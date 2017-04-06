Great expectations, some apprehensions

Courier Briefing

Wednesday, April 5th, 2017

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to commence her much-talked about four-day official visit to India on Friday with a view to further boosting good relations between the two countries, already said to be ‘better than ever’ by representatives of the two governments.

This visit comes seven years on from the prime minister’s last state visit to arguably the most significant foreign power in Bangladesh’s foreign policy matrix, and almost two years after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in June 2015, the last summit-level meeting between the two nations.

The two countries, during Prime Minister Modi’s 2015 visit, had indicated their willingness to lend new dimensions to the relationship, set down in writing through the joint declaration issued at the end, which was titled “Notun Projonmo – Nayi Disha” (A New Era).

The prime minister, according to the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka, will hold official talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 8. She will be staying at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the president of India, as a guest of Pranab Mukherjee. Indian officials stress this is a rare honour not conferred upon every world leader.

Going into the visit, it is expected to expand the cordial and cooperative relationship between the two neighbouring countries and build strong ties of friendship and trust between the two leaders. But the possible direction of expansion is fueling a degree of uncertainty in Bangladeshi circles.

That is because this time, the visit might engender a defence or security component apart from other important issues that have become staples in talks between the two nations since 2009, such as development, connectivity, trade, energy cooperation, and infrastructure. And it seems missing from the list of agreements and MOUs expected to be signed will be one on the sharing of the waters of the River Teesta, a longstanding Bangladeshi demand.

Quietly flows talks on Teesta

The expected signing of some sort of deal on defence cooperation and non-signing of one on the Teesta waters has prompted some questions on what Sheikh Hasina expects to gain out of the visit. A number of ministers from Bangladesh have talked about the Teesta water sharing deal over the last few weeks without giving any concrete information on whether the deal will be signed this time. But perhaps most telling was the attitude of Foreign Minister A.H. Mahmood Ali, in his last press conference before the visit briefing reporters on April 4, where he downplayed the importance of an agreement on Teesta.

Previously, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even came up with a specific date on the signing of an agreement, saying she had heard the Teesta water sharing treaty would be signed on May 25, without specifying her basis for making that assertion.

“I’ve no knowledge on Teesta discussion. The Centre has not discussed anything with me. I haven’t received any invitation. I’ve heard that the Teesta treaty will be signed on May 25. I’ve no knowledge. I share good relation with Bangladesh, but I can’t sacrifice the interests of my state,” Banerjee was quoted as saying in an interview with a Bengali TV news channel in March.

Subsequently though, it has been confirmed that Mamata Banerjee has indeed been invited to New Delhi to take part in a dinner to be hosted for the Prime Minister Hasina by President Mukherjee, in whose name the invitation to Banerjee was sent.

In her widely discussed comments, Banerjee also reiterated her stance on the matter: “I’ll do whatever I have to after considering the interests of my state.”

Though it is not still clear whether Mamata will attend the dinner, according to The Times of India, the invitation has stoked speculations as West Bengal is crucial to bilateral issues between Dhaka and New Delhi, being the bordering state with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “So the (Indian) government’s approach (on Teesta) will obviously be to consult and take on board everyone concerned and all the stakeholders.”

He added, “I’m sure that nearer to the visit we’ll be in a position to share more details with you on that.” Gopal Baglay, however, said he does not want to comment on Banerjee’s remarks regarding the date she posited, which would seem to have come out of nowhere, since there is nothing planned in the calendar between the two nations on May 25.

Water is always a very sensitive and extremely important issue in Bangladesh-India relations. Toeing the long-held official line, Foreign Ministry officials in Dhaka remain resolute that Teesta is ‘not a precondition’ for the visit, and will only commit to Bangladesh remaining ‘hopeful’ that the Teesta issue will be resolved ‘timely’. To say ‘timely’ is to imply there exists some cut-off point, some deadline or at least stipulated time by which negotiations must be completed. But practically no-one is aware of one in this case.

Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud has said he is optimistic about the signing of the long-pending Teesta water-sharing treaty with India, but that it is quite impossible to give the exact date of when the deal will be struck.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the signing of Teesta water sharing deal with India is “a matter of time”. He said all the processes to that end are about to be completed, and it will be signed at an appropriate time.

Emphasis on ‘outcomes’

Bangladesh and India are likely to sign a few dozen cooperation documents including that for the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports by India during the visit. The two countries may also sign a cooperation document to strengthen counterterrorism efforts. India is likely to come up with a fresh commitment for project loans during the visit. A good number of projects have already been identified for which India may offer over $5 billion in credit. This is a significant improvement over the $2 billion commitment during Modi’s Dhaka visit, but still of course pales in comparison to the 27 deals worth about $24.45 billion in soft loan for various key development projects apart from signing of 13 joint venture agreements involving a further $13.6 billion of Chinese investment in Bangladesh. Together, the sum of over $38 billion pledged by China was the biggest ever assistance pledged by any single country to Bangladesh, and ruffled feathers within the New Delhi establishment.

We had the opportunity to talk to Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla at the Foreign Ministry here very briefly, where he said the visit will certainly witness ‘outcomes’.

