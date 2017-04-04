Making Dhaka Livable

Wafiur Rahman

Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

For too long, Dhaka has been regularly ranked among the least livable cities in the world. Now, two maverick mayors are trying to deliver on their promise to improve the metropolis. Are teething problems making the situation worse for city dwellers? In its quest to become a livable city, what does Dhaka need to be considered a trendy and safe megacity?

Dhaka Shohor Aysha Amaar Aasha Furaichhe (My dream has come true after coming to Dhaka city) was a popular Bangla song in the 1970s. It reflected people’s propensity for migrating to Dhaka city, mainly in search of a better life and superior civic amenities.

But more often than not, such high hopes were shattered on the hard pavements of Dhaka, as city dwellers struggled with high living costs, crippling traffic and substandard service delivery. Ensuring basic amenities such as a place to live, decent work, smooth public transport and so on turns into an endless nightmare which wears out the fainthearted.

True to its reputation as a tough city, a recent rating by The Telegraph ranked Bangladesh’s capital 18th in the list of “The 20 least livable cities on Earth.”They attributed the reasons to besieging floods, dense population and low tourism promotions. In last year’s Global Livability Index carried out by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Bangladesh was the fourth least livable city in the world, ranked 137th out of 140 countries. Dhaka is only ahead of Lagos, Tripoli and Damascus. It scored 38.7 out of the ideal score of 100, unchanged from last year’s, and has apparently been stuck on the same score since 2011.

For those of us living in Dhaka, we witness evidence of such rankings and claims in a depressing public transportation system, rising living costs, sorry state of infrastructure, limitless pollution and more. Yet our loyalty to the city remains unabated and we all care for the wellbeing and growth of this rapidly growing metropolis.

Dhaka’s livability blues

“Urbanization – the spatial concentration of people and economic activity – is arguably the most important social transformation in the history of civilization,” note Brian Roberts and Trevor Kanaley in a 2006 book on ‘Urbanisation and Sustainability in Asia.” Mughals had in the 17th century founded the Dhaka city, a politico-administrative centre which eventually emerged as the capital of independent Bangladesh in 1971.

However, Bangladesh has not been able to chalk out the dream city in an absolutely planned manner so that the people could enjoy various facilities while limiting the fallout of the process. In fact, it is yet to define a livable city or town for its citizens, let alone tourists and investors.

“A livable city means a city where people can commute safely and quickly; a city where there will be less pollution, less traffic jam; a city where the quality of education and healthcare is acceptable; and where there is quality drinking water,” said Abdul Awal Mintoo, a former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He thinks a city like Dhaka “should create an image of a modern livable city, before it becomes a global city attractive to international entrepreneurs, investors, business visitors and tourists.”

In Bangladesh, the major reason for “urban attraction” is economic: more than 70% (71%) residents of Dhaka and Chittagong say they are there for employment and 21% for business purposes, development economist and Executive Chairman of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) Hossain Zillur Rahman noted in a 2012 book titled “Bangladesh: Urban Dynamics.” While conducting a study as part of the publication, he also found that over 23 percent citizens of the two Metropolises migrated there for better education of their children and more than 15% migrants are students.

Problems in Dhaka

For decades, Dhaka has been struggling to meet rising demand for facilities and services for urban living. Despite all odds, almost 17 million people are living in Dhaka and the number is expected to exceed 27 million by 2030. The population in Dhaka alone is 46 times or 4,600% higher than the number of people living in Melbourne, the most livable city on earth by international standards.

Horrible traffic congestion, near collapse of mass transit system, environmental pollution, growth of slums and floating people, crisis of housing for the middle class, poor utility services, regulatory barriers, inadequate and low quality education and healthcare facilities have all posed serious challenges to urban life in today’s Bangladesh, be it in Dhaka or any other cities and major district towns. Apart from notorious traffic congestion, the spread of dust has inflicted a devastating blow to life and habitation in Dhaka city.

The failure to address the emission of different kinds of harmful gases in the atmosphere from motor vehicles, mills and factories and brick fields has made the air in Dhaka city extremely polluted. The residents including school going children are suffering from pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma and other respiratory diseases, which all caused sufferings and enhanced spending for medical purposes.

Against this backdrop, Abdul Awal Mintoo said Dhaka city should be declared abandoned partially and part of it should be rebuilt. “This city cannot remain livable and be sustainable unless a change is made in political, social and judicial framework to ensure and improve its governance,” he said.

Still mired as a one-city country

Dhaka accommodates 40 percent of the country’s total urban population. The city has established itself as hub of cultural and commercial activities over the years. It is the fastest growing megacity in the world right now and the 9th largest city in the world. In fact, it represents a prototype of cosmopolitan urbanisation with a lot of marked patterns, like sprawling educational institutions and high-rise infrastructures which are mostly commercial and technological revolution in communications. Seeing clumsy buildings and pollution, who will believe Dhaka city surrounded by rivers and marked by criss-crossing canals and lakes was supposed to be a serene city with natural tranquility for its citizens?

“Lifestyle factor or the attraction of city life has brought in some of the urban residents,”said Hossain Zillur Rahman, pointing out that the city life lure is relevant for over 22% of Dhaka residents.

Terming Dhaka city partially livable, architect Iqbal Habib said the people living in the city have lesser demand compared to the one raised by citizens of the most livable cities around the world. “So, I think Dhaka is to some extent quite livable, especially in view of our density of population,” he told Dhaka Courier, adding that Bangladeshis are lagging behind in making cities and towns livable in absence of steps to utilise the true potential of urbanisation. Excessive dependence on Dhaka city has made its citizens hostage to problems of every day and ad hoc-ism in policymaking.

