister A.H. Mahmood Ali said: “We will continue international pressure on the Myanmar government to immediately end its ongoing ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya.”

Backlash fears amid Myanmar tensions

As tensions mount between the neighbors, the foreign ministry on Friday summoned the Myanmar charge d’affaires in Dhaka to protest alleged violations of its airspace by Myanmar drones and helicopter.

The ministry warned that the three violations between September 10 and 14 could lead to “unwarranted consequences.” Myanmar did not immediately comment.

The Bangladeshi government earlier protested to the embassy over the planting of landmines near their border, which have killed several Rohingya, and the treatment of the refugees.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also said Myanmar’s treatment of the Rohingya could amount to ethnic cleansing. The deaths of the three refugees backed warnings by UN agencies and other relief groups that the crisis could get out of control.

“How bad is it really down there?”

When I was interviewed earlier this year, I spoke about the recurring nightmares of 1971 which I experienced last year. For about a month in June 2016, I would wake up at night, sometimes screaming, and in my nightmares I would always be standing in a very muddy refugee camp with a dead Bangladeshi baby in my arms. At the time, last year, I sought psychiatric help and after a short holiday away from Dhaka, I was no longer affected by the nightmares which was a great relief.

However, now, seeing the tragic live news footage on TV channels every day coming from Teknaf, my nightmares have returned. The lines of thousands of refugees coming from Myanmar to Bangladesh are very reminiscent of the scenes experienced by me 46 years ago. The only differences between 1971 and 2017 is that all the news now is ‘live’ and in colour while in 1971 news took time to move from place to place, country to country and was, mostly, in black and white only.

What I wrote in September 1971, published in Oxfam’s document “The Testimony of Sixty” about the refugees from Bangladesh pouring across the Benapol/Bongaon border crossing, I could be writing today in Teknaf:

“There are no walls to keep the rain from blowing in, nor any partitions except lines of washing to separate one family from the next. The thatched roof seems to sweat smoke, but just as the smoke drifts out the rain comes in at every pore, and the mud floor which is their bed gets wet and slimy.

Regularly each hut disgorges a hundred refugees or more who form queues for their government rations, queues for the wells, queues for a place at the trench latrines. Those with dysentery seldom make it to the queue. The children form lines for their daily dollop of special nutritious food.

This is the totality of life for nine million refugees-there is no work, there is no money. They knew what they were coming to. They knew, that despite everything, it was better than what they were leaving, for here there is a chance of physical survival.

We shall go on trying to help them survive here. Please do not give up at your end. But above all, please push, press and persuade everyone with influence until the refugees are safe again. Get them out of these monstrous camps.”

(Julian Francis, September, 1971)

In 1971, we heard from the refugees about genocide, about villages being razed to the ground by the Pakistani Army and their collaborators. We saw people with bullet wounds and wounds caused by bayonet and knife stabbings. Nothing, it seems has changed from 1971 to 2017 except, perhaps, the reported brutality is worse than 1971.

I am amazed that the world’s media is giving far more importance to the hurricanes affecting Florida where a few people will lose their lives, instead of a man made humanitarian crisis which is costing thousands of lives.

Political Declaration for UN Reform High Level Event:

We thank Secretary-General Guterres for acting on his commitments to develop a robust reform agenda in areas of peace and security, development, and management. We, representing the undersigned Member States of the United Nations, hereby declare our commitment to the principles outlined herein to support the Secretary-General’s leadership and transparency to initiate effective, meaningful reform to make the United Nations fit for purpose.

First, we declare our confidence in the Secretary-General’s reform initiatives and encourage him to lead organizational reform.

Second, we commit to strengthening partnership and trust between and among Member States and the Secretariat to support reform efforts for a more effective and efficient Organization.

Third, we commit to supporting the Secretary-General to advance stronger collaboration across the United Nations system for improved mandate delivery.

Fourth, we encourage the Secretary-General to pursue impactful and field-centric management reforms.

Fifth, we commit to supporting the Secretary-General’s progress in strengthening the United Nations system’s accountability framework through enhancing transparency, strengthening oversight, and aligning authority with responsibility.

Sixth, we commit to reducing mandate duplication, redundancy, and overlap, including among the main organs of the United Nations.

Seventh, we commit to supporting the Secretary-General in developing human resources management policies that enable the Organization to continue to attract, develop, and retain high-performing staff members, and to promote gender parity and geographic diversity.

Eighth, we support the Secretary-General in strengthening the Organization’s planning and budget functions to provide greater transparency and predictability on required resources.

Ninth, we support the Secretary-General in making concrete changes in the United Nations system to better align its work on humanitarian response, development, and sustaining peace initiatives.

Tenth, we recognize that each country has primary responsibility for its own economic and social development, and we further recognize the role of the United Nations in providing a platform for partnership to enable global sustainable development.