“We’ll certainly have outcome. We can’t have a visit of such magnitude not having outcomes. We are looking at deliverables,” he told reporters at the Ministry after his meeting with foreign secretary M Shahidul Haque on April 2.

Though he did not elaborate what will be the outcomes, Shringla insisted they will be ‘satisfactory’.

“We intend to give the fullest priority to the visit. Clearly there are lots of important elements of the visit. There will be lot of deliverables. I am sure we will see this visit as a landmark visit,” said the Indian High Commissioner, before adding, “I can tell you that you won’t be disappointed with the outcomes.”

The gain in store?

The biggest, concrete gain in store for Bangladesh during the visit might just be an agreement over the implementation of the proposed Ganges Barrage Project which is expected to bring about massive socio-economic development in Bangladesh’s southwestern region.

“We’re working in full swing over the matter (Ganges Barrage Project cooperation with India). There are also talks through diplomatic channels. Initially, there could be an MoU,” Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan told our sister newsagency UNB.

He said the signing of an MoU with India over the project is in the works, but not finalised yet. The government wants to construct the barrage in cooperation with the Indian government.

Dr Zafar said they have already invited a high-profile Indian technical team to visit Bangladesh and the visit is expected to take place in January next to see the project site. “If they (India) agree, then there’ll be something soon.”

He said this project is needed to resist salinity in the country’s southwestern region, and it will maintain riverways’ navigability in 19 districts, besides conserving water during the dry season.

Officials at the Ministry of Water Resources said the ministry has already completed a feasibility study, the detailed engineering design, and the estimate for the mega project. Indian authorities have also submitted their study report and detailed engineering design for the project. The cost is estimated at around $4 billion.

The authorities have selected Pangsha in Rajbari district as the site of the 2.1-km Ganges Barrage. It will take two to three years to construct the main barrage, and 10 to 12 years to complete the project. The government has already completed the feasibility study and design of the proposed 2.1km long Ganges Barrage Project at Pangsha of Rajbari, some 98km downstream from the Farakka Barrage built in the Paschimbanga state of India.

The proposed project has a reservoir to augment the flow of water and its equal distribution, in both dry and wet seasons, over the Ganges-dependent areas. The project will meet the demand of the Ganges water for agriculture, fisheries, ecosystems and navigation.

On the defensive

History tells us that the relations between Bangladesh and Indian Armies began back in 1971. During the War of Liberation, Indian soldiers and Bangladeshi freedom fighters fought shoulder-to-shoulder. They shed blood together. They had common cause to liberate Bangladesh. Since then, there has been significant cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in many ways, which only accelerated since 2009, focusing on areas such as ant-terrorism, anti-insurgency, anti-smuggling and intelligence sharing. Indeed, continued cooperation as well as its expansion in these areas can almost be expected to be natural. So what lies behind the Indian urge to lend all of this a ‘formal’ or ‘institutional’ framework through a defence cooperation agreement?

A section of the Indian media has been reporting that India is pursuing Bangladesh for signing an agreement that includes military procurement, apart from a separate MoU on defence cooperation (that Bangladesh is more comfortable with), under a line-of-credit of $500 million from India.

Yet asked about the possibility of such a deal, a senior Indian diplomat told Dhaka Courier on condition of anonymity that any further “institutional arrangements” that the two countries may conclude during the visit would only be in keeping with the close cooperation that the two countries currently enjoy in this particular area – that is to say, a further intensification perhaps of areas in which the two countries already cooperate, but no new element.

BNP, which is now out of parliament, warned that the country’s people will not accept any deal ‘against the interest of the nation’, except the one on Teesta water sharing, during the prime minister’s India tour – surely a bit of an exaggeration, or a manner of speaking perhaps, to warn the government off any inclination to enter into some sort of comprehensive defence deal with the Indians, the most extreme version of which might be what has been speculated as a 25-year defence treaty. Despite the ever-closer relations between the two countries, PM Hasina must surely recognize this could be politically very costly, with the ‘India card’ very much a reality still in Bangladesh politics.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the other hand could be non-binding, even as it covers several related issues including purchase of equipment and weapons needed for UN peacekeeping, disaster response and management, land mine detector, spare parts for Russian Migs, etc.

Former BBC Correspondent and author Subir Bhaumik in his recent article titled ‘Behind the “RAW” tirade’ wrote, “If I understand the signals from Dhaka correctly, which I usually do, (PM) Hasina will not go for a defence pact anytime soon, but restrict it to a MoU – neither upsetting India nor China and surely not her own army. And she will insist she must have the water deals before she considers any further concessions to India.”

People of India are very appreciative about Bangladesh having dismantled networks of terrorism, insurgencies, militancy. Today Bangladesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is pursuing zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Indian people have the highest regard for that.

If Bangladesh is comprehensively able to address the security issues, that can only be good for India. Indeed, India has reaped the rewards of Bangladesh moving in this direction over the last 7-8 years already, helping its bigger neighbour to tackle some of the insurgencies in its north-eastern states. Now it is time for India to deliver on Bangladesh’s priorities.

(Additional reporting by AKM Moinuddin)