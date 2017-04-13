The rise of second hand minds in the academic world

Afsan Chowdhury

A student of mine was reading Michele Foucault on the net. When I asked what it was all about, she exclaimed, “Sir, he explains everything. For the first time he has connected the dots for me. I have finally found someone I can intellectually respect. “

I asked her how she had located the author. At this her eyes grew wide in respect, “Salim Ahmed Sir, who is a Distinguished Fellow at a US University gave a lecture. And he said, “Oh, what can I say without talking about Foucault. That‘s when I learnt about him.” I was confirming what I see all the times. That the transfer of intellectual goods happens far more quickly than delivery of Pringle chips containers by ships. Is it a good or a bad thing?

For one thing, it’s inevitable. Given the socio-economic structure of our societies, production of privilege is necessary far more than a stable society of long standing for survival. We see different kinds of strategies for different class and niches. The elite are also affected but there is increasing competition. The rules of the market apply to academia as well and it’s here that the West is most prominent. The brand works best here due to lack of local competition.

It’s here that the “Western “brand has the highest value. This is interesting because elsewhere the Western market faces competition from the local brands but in the academic world there is almost none. Why?

From conversations, the link is insecure livelihood. It seems the legal and the academic world is significantly living in the past holding on to the colonial traditions the most. Continuity is the best guarantee of stability for example in the legal profession/world with its black coats in summer, addressing as per British colonial by-gone traditions and a high level of access cut off by complex legal rituals not to mention high expenses. But people need the courts and as long as the unchanging world remains the members find safety.

Similarly, the academic world is safe as long as changes are few. Hence, syllabus remains ancient, out of touch and many teachers also repeat what they have learnt and students learn to repeat them too. That way both are safe. Jobs are secure, grades are secure. The model of ‘Agreement Based Learning’ dominates our academic world. It prevents critical thinking, hence innovation. It promotes agreed learning hence devotion. In the end, education becomes a way of repeating just as children carry out rote memory based studies.

Risk free model

When such a model operates, the tendency is to be devotional and that promotes patron-client relationship, both individually and collectively. So devotion of public University academics to political groups to gain something or just for the pleasure of being loyal is not any different for non-partisan academics to scholars once read. Since our Universities rarely promote independent thinking, our teachers are more like mediums and conduits rather than scholars. It acts to transfer rather than produce new ideas. The teacher/institution takes no responsibility as it’s not the producer. In some ways it’s the same as one sells foreign goods in Dhaka’s fancy super shops.

Given this scenario, is there any chance of producing new knowledge? Most probably not as there is no demand for new, critical and innovative ideas. `Bangladeshi economy has become grounded in rmg value addition –crudely put- and external employment economic sectors. Thus, the benefits of repeating foreign orders and becoming acceptable to foreign labour market drives the economic charge.

Government employment is even more so because to succeed one needs to agree with the establishment. So the concept of public service is non-existent in the official world. The private sector is not going to be different in a world of crony /party/clan capitalism.

Surprising and shocking as it may seem, it’s in media that there is a bit of space as disagreement is a variation hence saleable. This class is also not in media by choice but is left outs of other professions. But to rise, the agreement model, whether with the owner or the authorities or even with the consumer is needed. The weakness of media products in comparison with Indian ones are a good example. No competition economies are dangerous situations. Unless there is an internal demand for innovation, we will not produce new thoughts and ideas. Till then Foucault, Derrida and Primark will rule.