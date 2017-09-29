Nation this week



Wednesday, September 27th, 2017

The Prime Minister’s Office was forced to dismiss Indian media reports claiming there was a plot to assassinate Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 24. “The reports are confusing, motivated and baseless,” said a press release signed by Mohammad Ashraful Alam, deputy press secretary to the premier.

On September 23, 2017, some news outlets of Bangladesh quoted a foreign television channel and an international online media to report of a failed attempt to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 24, 2017. The PMO requested the media to “exercise caution and judgement in distributing such confusing information that goes against the interest of national security. Some television channels aired programmes and talk shows associating a special force with the so-called failed attempt on the life of honourable prime minister.”

The reports were further debunked later in the week, when Subir Bhowmick, the Indian journalist behind the original report, named one Russell Azad as having been killed in the “counter-operation” to prevent the coup. His father informed the media that Russell is currently in London as part of the advance security team in preparation for Sheikh Hasina’s stopover there on her way back from the USA, where she recently attended the United Nations General Assembly.

The United Nations drastically increased the estimated number of Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar to 480,000 as Bangladesh eased restrictions on aid groups working in refugee camps and sought $250 million to cope with the crisis. The number who have crossed the border since August 25 to escape a Myanmar military crackdown has increased by 45,000 in two days.

Between the new arrivals and some 300,000 Rohingya who were already living in the area due to previous violence in Myanmar, there are now nearly 800,000 refugees in camps around the Bangladesh border town of Cox’s Bazar that are bursting at the seams. The situation has forced new arrivals into makeshift shelters in grim conditions, and sparked warnings that epidemics, including cholera, could easily spread.

A report by UN agencies and international charities said the higher number was due largely to an estimated 35,000 Rohingya, not previously accounted for, moving into two refugee camps. It also said numbers crossing the border had started to rise again. After reporting a significant fall in arrivals last week, the new report said hundreds had been crossing the border daily in recent days.

Setting a rare precedence, police filed cases against the drivers of 57 vehicles, mostly carrying VVIPs, and fined them for using the wrong side of Hare Road on September 24. A state minister, a lawmaker and several top bureaucrats were inside the vehicles.

The next day, the driver of the Rural Development and Co-Operatives Division secretary was sued for the second straight day for using the wrong side of the road. Using the wrong side of the road defying traffic laws during rush hour is a common practice of ministers, government officials, VIPs, lawmakers, ruling party leaders and media personnel. Police are hardly ever seen taking any action against them. Babul Mollah, the driver of the Rural Development and Co-Operatives Division secretary, was “relieved” from his job “by verbal order” on Monday for using the wrong side of the road for two consecutive days. Department of Co-operatives also issued a show cause notice upon him today to explain why departmental action should not be taken against him for using wrong route. n

The Asian Development Bank expects Bangladesh’s gross domestic product to grow at 6.9 percent in fiscal 2018, down from the preliminary official estimate of 7.2 percent, due to weak domestic demand.

The lender kept the growth estimate unchanged from the Asian Development Outlook of 2017. Private consumption is likely to stay at the current level as income growth slows in agriculture and wage employment and remittances continue to fall, it said in the ADO 2017 Update. Private investment will rise moderately with prevailing political stability and the authorities delivering economic reform and better infrastructure. The decline in remittances will slow and is unlikely to reverse in the near term, it said.