The benefits of having IS as an enemy

Afsan Chowdhury

Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

Battle of Plassey, 1757. Illustration for the Historical Scrap Book (Cassel, c 1880). - Internet

Without clarifying what extremism means – violent or non-violent, we would like to be part of the global franchise against it. In this case, it’s IS. We don’t even know what IS is and we don’t know what IS affiliation mean. But many are offended that we are not calling them IS based on borrowed Western anxiety. When politically militant extremism rises, no matter what their sources, global fragments of similar movements happen elsewhere but they are largely that. That doesn’t make everyone part of a single conspiracy or campaign. It happened with the international Left movement in the 70s and 80s and its happening now. Just as there were global contexts arising out of the cold war, they were all national movements as well which are conveniently forgotten.

Historically, we have usually had large scale political extremism. The last 250 years saw only two major frontal battles, the Battle of Plassey in 1757 and Bangladesh war in 1971. But society was always restive and from 1760 onwards it has never halted from the Fakir-Sannyasin movement to the 1990 upsurge and after, it’s a long journey of resistance. Our problem is we separate the mainstream and the sub-stream and assume that sub is more important than the main as we are doing now.

So we look at the Faraizi movement and call it Islamic forgetting it’s against the zamindars and the British economic policy. We also marginalize the Adivasi movements and fail to see the connection with revenue extremism of British rule. The 1857 insurrection becomes everything – from protesting pork/beef fat on cartridges to resurrection attempt of the displaced aristocracy to grumbling sepoys etc- but never about the economic grievances of an entire people against a declining colonial empire.

Extremism, therefore, becomes what the enemy of the ruling class does and not the rulers do. It’s also considered violent wishing to upset order and establish chaos. The Thugees of the 18th century largely produced by extreme revenue policies were also dubbed as “terrorists” but not the British rulers that starved 10 million people in Bengal alone in 1770.

Terrorism and territorial nationalism

Similarly, ‘modern terrorism’ was born out of resistance to British rule in the late 19th/early 20th century and the Brits tried many ways to stop it but by dubbing others as Extremists without examining its own rule, the enemy was effectively demonized.

The Naxalites became the next bunch of terrorists which spread in the rural areas of India and Bangladesh though the roots of it lay in the livelihood and land rights of the hilly and Adivasi people of India. The urban Naxalite movement has died but the hill movement has not because it is rooted in economics, not ideology.

It’s difficult to find any of these extreme movements which arose out of ideology and not livelihood crisis or territorial nationalism. Even now, the IS has more members of the secular Baathist Party than any other group as to them the US is the main national threat having invaded Iraq. The Extremism began with the invasion and it’s a continuation of that reaction phase.

To read IS as an ideological enemy is convenient and lazy thinking. To read IS in Bangladesh is also an opportunity for some to benefit from the many anti-IS anti-terrorism projects that are beginning to thrive here. This way, Bangladesh becomes part of a global fight of which we are not part of. The Islamists are here but are not a big threat because the conditions for territorial nationalism is absent in Bangladesh. They are a passing problem.

Extremism is both violent and non-Violent but our focus exclusively on violence and ideology as against structural Extremism of all kinds ends up shielding the roots and causes of overt and covert violence. The result is the festering of the problem and lack of solutions.

As the formal state tries to centralize a historically dispersed society, many other formations and configurations will emerge but to downgrade our problem and make it part of global terrorism will also push society into developing its own coping tools increasing the society-government distance. The Islamic terror phase is declining already but our problems have not. We need to look at Extremism comprehensively, not just at one fragment of one type of one of its part.