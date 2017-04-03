Hope springs eternal



Saturday, August 6th, 2011

Home Minister Sahara Khatun and her Indian counterpart P Chidambaram at the joint press conference that concluded the Indian home minister's visit to Bangladesh. Photo: PID

Shamim Ahmad

There are a host of sayings about Hope. Such as man lives in hope, hope supports mankind in distress, hope is grief’s best medicine or the man who lives only by hope will die in despair.

At this moment a Great Hope shrouds the governments in Dhaka and New Delhi. The two governments are ‘determined’ to resolve four-decade old irritants and raise hope against hope, expectation against expectation and optimism against optimism.

The question is at the end of the day which proverb about ‘hope’ will come true for Bangladesh. To get a correct answer one will have to wait for another month till the high-profile Dhaka visit of Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Both the capitals have employed all their political and diplomatic strengths to make the visit on September 6-7 a watershed in bilateral relations. It is being said that during the visit, Dhaka and Delhi will arrive at several deals on sharing of the Teesta and Feni Rivers, undemarcated 6.5kms land boundary, transfer of enclaves and adversely possessed lands, 24-hour unfettered access of Bangladeshi nationals to Tin Bigha corridor connecting Dahgram and Angorepota enclaves, allowing transit to India through road, rail and waterways, and so on and so forth.

The Congress and Awami League governments are unusually exalted with the Joint Communiqué issued during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India in January 2010. The South Block in New Delhi termed Hasina’s visit ‘historic’ and the Joint Communique a ‘Magna Carta’. The Indians say the Joint Communiqué, though it raised a bitter political controversy in Bangladesh, is a beacon of light to guide the two close door neighbours to push up the relations to a new height by settling all disputes- from border to trade, water to transit and insurgency to border killings.

In recent months there had been important movements between the two capitals where senior officials held regular meetings on sharing of waters and demarcation of boundary. In the process Dhaka witnessed the visits of Indian Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao, External Affairs Minister SM Krishna, Indian Congress president Sonia Gandhi and last but not least Indian Home Affairs Minister P Chidambaram in close succession.

At the end of each bilateral meeting starting from Nirupama to Chidambaram, both the sides expressed high hopes and optimism and pointed out their fingers at the big visit in September when they said the final results of these intense interactions on irritant issues would be published.

On July 30, Chidambaram held a one-and-half-hour meeting with his counterpart Sahara Khatun on border related irritants. At the end of the meeting the chiefs of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) signed a deal on Coordinated Border Management to stop smuggling of drugs and trafficking of women and children. At the post-meeting briefing, the two home ministers reiterated firm optimism that the issues of 6.5 km border demarcation and transfer of enclaves and adversely possessed lands would be resolved before Manmohan’s visit.

“We have had very constructive talks. We’re confident all these issues will be resolved before the prime minister’s visit,” Chidambaram told reporters.

On the issue of transfer of enclaves lying in both the countries, he said headcount of the inhabitants of the enclaves had just been completed. There are 51,000 people -34,000 Indians and 17,000 Bangladeshis – living in the enclaves.

Asked whether the inhabitants of the enclaves would be given option to side with either India or Bangladesh, Chidambaram said the two prime ministers will take the decision about the fate of the inhabitants when they will be meeting in Dhaka. On adversely possessed land, the Indian home minister said the issue of the adversely possessed lands has almost been resolved except on one or two points that need to be worked out while the undemarcated 6.5 km is being addressed by the Joint Border Working Group.

About the killing of Bangladeshi civilians by the Indian BSF, Chidambaram categorically said strict instructions have been given to the BSF jawans not to open fire on the people crossing the border from either side under any circumstances. He claimed following the instruction, cases of the border killing has come down to only seven this year.

He said the implementation of the Border Management Plan would enhance the quality of the border management and security. Sahara Khatun said during the meeting, Bangladesh sought Indian cooperation in arresting Bangabandhu’s two fugitive killers – Capt Majed and Risaldar Moslehuddin – who are hiding in India.

In response, Chidambaram said they may be staying in India and the Indian government will leave no stone unturned to apprehend the fugitives. He, however, said India needs more information and intelligence from the Bangladesh side to detect and arrest them. Asked about the Indian phensidyl factories along the border from where this contraband syrup is being smuggled into Bangladesh, Sahara said all those factories have been closed.

Earlier, in his introductory remarks Chidambaram said the relationship between India and Bangladesh is passing through a very promising phase in recent times with both sides embarking on a number of forward looking, pragmatic and mutually beneficial initiatives. This time round the Indian minister did not forget to mention the Joint Communiqué that he said has given a new direction to the course of our relationship.

“The two prime ministers had a common vision for the future of cooperation between the two countries,” he said, adding the Joint Communiqué outlines various decisions and initiatives, implementation of which would transform the bilateral relationship. Chidambaram said both countries recognise the importance of cooperation in the field of security and are determined to jointly combat the menace of insurgency, militancy and terrorism.

“We are glad that our leadership had agreed that the territory of either would not be allowed for activities inimical to the other and resolved not to allow their respective territory to be used for training, sanctuary and other operations by domestic or foreign terrorists/militants and insurgent organisations and their operatives.”

On bilateral trade, he said the two capitals are working on several projects to improve trade infrastructure and connectivity. Indian government has now undertaken to set up seven Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) and a foundation stone of the ICP at Agartala was laid in May 2011. A new LCS was opened at Fulbari-Banglabandha in January this year and a Border Haat was inaugurated on Meghalaya-Bangladesh border in early July.

“Let me reaffirm that India attaches the highest importance to its relations with Bangladesh and seeks a deeper and stronger partnership,” said Chidamabaram.

He added: “We are guided by the fundamental premise that a stable, prosperous, democratic and peaceful Bangladesh is in our mutual interest.”

As I have stated before there is no dearth of good wishes and warmth in hearts. But will it be confined in mere rhetoric and Hope? We await to see the fruits in the Great September.