No ground to stand on

Courier Briefing

Wednesday, June 21st, 2017

The sheer shock-and-horror of it all must have been absorbed to some extent by the information drip-drip. Or somewhat distracted by the cricket, where Bangladesh had the biggest game of its As the day wore on, that figure that had started out somewhere in the twenties in the early bulletins as the workday started had dripped its way all the way past 100, like an assured batsman at the crease building his innings steadily. Headlines the next morning morning would convey the scale of the disaster more directly, and put the death toll at 109. Not out. By the time a rescue effort was called off by the army, it had gone on to 159.

Even that is limited to the bodies found by rescuers, who were forced to work against enormous challenges after incessant early monsoon rains caused a series of landslides in several districts of Chittagong division. It all happened in the early morning of June 13, as most people were asleep, afforded an extra hour or half before schools/offices open in Ramazan. Given that many, indeed untold numbers remain missing, you can be sure about the death toll being a reliable underestimate. And the rains haven’t exactly eased. Fresh landslides in the wake of another batch of punishing rainfall left 5 people dead on June 19.

Much of the danger and devastation accrued to the three districts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, that have remained such a challenge for the centralized, bureaucratic machinery of the Bangladeshi state to administer even in the best of times, let alone in the midst of tackling a disaster or crisis. Nowhere though, was it near as bad as in Rangamati, arguably the most scenic of all the 64 districts of Bangladesh, that suffered the greatest number of casualties – a lopsided 117. With some roads collapsed and others blocked by mud, soldiers had to erect a bridge to reach Rangamati, where government shelters housed about half of the 4,500 people whose homes were swamped by mud and debris unleashed by the landslides Tuesday.

A landslide is the perceptible downward sliding or falling of a relatively dry mass of earth, rock or combination of the two under the influence of gravity. The cause is often infiltration of water that makes the swelling soils (clays) more fluid. Landslides are a major cause of erosion, causing the strongest degradation known, often exceeding 10,000 tons per sq km in a year. They are common in the hilly areas of southeastern Bangladesh. These areas have a long history of instability. Although written records of landslide incidents are very rare, they have been a hazard to people ever since they have been living there. In fact, every year especially in the rainy season landslides take place in both natural and man-induced slopes. Although, Bangladesh is a densely populated country, the hilly region presents a sharp contrast with the overall demographic pattern. This is partly due to the landslide hazard potential which discourages many people to live there as well as to build infrastructures; however, inaccessibility, dense forest cover and the hilly topography are also discouraging factors.

One of the main problems related to landslides is blocking of roads. This problem is very common in Bandarban and Rangamati districts. The major roads connecting Bandarban town with the rest of the country are affected by landslides almost every year isolating the town and contiguous areas. Landslides due to the construction of buildings and other infrastructures have been mostly restricted to the urban and semi-urban centres of hill districts town. Many buildings and infrastructures especially those located on steep high slopes usually fail due to landslides causing the loss of property and lives. The effect of jhum cultivation and other forms of cultivation on steep slopes also played a significant role in the occurrence of landslides in the past years.

In spite of all these hassles the hilly regions are obviously important to Bangladesh, occupying about 18% of the total area of the country. The region is also rich in natural resources. Recently, many foreign companies are conducting exploration programmes for oil and gas in these regions.

As a developing country well-developed communication system is required to exploit the natural resources. But areas prone to landslide hazard and causes and factors of landsliding were not considered during the construction of these roads. For this reason every year landslides take place along the roads and block communications. Not only roads but also a considerable number of infrastructures are damaged and valuable lives are lost most of which, in oblivion.

Despite its definite adverse impact on human society and economy, studies on landslides began relatively late- towards the end of 1950’s. The construction damages of the Mercantile Marine Academy, Chittagong were said to have been caused due to the lateral spreading movement in hills formed of the Dupi Tila Formation, in the Lalmai Hills of Comilla.

SOS, SOS

Ever wonder about the Do’s and Don’ts then, for a landslide, just like you get for other natural disasters like earthquakes and even unnatural ones? Well, the good news is there isn’t much you need to remember, just your prayers, between you and God. When, or if you happen to get caught up in a landslide, there is no advice we have been able to dig up from any expert anywhere to pass on to readers as survival tips in a landslide. That should tell you something about the sheer enormity of the disaster.

Common engineering techniques for landslide prevention include provision for surface and subsurface drainage, removal of unstable slope materials, construction of retaining walls, or some combination of these. Many of them are currently used in Bangladesh.

A successful integrated bioengineering and drainage control approach for landslide protection and mitigation was carried out at Bandarban. The Soil Conservation and Water Management Centre (SCWMC) of Bandarban is located on a hilltop. The slope of the hill is quite steep. Slope stabilisation for such steep hills require special attention.

Prior to the latest one, the last such incident on this scale occurred in the port city Chittagong, almost exactly 10 years ago. On 11 June 2007, heavy monsoon rainfall caused mudslides that engulfed slums around the hilly areas of the city. Experts had previously warned the increasing likelihood of landslides due to the Bangladesh government’s failure in curbing the illegal hill cutting taking place in Chittagong. This is a factor that has come to the fore surrounding the latest disaster as well.

Bangladesh’s annual monsoon for 2007 started with unusually heavy rain, intensified by a storm from the Bay of Bengal on 9–10 June 2007. By 11 June, more than one-third of the southeastern coastal city of Chittagong was under water, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. In addition to the floods, the rains triggered devastating landslides in the deforested hills on which the city is built.

Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Mukhlesur Rahman blamed hill cutting for the disaster. Lalkhan Bazar, one of the worst damaged areas in the mudslide, has been identified as one of the most affected by hill cutting led by influential people. Professor of Geography and Environmental studies in Chittagong University Shahidul Islam explained, “The only reason for Monday’s mudslide in the cantonment area is cutting hills indiscriminately… We were warning about this risk for decades, and this makes our fears real.”

Dr Shahidul had conducted a survey that came up with the findings that over one hundred hills have disappeared due to hill cutting during the last 30 years. The survey report identified Khulshi, Panchlaish, Nasirabad, Pahartoli, Sholoshahar, Bayezid Bostami, Foy’s Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen intersection and Polytechnic areas as badly affected due to the widespread hill cutting. Silimpur under Sitakunda, Jungle Pahartoli under Hathazari upazila and some other parts in the district also faced rampant hill cutting until recently, his report said.

In 2007, one third of Chittagong, a city of five million residents, came under water due to heavy rainfall and tidal water. The flash floods in the hills caused mud slides and rubble to bury shanties at the foot of the hills near Chittagong Cantonment. Many residents took refuge in local mosques after losing their homes in the disaster. The death toll was reported to be at least 128, including at least 59 children, with more than 150 injured.

Communication infrastructure was badly affected with telephone links with the rest of the country and within the city inoperable. Kalurghat Radio Station had to be shut down as its offices were submerged in six feet of water. Flights to the city’s Shah Amanat International Airport, were suspended and the Chittagong Port, serving 90% of the country’s foreign trade, was closed.

So it is really not as if these things have no precedent. But will we ever learn? At least with regards to the man-made component to these atrocities?

Major landslides in Bangladesh (1968 – 2000)