The capital city has also stretched further over the years into the neighbouring districts. “Dhaka’s inexorable growth as a city is mirrored in the extreme centralisation of decision-making and political authority,” said Hossain Zillur.

Overlooked in policies?

Many of the people in Dhaka, for example, do not apparently house their minds in the city they are physically living in. This is the result of a policy failure or disincentives for residents who do not find it justified to own the city. “When people leave the city to celebrate Eid festival, the media report that the people are homebound or returning to the city. Is Dhaka not their home town? If not, the city dwellers should declare the city abandoned one, which is not also right kind of thing,” said Iqbal Habib insisting that every citizen has to own the city as their own home.

People often discuss the city’s problems every day while problems remain every day and continue to persist. In fact, Dhaka as a city has not been able yet to offer the best living conditions and business environment. Infrastructure deficiency, crises of utility services, institutional inefficiency and even political instability are generally blamed for the plight of the city dwellers.

Senior economist Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud blamed even the economists for not doing justice to urban economics in Bangladesh, as, he felt, ‘any economic development – rise in per capita income – has to be accompanied by urbanisation’ so it is an imperative for Bangladesh. ‘Urban planning in Bangladesh has this peculiar problem that one is in fact having to plan for a moving a moving target,; he observed in a focus group discussion, adding that no projections have been made for desired population size for a city like Dhaka so planning is always lagging behind the growth of the city.

But hope springs in the form of the two Dhaka City Corporation mayors, Sayeed Khokon of Dhaka South and Annisul Huq of Dhaka North. Elected on the basis of popular mandate in May 2015, they have been relentless in their pursuit of a greener and more efficient Dhaka city, devoid of any traffic congestions, pollution and other urban dilemmas.

“My first endeavour as a mayor was to remove the illegal billboards occupying Dhaka for such a long time,” Annisul Huq told Dhaka Courier, “I have been criticised later on for trying to remove the illegal establishments in the city, especially the one in Tejgaon where the police and my officials faced an unruly mob while trying to clear the truck stands. But these are tough decisions which I have to make.”

His battle for waste management has also been lauded by even his fiercest critics (who can forget “Clean Dhaka – Green Dhaka’s DCC waste bins across the city?) “So far we have been able to build 58 secondary waste transfer stations though we needed 72 with two in each of 36 wards. Some had to be set up on footpaths and roads because there are no vacant spaces.”

As for his southern counterpart, Sayeed Khokon has faced a severe backlash from the hawkers his officials evicted from Gulistan. But after a recent bout of negotiation with the hawker leaders, he was able to reach a compromise where they will stay off the footpaths during office hours – a major coup indeed. “A list of 2,500 hawkers has been prepared and they will get identity cards. They will also get assistance if they want to change their profession. The government will arrange suitable jobs for them,” Mayor Khokon said. The mayor also assured legal steps against linemen, who extort hawkers. Police have been requested to take necessary steps in this regard, he added.

Probable solutions?

“To make Dhaka livable, we have to promote a certain level of decentralisation to reduce the population and congestion in Dhaka and the authorities have to work to develop satellite townships and coordinate with other city corporations,” said Abdul Awal Mintoo.

The World Bank’s Bangladesh Development Series 2012 says Dhaka has, like other urban centres of the country, ‘relatively low economic density from an international perspective, and its output falls short of what would be expected of a city of comparable population density’. This indicates enormous economic and business opportunities in the process of attaining a livable city and keeping it livable in the foreseeable future.

They (the World Bank) are also engaged with several other projects, such as providing additional finances for the Clean Air and Sustainable Environment Project, a $36.58 million endeavour which was approved on 13 January this year. The project’s objective is to improve air quality and safe mobility in Dhaka through the implementation of demonstration initiatives in urban transport and brick making. In the absence of a planned approach to pollution abatement and management, the present environmental condition in Bangladesh is likely to deteriorate even further. Pollution burden is also expected to disproportionately impact the poor. Systematic planning for abatement of air pollution for the next 5-10 years especially in and around the major urban centers is thus essential to minimize health impacts and also achieve targeted economic growth of the country.

Similarly, The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has recently approved a new $275 million loan for water efficiency improvements in Dhaka that will build on ongoing ADB projects to expand water supply in the fast-growing city. ADB’s existing ongoing projects have improved distribution networks to provide high quality potable water to around 7 million people but physical water losses still remain a concern and undermine service delivery in many areas. Dhaka’s demand for water is projected to rise from 2,144 million liters a day in 2015 to around 2,616 million liters a day in 2020, and although the supply authority is taking steps to expand capacity with ADB’s help, it will not be enough to meet projected needs without a substantial cut in ongoing losses. Climate change, including rising sea levels that could increase salinization of ground and surface water, is also expected to reduce available potable water.

However, Mahbub Ullah, a Professor of Development Studies at Dhaka University, came up with a holistic suggestion in this regards. ‘Bangladesh has to actively consider the idea of a city-state model for managing its urbanisation given the trend in population density. If Singapore, Hong Kong etc were the squeezed versions of the city state of the 20th century, Bangladesh will probably become an expanded version of the city state of the 21st century,’ he shared his thoughts of Bangladesh’s urbanisation.

Understandably, urbanisation is an inevitable transition towards the future, a future which is replete with promises and opportunities. Our cities and towns today are required to have effective development plans not only to attain prosperity and happiness but also to attract investment and investors. For Bangladesh which is no longer a small state with a size of 160 million population, experts suggest, there is no choice but to embrace an expanded city state model for managing urbanisation and creating business opportunities for present and future generations.