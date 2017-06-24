‘The world is noticing opportunities in Bangladesh’

AKM Moinuddin

Wednesday, June 21st, 2017

Darryl Lau (right) in conversation with DC correspondent AKM Moinuddin

Bangladesh and Singapore have always enjoyed friendly bilateral relations over the last four-and-half decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations in February 1972. The Head of the Singapore Consulate here, Darryl Lau, will be leaving soon after Eid-ul-Fitr completing his longest ever foreign assignment. He sat down with Dhaka Courier recently to impart some of the wisdom gained from his experience, on various aspects of the growing relations.

Lau spent almost six years in Bangladesh – an unusually long posting for a diplomat, but one grounded in sound logic to allow officials to specialise in particular regions. He said there are many good stories coming up from Bangladesh which should be shared globally, as they see negative narratives in foreign press in most cases.

“It’s unfortunate. But there are many positive things happening in Bangladesh. I think this narrative must be sent out to the world. Wherever we go in the world we’re (he and his family members) going to be Ambassadors of Bangladesh. We’ll leave with very wonderful memories. It has been such a wonderful journey for us,” Lau said highlighting the many positive dimensions to what he has seen in Bangladesh.

The diplomat said Singapore is looking for investment in a bigger way in Bangladesh as the world is beginning to take notice of “very strong economic opportunities in Bangladesh.”

“There’s strong interest, there’s growing interest,” Darryl Lau said while talking to Dhaka Courier at his office indicating significant new investment in Bangladesh.

The strong and very consistent growth profile of Bangladesh has attracted Singapore to engage deeply with Bangladesh like other countries of the world, said the Consul at the Singapore Consulate here.

He said a very strong business delegation of Singapore apex trade body comprising potential investors will visit Bangladesh next month (likely from July 8-13) for a week to explore areas for investment, especially in infrastructure, power and energy and shipping.

“They’ll meet various economic players in Bangladesh and business leaders in Dhaka and Chittagong apart from meetings with relevant Ministers and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA),” said Darryl Lau.

Responding to a question, he said Bangladesh consistently remains Singapore’s important trading partner. “As far as trade is concerned, the relationship is very strong.”

Asked about investment climate in Bangladesh, Lau said countries all over the world compete for investment and companies will navigate towards those countries which are welcoming having clean set of rules, strong rule of law and stable policies.

“All investors will hope to see such kind of parameters being well-established in Bangladesh,” the diplomat said adding that significant steps are taken by the government to that direction. He, however, said there is always room for improvement.

Asked about Bangladeshi workforce employed in Singapore, he said Singapore hosts a very significant number of Bangladeshi workforces and professionals. “It should be more than 100,000.”

Darryl Lau mentioned Singapore is a very open society and always welcomes foreign workforces and foreign talents. “Bangladeshi people have very good reputation. We find them as very hardworking, friendly and very obliging.”

Evaluating the existing relations between the two countries, the diplomat said the relations have been broadened and deepened in many aspects over the last four decades. Talking about modernising major cities in Bangladesh with better management, he said some of the ideas and some of the technologies deployed in Singapore, one of the world’s most advanced cities (along with the Vatican, it is one of just two city-states i the world), may be applicable for Bangladesh.

He referred to the annual World Cities Summit Mayors Forum in Singapore where Bangladesh representatives are usually invited.

“Mayors (in Dhaka) are very dynamic people and they’re trying to bring changes. Of course isn’t easy that you can change things overnight,” he said.

Responding to a question, Darryl Lau said the issue of terrorism and extremism is an issue which is faced by many countries and solution to this lies on closer and enhanced cooperation.

“In this regard, I’m happy to share that there has been very strong linkages between our intelligence and security wings,” said the diplomat.

He laid emphasis on preventing people from being misguided and mentioned that families and children (of terrorists or terror suspects) should not be abandoned rather they should be taken care of and treated well. “A very comprehensive approach is needed.”

Responding to a question on cultural cooperation, Darryl Lau said Singapore in cooperation with Bengal Foundation will be hosting a musical event featuring Bangla Folk Music in September for the first time.

“This four-day event will be a great platform to showcase very rich culture and history of this country,” he said mentioning that a very rich array of talented singers from Bangladesh and Kolkata will be performing at the event.

Bangladesh and Singapore share a similar international outlook on many issues of mutual interest and enjoy excellent working relations in various international fora including the United Nations.