RU at a standstill

Maria Salam

Wednesday, April 5th, 2017

Academic and administrative activities at Rajshahi University, the largest seat of higher learning in northern Bangladesh, are being hampered severely as the posts of vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor remain vacant for about two weeks, critics say.

The tenure of its VC Prof Muhammad Mizanuddin ended on March 19, yet the government did not appoint anyone to the post as of April 4.

A number of teachers complained that day to day operations at the 63-year-old university have stalled in the absence of a VC as the Rajshahi University Act entrusts the VC with authority over all academic and administrative activities.

While talking to Dhaka Courier, Mizanur Rahman Khan, professor of Bangla Department, said: “Teachers are the prime sufferers of the standstill situation as many of them are awaiting the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the university to go abroad for different purposes. A number of teachers need to visit hospitals abroad for medical treatment on an emergency basis while others need to visit foreign universities for academic purpose, but they cannot leave the country without any NOC,” he added.

“Besides, the promotions and recruitment in many key positions are halted because of the vacancy which is causing irreparable loss to the institution. The university cannot arrange any academic seminar or symposium because of the administrative deadlock,” he added.

Prof. Khan also expressed concern that teachers, officers, and employees of the university will not get their salaries for the month of April if the government does not give the appointment to the posts by April 20.

Admitting that the vacancy in the post of the VC is severely hampering the administrative activities of the university, RU Treasurer Sayen Uddin Ahmed ruled out teachers’ concern that they would not get the salary and other allowances for the month of April.

He told the Dhaka Courier: “The teachers and other employees of the university will get their salaries in due time as I am authorised to issue their payments. Although a number of important operations are halted without the VC, as per the university regulations, I can conduct any sorts of financial activities.”

The general teachers alleged that the immediate past VC failed to perform his duties as he did not inform the government in due time about the expiry of his term.

Prof. Mizanur Rahman Khan said: “As per the Rajshahi University Ordinance ’73, it is the duty of a VC to hold a poll to elect a three-member VC panel before his tenure ends. The new VC and pro-VC should be chosen from the elected panel and their names should be sent to the authorities concerned for further formalities.

“But it is a matter of regret that no VC arranges any such elections to select his successors as he wants to hold the position for the next term.”

Echoing Prof. Khan, Abdullah Al-Mamun, associate professor of English Department said: “The VC-panel election is not being held for last over 15 years and it is a gross violation of the 73 ordinance.”

Alleging that the culture of not holding the elections in due time is creating a negative atmosphere on campus, he continued: “I have heard that a number of senior teachers, who are the aspirants of the position, are lobbying with government high-ups for appointment as vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor of the university which is shameful. The government should appoint a skilled and experienced person as a vice-chancellor of the university, following the regular procedure and no teacher should adopt unethical means to get the position.”

The teachers also called upon the ministry concerned to take appropriate steps to give the appointments to the posts immediately.

Professor Shah Azam Shantonu, general secretary of RU Teachers Association, said: “The vacancy in the post of the VC is causing irreparable loss to the institution. Rajshahi University is the second largest higher educational institution and it should not remain parentless for so many days because of social, cultural and educational reasons.

“The authorities of the university have been running the operations, fighting against all odds. So, the position should not remain vacant for such a long time. Therefore I am urging the government to appoint a competent VC for the university.”

Contacted over the phone, Md Sohrab Hossain, secretary for education, said: “The process of appointing the VC and pro-VC for the institutions is underway. We are searching for an eligible person for the post. The appointment will be made as soon as possible.”

The posts of vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer of the university remained vacant for several days in 2013 before the authorities made the appointment of Professor Mizanuddin.