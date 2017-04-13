The case of ‘Hilsa diplomacy’ and our losses and gains

Shahriar Feroze

Pre-conditions of a vibrant bilateral relations are often defined in the light of how closely political leaders interact with the masses of another country , and what they do to make common people believe that behind the facade of enchanting bilateral state visits they also have unresolved legitimate issues where the public also should participate.

Just a day before her return back home, the Bangladesh premier took the helm of the kitchen at the Rashtrapati Bhaban in New Delhi and prepared steamed Hilsa for Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

Coupled with the Indian president, the West Bengal CM Ms. Bannerji too, had appreciated such informal and warm gesture of goodwill. But apart from ‘upper echelon closeness’ – restricted between a few members of the both countries ruling elites – it’s the effort for creating people to people contact surrounding the Teesta issue which was visibly missing from the Bangladesh PM’s recent state visit to India.

The PM’s visit, which included informal cooking and the signing of some 22 Memorandum of understandings and agreements on different capacities, has surely given a boost to our existing relations with India. However, despite the best of our PM’s efforts, it’s always a case of India to have gained more and it is always Bangladesh to have also given more. Bilateral relations are not a one way game where only one gains, and it’s exactly this which India should become conscious of.

Failing to put India on an equal footing has not only appeared tough but our bilateral relations have never seemed to have reached a win-win point. Behind all the gala events, unending media coverage, news reporting and pompous ceremonies – Bangladesh’s diplomatic gain could have been significant if our PM could have created an effective public opinion by uniting some parts of the Indian masses to put pressure on the government and the West Bengal CM on the Teesta water issue. Similarly, she could have turned the Teesta issue into a more humanitarian one by communicating the repercussions of it to the Indian people, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.

On the contrary what we saw was that, one leadership was far too busy to please another at a personal level by breaking the protocol and coming to the airport, renaming a road after Sheikh Mujib, launching a book in Hindi while offering five years multiple-visas for freedom fighters. These are the symbolic and party-specific political gains that appear to have been accomplished this time.

Since it is water that has become the bone of contention for more than a decade now, it must be mentioned that according to a number of legal experts – legally, the Modi government could have inked the Teesta deal ignoring Mamata’s opposition. According to article 253 of the Indian constitution, the Union government has the decision-making power in the matters of sharing waters from the cross-boundary rivers. Moreover, the point to remember is that the central government also cannot be accused for acting unconstitutionality if it concludes the Teesta water-sharing agreement with Dhaka. Writer Avijit Ghosal noted this important point in his article published in Hindustan Times last Friday.

Regardless, Bangladesh now has to solely bank on the verbal assurance of Mr. Modi like it once did on the word of former PM Manmohan Singh. Lastly, in a quirky exchange between the two, PM Hasina is reported to have said she will cook for Mamata when the West Bengal CM visits Bangladesh. The ‘Hilsa diplomacy’ will once again be pointless without Bangladesh attaining her fair and lawful share of Teesta water.