Post-mortem on media’s failure and Trump victory

Alamgir Khan

Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

When U.S. media outlets largely opposed Donald Trump in the election, they were on the right side of history, just not on the victorious side. Yet the media is not without blame. It was wrong in thinking itself too powerful, in ignoring the rural Americans, in taking the election as a sort of reality show, and in not devising a serious strategy to challenge the many half-truths and outright lies coming out of the Trump camp.

The American mainstream media has been lampooned for failing to understand that Donald Trump would win the presidential election. From the beginning of his entering the race, Trump has ridiculed the media, called it ‘fake’ and denounced it time and again. The media has also portrayed him in all compromising ways but Trump has the last laugh by forcing the media and all to call him ‘President Trump’, which he will be enjoying for at least the coming four years.

But the American presidential election is not the only thing that took the mainstream media by complete surprise. It happened just months ago in the British vote for Brexit when Mr. Trump called himself ‘Mr. Brexit’. Since then some analysts warned that a Trump victory might happen to defy all expectations like the Brexit case. The famous Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore also predicted the Trump victory and he put forward five reasons why this would happen.

Hillary’s vote for the Iraq War made Moore promise that he would never vote for her again. But this time for the sake of preventing Trump from becoming commander-in-chief, he broke that promise. Yet his third reason for the Trump victory was ‘The Hillary Problem’. He argued: “Our biggest problem here isn’t Trump – it’s Hillary. She is hugely unpopular — nearly 70% of all voters think she is untrustworthy and dishonest. She represents the old way of politics, not really believing in anything other than what can get you elected. … The enthusiasm just isn’t there.”

The Last Stand of the Angry White Man is, according to Moore, “after having had to endure eight years of a black man telling us what to do, we’re supposed to just sit back and take eight years of a woman bossing us around?”

After the Trump victory, Jim Rutenberg wrote an article entitled “A ‘Dewey Defeats Truman’ Lesson for the Digital Age” in The New York Times (Nov. 9, 2016). It is the Chicago Daily Tribune that made the banner headline ‘Dewey defeats Truman’ on November 3 in 1948 when it was actually Truman who defeated Dewey. This is the most famous newspaper error in the world and the Dewey-defeats-Truman moment has become a matter of the greatest concern for every newspaper since then. This time it is the mainstream media that committed that 1948-type of error. Mr. Rutenberg quoted Mike Murphy, a Republican strategist, saying, ‘“My crystal ball has been shattered into atoms” because he predicted the opposite outcome. ‘Tonight data died,” he added.’

The problem was with the polls that continuously found Hillary ahead of Trump. “I think the polling was a mess,” Stanley Greenberg, a Democratic pollster, told Mr. Rutenberg. Now it is being discussed that data cannot say everything about politics which deal with people directly. The mainstream media put too much faith in the data ignoring the hearts of people. But if we take the media as a whole, we find that the media was not altogether wrong. Donald Trump was ahead of Hillary Clinton in the social media. And he, like Narendra Modi of India, is twitter-addicted. Unendingly he tweets, tweets, tweets…

So the media has not failed to get the sign of Trump victory if we include social media. And in this digital age, it counts. Again, it is not always the responsibility of the media to provide only raw data, that is the job of the opinion polls. The American media was right in opposing Donald Trump but was wrong in taking him lightly.