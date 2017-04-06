Three friends, forty six years on . . .

Syed Badrul Ahsan

Forty six years ago, we were happy schoolboys taking a break from our studies to bicycle around town in the afternoons. Quetta was a small town, a garrison town in fact, and it did not take much time for us to go around the place and sometimes stop at places to observe and admire things we had observed and admired a hundred times before. Ours was a vibrant group of young people who had been together in the same school, St Francis Grammar School, for long years, passing from the stage of babies to the respectable status — or so we thought — of teenagers. The group was rich in composition, with Yousaf, Agha Nadeem, Younas, Farrukh, Walter and I being part of it. At the end of those bicycle rides, all of us headed home, our different homes, for there was the school homework that needed catching up with.

Today, all these nearly fifty years on, Younas is in Canada, Farrukh is in Dubai. There are all the others, like Waqar and Azad, who remain in Pakistan. Agha and Yousaf are in Pakistan as well, the former in Islamabad and the latter in Lahore. I, of course, am in Dhaka. Walter Barnett is in the West. Peter Tang, brilliant in studies, is in California. Some among our other classmates have already passed on to the other world, a few of them, like Talal Bugti, through the tragedy of gun battles in tribal Baluchistan. Amer Kamal, with whom I regularly engaged in political argument, is as good as lost. Yousaf tells me he has gone through severe personal tragedy, losing first his little daughter and then his wife to sudden debilitating accidents. Amer joined Pakistan International Airlines as a pilot. Since the twin tragedies visited on him, he has not been seen or heard of. And of all our classmates, only one has stayed back in Quetta: Derek Nathaniel. Derek, with his Puck-like approach to life in our youthful days, never married.

A couple of weeks ago, three of us were reunited, forty six years after we had said farewell to one another at Quetta railway station. On a visit to Pakistan at the invitation of its Institute of Strategic Studies, I found myself at one point in Lahore, where Yousaf serves as manager industrial sales at Punjab Oil Mills Limited. In Islamabad, the tight schedule in which my team and I were kept by our hosts precluded my linking up with Agha Nadeem, who is today Federal Ombudsman after having retired from government service. All three of us met up in Lahore, where I spent the earlier part of the day with Yousaf’s family. In the afternoon, Agha turned up at my hotel room. We soon abandoned ourselves to a retelling of the stories of the past. In our sixties, were cheerfully back in our teens. The world was once more our oyster.

We did not talk politics. We did not deal with such serious matters as those that come associated with any discussion of literature or history or broad society. We simply went into a recapitulation of the past, of all the people we used to know and of where life had taken them. We remembered the beautiful, cerebral Aban Marker, who was a few years senior to us in the girls’ missionary school opposite ours. Aban is today a highly placed official on the international stage. Agha Nadeem came up with the information that Gulnar Kapadia, who it was for me a pleasure tackling in inter-school debates, was in Pakistan, probably in Karachi. And of course we did not forget our teenage infatuations. Nighat Farzana, for whom I composed a whole lot of poetry — she had beautiful eyes and long tresses — came up for discussion in that tehzeebi way. She lives in Karachi, as Yousaf has always told me.

In that hotel room, Agha, Yousaf and I cheerfully went back in time and remembered our experiences in school. We recalled the principal, Father Joshua, and the system through which the monthly report cards were distributed in school. A single red mark, meaning a failure in a subject, brought down the baton on our young posteriors. Two red marks meant two hits. We spoke of the berry tree near the school canteen, of the injunctions against eating the berries, known in local parlance as ‘shetoot’, and yet going ahead anyway with eating them and then getting caught through the clear evidence of the dark marks of berry juice on our tongues. We remembered our teachers — Ms. Gulwalter, Mrs. Nathaniel, Mr. Ezad Baksh, Mr. Butt, Mr. Khizr, Mr Allahyar Malik, Ms. Kaniz Fatima, Ms. Khushnud, Mr. Cardeaux, Chaudhry Ata Mohammad and so many others. These are the individuals who made us into what we were to become, young people with a better understanding of life, of the dreams associated with it.

Agha Nadeem Qizilbash, Yousaf Noor Mohammad and I had the forty six years that had come between us magically go away, in those rich, substantive minutes at the Lahore Pearl Continental. And as we parted — Agha to return to Islamabad, Yousaf to go back home in Lahore and I to fly to Karachi for the onward journey back to Dhaka — we promised to meet again, another forty six years later. That had us explode in laughter. What if our graves, holding our remains, lie in a row together, a sign of our enduring friendship?