President hosts Independence Day reception

UNB/Courier Report

Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

Photo credit: PID/Ratanawadee Winther

President Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanom on Sunday hosted a reception at Bangabhaban on the occasion of the 47th Independence and National Day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the reception held at the lawn of the presidential palace.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and former President AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury also attended the reception.

Valiant freedom fighters and family members of Birshreshtha gallantry award recipients took part in the Independence and National Day reception.

Cabinet members, deputy speaker, advisers to the Prime Minister, ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, chief election commissioner, Supreme Court judges, cabinet secretary, senior lawyers, chiefs of the three services, members of parliament, senior political leaders, editors, journalist leaders, senior civil and military officers, academics, business community leaders, artistes and distinguished citizens also joined the function.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cut a cake on the occasion.

They together exchanged greetings with the war-wounded freedom fighters and other guests at the event.

They enquired about the wellbeing of the injured freedom fighters and assured them of extending all-out support for their all possible welfare.

Country’s renowned artistes Shanin Samad, Md Khurshid Alam, SI Tutul, Rajib and Anupama Mukhta, among others, sang patriotic songs at the function.