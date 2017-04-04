Militants are destined to fail in Bangladesh

Farid Hossain

Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

Bangladeshi troops cordon off the area as they try to flush out Islamist radicals who have holed up in a building with a large cache of ammunition in the city of Sylhet, Bangladesh, Sunday, March 26, 2017. At least six people, including two policemen, have died in explosions in eastern Bangladesh as troops battle suspected militants. (AP Photo/A. H. Arif)

Militants are raising their ugly heads in Bangladesh, once again. What happened in past two weeks in capital Dhaka and northeastern city of Sylhet is grim reminder of the threat posed by these extremist elements. The militants, it seems, are throwing up challenges to the country’s security forces. What should make us feel good is that the security forces have lived up to the expectations the people have about their ability to crush the evil forces. In the latest case in Sylhet, the security forces had to be extra careful to ensure that all the civilians (seventy-eight, including children) are rescued safe from the five storied building, where the militants from neo-JMB holed up. In all four militants were killed by security forces and none of the civilians living in the building suffered any casualty. Kudos to our security forces. They deserve public appreciation for the successful raid on the militant hideout despite having suffered casualties themselves.

The security troops taking part in the ‘Operation Twilight” adopted a wait-and-wear tactic in dealing with the militants. They tactic worked. The militants could not hold on for more than four days and they eventually were worn out before they were killed. The militants reportedly were equipped with explosive, bombs and other weapons but they hardly could use their in the face of well-designed security operation. A top concern for the security forces had been to avoid civilian casualties and in that they succeeded. It is no mean a feat. Even highly trained commandoes from the developing countries often face difficulties in dealing with terrorists. Any militant attack or activity is unwelcome in Bangladesh but we can pride in the fact that our security forces (the army, the RAB and the police) are capable of battling the militants with efficiency.

Who are these militants? Are they really linked to ISIS as is claimed by a section in the Western world? Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is right in the assertion that there is no ISIS operation in Bangladesh. Nor there exists any activity by the dreaded terrorist outfit. The militants active in Bangladesh are essentially home-grown. They may be inspired by some foreign outfits like ISIS. When Bangladesh government consistently denies existing of ISIS in Bangladesh then why are some quarters hyper active in trying to establish on the contrary. It is not without a conspiratorial motive. There are forces, though handful, out in some corners of the world who stand to benefit from claims that ISIS has operation in Bangladesh. First, they want to undermine the secular image of Bangladesh. Once they succeed in proving that ISIS works in the country they would be able to make some inroads so they can easily interfere in the domestic affairs of Bangladesh. There are forces out in the world who want to see their ideas and advice to countries like Bangladesh. On the excuse of ISIS operation these foreign forces want to make their own foothold in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a vanguard country fighting against terrorists. Prime Minister Sheik Hasina has vowed to make Bangladesh terrorist-free and her government is working on it efficiently. She can go any extent in battling terror not only in Bangladesh but beyond its borders. She has campaigned for forging regional and international cooperation in the fight against terrorism. For her role in this burning global issue she is respected as a strong global leader. She believes that terrorism and militancy holds back development of the countries like Bangladesh. Her fight is to eradicate poverty and build a hunger-free Bangladesh. She can’t allow militancy to derail her goals.

