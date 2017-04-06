How to make friends and influence people

Eanyetullah Khan

Wednesday, April 5th, 2017

Ever since Hasina led the Awami League to power in 2009, bilateral relations have seen an ascendancy unknown in the past. (Internet)

The most important aspect of the forthcoming India-Bangladesh summit is that it will feature two leaders at the peak of their political power. Since the start of the recalibration of relations between the two countries that got underway with the return to power of the Awami League in 2009 (with the previous Congress-led government in Delhi), this is probably the first such instance. Expectations therefore, can rightly be held to be high. Yet there are apprehensions gathered as well, and from Bangladesh’s point of view at least, they would seem to be rather unnecessary.

The point of contention is rather simple. The two countries embarked on the recalibration effort, each with its own set of expectations. There is almost unanimous agreement that Dhaka has gone the extra mile to meet almost all that was asked of it. The Bangladesh prime minister has been steadfast in her support for Modi’s ‘isolate Pakistan’ drive, her government has cracked down hard on Northeastern rebels and Islamist militants, on fake currency rackets and Pakistani agents to address India’s security concerns. She has cleared transit for Indian goods to Northeast through Bangladesh territory and addressed most of India’s connectivity concerns. As Hasina prepares for her Delhi visit, Indian and Bangladesh officials are trying to finalise a deal to allow Indian use of Chittagong and Mongla ports for accessing India’s Northeastern states.

Now there is all the talk of a deal on defence cooperation, which some analysts say are spurred by Indian anxieties over Bangladesh’s close relationship with China in this area looking set to grow further. It looks likely that some sort of deal will be signed, that probably will not be as comprehensive as India would like it to be. It is important to note that this is a new dimension to the relationship, and Dhaka may well be right to tiptoe at this stage, rather than rushing into things. Especially with some of the items on its own wishlist still left unchecked, vis-a-vis its dealings with Delhi. None more glaringly so, than continued gridlock over sharing the waters of the transboundary river Teesta.

Going into the visit, all the indications are that Bangladesh will be met with disappointment once again on this front. During the last summit between the two nations in 2015, one year on from a resounding election victory that had reverberated across the region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had successfully wooed his hosts, leading them to believe the change in government in Delhi would not precipitate any change in tack with regards to greater cooperation between the two nations.

Bangladesh mainly looked to Prime Minister Modi to bring about some breakthrough on the Teesta talks, which had come unstuck at the last minute in 2011 under the previous Congress government, just prior to a visit to Dhaka by then-Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh. It came at a time that, mired in corruption allegations at home and stuck in a low-growth trajectory, the Dr Singh administration found itself slipping into a period of ‘policy paralysis’ that was to persist till being unseated through the elections in 2014. As such, it was unable to apply the requisite pressure on the state government of West Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee, which under India’s federal system has a formidable stake in the issue. During his own visit in 2015, Modi is said to have promised his counterpart that he would use the resounding mandate with which he got elected to get Banerjee to agree to the Teesta deal after West Bengal’s “concerns were addressed”. Now it is two years on from that promise, and with Modi having consolidated his strength at home, particularly through the recent wins for his BJP in state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bangladesh has reasons to expect a positive outcome on Teesta.

For if not now, Bangladesh may well ask, when? It is difficult to foresee Mamata Banerjee breaking her resolve and coming on board willingly. Even as the BJP has grown stronger at the centre, relations with Banerjee’s Trinamool government in Bengal have frayed further, most recently over what may well stand out as a signature move of the Modi era- demonetisation. That being the case, it would most likely require an administration in Delhi willing to take on an important state government in order to secure an international commitment. None may be better-placed in the foreseeable future than PM Modi at present, with all the political capital he has to expend.

If indeed India is anxious about China’s growing role in Bangladesh’s development story – which they shouldn’t be, I stress to add – it should show its hand by walking the extra mile to meet Bangladeshi concerns over an issue that has already dragged on far too long. In any case, such concerns on the part of the Indian political establishment are rather misplaced. Sensible heads must prevail amongst them that Bangladesh’s relationship with their country, particularly under the present dispensation, should never be seen in the light of its relations with any other country. China’s superior economic prowess may dwarf Indian commitments to partner in Bangladesh’s development, yet no-one can point to a single agreement that Dhaka has entered into with Beijing that can be said to be inimical to India’s interests in any way.

The indelible cultural, historic and political contours to our relationship with India cannot simply be wished away, nor can they be reproduced with any other nation. They are what make it unique. Even to entertain the idea that Bangladesh might be ‘moving away’ from their sphere of influence would be to betray insecurities unbecoming of a nation of India’s stature. All that is needed to maintain this special relationship, as we each look forward to doing the best by our own peoples to help them overcome the challenges of our ever-changing world, is that we don’t take each other for granted.