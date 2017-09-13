UNEP Young Champions: Vote for Nazbin, vote for Bangladesh

AKM Moinuddin

Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

Sustainable waste management; Mobile app coming to help you

Bangladeshi youth Shougat Nazbin Khan has been selected as one the five finalists in the Asia Pacific Region for the Champions of the Earth Award 2017.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) earlier announced 30 regional finalists, including Bangladeshi youth Nazbin, for the inaugural Young Champions of the Earth prize and invited all to rate the finalists’ ideas to save the environment.

A global jury will select six ‘Young Champions’ to each receive $15,000 in funding and technical support to bring their ideas to life.

“Please vote for me, help Bangladesh become champion,” Nazbin, now playing a role as ‘Young Leader for Sustainable Development Goals’ at the United Nations, appealed to her fellow Bangladeshis.

Here is the link to cast vote for Nazbin: http://www.unep.org/youngchampions/bio/asia-pacific#young-champion-nominee-form

Nazbin has come up with an innovative idea to ensure sustainable waste management the lack of which remains a major health and environmental concern in urban areas of the developing countries, including Bangladesh.

Nazbin, who has already bagged a number of international awards, wants to develop a mobile application for sustainable waste management.

“It’s simple but a sustainable solution to poor waste management system,” she said expressing her high hope to go a long way with the idea.

Nazbin and four other finalists in the Asia Pacific Region are termed by the UNEP as brilliant young changemakers with big ideas.

“I feel blessed to get selected as a regional finalist. I seek votes from all Bangladeshis and well-wishers across the world,” she said, adding that she is the only finalist who is not a professional environmentalist.

It is a global competition aiming to identify, support and celebrate outstanding individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 with big ideas to protect or restore the environment.

Nazbin, who calls herself a community leader, clean energy technologist and a SDGs advocate, said, “Everyone will be benefited once it is developed.”

She said for the very first time, sustainable waste management system will be implemented with the help of mobile application namely “ENVLee” (to be developed).

Smartphone users will be able to open account on it with their personal details which could be only accessed by the user and app administrator, said Nazbin who is also doing research on clean energy production, sustainable energy system development and management.

The app will allow the user to input the number of waste (in case of organic) or kilograms of processed organic waste (fertilizer). Accordingly, they will be rewarded with points/stars.

“As soon as the points/stars reach sufficient level, the user will be contacted for waste collection,” Nazbin said.

Project ENVLee team will collect the waste from the user’s house and the team will take that to recycle companies or fertilizer distributing companies depending on the kind of waste collected.

She said these companies will pay according to the weight and a percentage of the money will be sent to the user through an online or mobile payment system.

“I’ve been working tirelessly to empower the rural communities of Bangladesh with quality education and skill training,” Nazbin said hoping that she will be able to make a difference this time, too.

The winners will be notified by September and invited to attend the Champions of the Earth Gala Dinner in Nairobi on December 5.

The winners will be expected to implement their big ideas and provide progress updates in the form of videos and blogs that will be shared on the Young Champions website.

“The future of our planet depends on our ability to innovate. And when it comes to environmental solutions, we’re only at the beginning of what I’m convinced will be a major economic revolution,” said Head of UN Environment Erik Solheim.

“These regional finalists are examples of the passion, drive and creativity that will underpin the coming change. These young innovators need to be empowered so that they can fulfill their potential and shape the future.”

Patrick Thomas, CEO of Covestro, a world-leading materials science company which sponsors the Young Champions of the Earth said, “I’m confident that many of these wonderful ideas will become reality and go a long way in making the world a brighter place not just for us, but for many generations to come.”