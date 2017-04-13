Rare honour for Hasina during her India visit

Farid Hossain

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi exchanged their Bangla New Year’s greetings in advance. On the second day of her four-day state visit to India April 8 Sheikh Hasina was with Modi to address a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House — the 20th century building used by the Indian government to host banquets and meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries — when the Pahela Boishakh greetings were exchanged in presence of Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal. The mutual greetings almost instantly added a Bengali flavour to the packed briefing room of the Hyderabad House where Hasina and Modi stood in a podium to brief both Indian and Bangladeshi journalists about the outcome of their tete-e-tete and delegation-level meetings that lasted more than an hour and half producing, until then, 22 MoUs (the number later jumped to 36) covering connectivity, infrastructure, trade, investment, power and energy and cooperation in defence, outer space and civil nuclear.

The Boishakhi greetings were not the only surprise. Modi, who is known to have the knack of going out of the way, surprised his guest soon after Akash Pradip, the special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, landed at the Air Station at Indira Gandhi International airport at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 7. As Babul Supriyo, the Bengali singer-turned politician and India’s state minister for heavy industries, was taking position in the presentation line to do his assignment of receiving the Bangladesh premier as per the original schedule, Modi emerged at the scene almost from nowhere. With no fanfare that is usually associated with a head of state or government, a smiling Modi walked to the presentation line as Sheikh Hasina began her descend from the jumbo jet. Modi was the first to greet her with a banquet, followed by Babul Supriyo and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali. Even the Delhi Police were kept in dark about Modi’s plan as the force was forced to hurriedly put in place the necessary protection for the Indian premier. Sheikh Hasina’s host brushed aside protocol to greet her at the airport. It is rare for the Indian leaders to greet visiting dignitaries at the airport. Instead they offer the ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, another early 20th century building of the British colonial era. Hasina was given that ceremonial welcome first thing next morning, where too she was received by Modi.

Modi’s gesture greatly changed the mood of Hasina’s visit. She was in the Indian capital for her first bilateral visit to India in seven years. In fact it was her first bilateral trip to India since BJP leader Narendra Modi swept to power in 2014. A key purpose of her visit was to begin the process of honouring the martyred Indian soldiers who laid down their lives for the liberation of Bangladesh in a nine-month battle against Pakistan in 1971. Bangladesh will honour a total of 1,661 martyred soldiers over a period as the process began with Sheikh Hasina handing over awards to the families of seven selected martyred soldiers at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on the second day of her visit. In their speeches at the function both Hasina and Modi paid tribute to the shaheed Indian soldiers who laid down their lives along with the valiant Muktijoddhas with their blood mingling and flowing through the rivers of Bangladesh. In doing so the two leaders reaffirmed the foundation of Bangladesh’s friendship with India: the liberation war of 1971. Overwhelmed with the rare gesture of Sheikh Hasina the families lost their words in expressing their feelings as the emotion swept Modi and the audience, some of them the 1971 war veterans. During the four days of her stay in India Hasina, the brave daughter of Bangabandhu, was showered with praises for her bold leadership not in Bangladesh but also in the region. In the end she returned home with not only a bagful of accords and MoUs but also fair amount of friendship. “Friendship is what I’ve sought during the visit,” she told a post-visit news conference back in Dhaka. “And friendship is what I’ve got.”