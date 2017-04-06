Genocide: The experience of a ‘Friend of Bangladesh’

Julian Francis

Julian Francis, receives the Friends of Liberation War Honour from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his role as an employee of Oxfam in 1971. Photo Internet

I always feel emotional whenever I join any function connected with the Liberation War. It brings back many memories of the period when I was a young man in Calcutta in 1971!

As far as genocide is concerned, I grew up in London during the years immediately after the end of the Second World War and as a schoolboy learnt about the genocide which Hitler of Nazi Germany ordered in his attempt to exterminate the Jewish people. However, until about 2 years ago I had never been asked to speak about genocide. In a way, for many years I did not talk about my 1971 experiences. They were so painful, I had kept them hidden away. It was only in 2007 during a chance visit to the Liberation War Museum that I felt able to talk about my experiences of 1971.

A couple of years ago, I attended a Planning Commission seminar about Extreme Poverty and in the address by one of the officials; I learnt then that over 70% of the current population were less than 40 years old and may not know the accurate history regarding the formation of this country. I am regularly asked to write about my memories of 1971 and when I have expressed that I found it difficult to write the same things year after year, Bangladeshis of my age and older tell me that I must keep on writing as it is important that the people of this country are reminded again and again about the true history of the period before, during and after the Liberation War.

I witnessed the painful birth of Bangladesh, and so it is painful and difficult to understand that some Bangladeshis do not support the war crimes trials. Surely justice must be done! There are also those who deny that any genocide took place. Whenever, someone tells me this or I read this, I become very angry indeed and also incredulous. I remember families of Bangladeshis – Hindus and Muslims – coming in a traumatized state across the border to access some of the over 900 refugee camps in India. Men, women and children of all ages, struck dumb by the horror of seeing some of their loved ones murdered before they managed to escape. I remember being in a hospital in Krishnanagar, West Bengal, in June 1971 at the same time as an international reporter from, I believe, Newsweek. I remember this young girl in a colourful dress and this is how the reporter recorded our meeting with this girl who was about 10 years old:

The story of one shy little girl in a torn pink dress with red and green bows has a peculiar horror. She could not have been a danger to anyone. Yet I met her in a hospital in Krishnanagar, hanging nervously back among the other patients, her hand covering the livid scar on her neck where a Pakistani soldier had cut her throat with his bayonet. “I am Ismatar, the daughter of the late Ishaque Ali,” she said formally. “My father was a businessman in Kushtia. About two months ago he left our house and went to his shop and I never saw him again. That same night after I went to bed, I heard shouts and screaming, and when I went to see what was happening, the Punjabi soldiers were there. My four sisters were lying dead on the floor, and I saw that they had killed my mother. While I was there they shot my brother – he was a bachelor of science. Then a soldier saw me and stabbed me with his knife. I fell to the floor and played dead. When the soldiers left I ran and a man picked me up on his bicycle and I was brought here.” Suddenly, as if she could no longer bear to think about her ordeal, the girl left the room. The hospital doctor was explaining to me that she was brought to the hospital literally soaked in her own blood, when she pushed her way back through the patients and stood directly in front of me. “What am I to do?” she asked. “Once I had five sisters and a brother and a father and mother. Now I have no family. I am an orphan. Where can I go? What will happen to me?

Perhaps it is necessary to remind people about what happened in 1971 and for the members of the younger generation it is important to accurately inform them of the genocide unleashed by the Pakistani army and their collaborators. Because of ‘Operation Searchlight’, 10 million refugees came to India, most of them living in appalling conditions in the refugee camps. I cannot forget seeing 10 children fight for one chapatti. I cannot forget the child queuing for milk, vomiting, collapsing and dying of cholera. I cannot forget the woman lying in the mud, groaning and giving birth.

In India (I was in Bihar at the time) we had heard of the genocide from the night of 25th March. Thousands and upon thousands were rounded up and shot, machine-gunned or bayoneted. From 25 to 31 March, eyewitnesses told us it was estimated that about 200,000 Bengalis had been killed. An Italian priest living in Jessore at the time told me that in Jessore itself about 10,000 had been killed in the 10 days after March 25.

However, what about the actual numbers? By end of May 1971, I remember a Dhaka University professor, Samir Paul, who was, as a refugee, helping us to organize camp activities, telling me that, till then, it was estimated that one million Bengalis had been killed inside Bangladesh until that time (May 1971).

It is very clear to me that many Bangladeshis died on their way to India and many more died after coming to the refugee camps as a result of the injuries, wounds incurred on the way. I saw people with bullet wounds and bayonet wounds and some of them did not manage to survive.

During the cholera epidemic, I remember that in one refugee camp of 15,000 persons, over 750 died in one month – about 5%. People should also remember that many of the refugee camps were severely flooded during the heavy monsoon of 1971. Sanitation could not be maintained and many died of gastro-enteritis as well as cholera. By September 1971, hundreds of children were dying every day from malnutrition and doctors who had also, earlier, worked in Biafra, were of the opinion that the malnutrition in the Indian refugee camps was worse than that of Biafra. Many more children died as a result of the severe cold winter. In mid-November an accepted figure of numbers of children dying was 4,300 per day in the refugee camps alone. I remember attending a coordination meeting at that time when it was estimated that by the end of December 1971 up to 500,000 children would have died largely from malnutrition. There are indeed some estimates that 1 million died in the refugee camps in 1971.

By September 1971, Oxfam was of the opinion that the world was losing interest in what was happening in Bengal. It was difficult to keep the news on the front pages of the newspapers. Oxfam decided that that they would collect statements from politicians, journalists, aid workers and publish them in time to be distributed at the general assembly of the United Nations in October 1971. Many of these statements were collected in the field by my office in Calcutta. Others were collected by Oxfam’s head office in Oxford, U.K. The first two statements in the publication ‘The Testimony of Sixty’ were by Senator Edward Kennedy and Mother Teresa. A number of British members of parliament, who had visited both West Bengal and (then) East Pakistan, gave their statements as well as many well-known journalists including John Pilger and Anthony Mascarenhas. Within a week of it being published on October 21st, 1971, Senator Edward Kennedy took the publication to the United States Senate and asked the Senators there to accept the publication of evidence of what was happening in Bengal. In his address to the Members of the Senate, Senator Kennedy said, “No one who reads this document can remain unmoved or uninformed as the plight of the Bengali people.” There being no objection, the testimony was ordered to be printed in the Congressional Record. The publication of this document played an important part in forcing the U.S. government to suspend supplying arms to Pakistan.

Aid officials of the time estimated that between 20 and 30 million Bangladeshis had been internally displaced inside Bangladesh and there would have been significant deaths from those numbers.

The US government archives may suggest that a total of only 300,000 died and the Pakistan archives say that only 2 million refugees came to India. Everyone should know that both these figures are complete nonsense!

Rightly or wrongly, personally I consider all the deaths of all people who left their homes as a result of the actions of the Pakistan authorities and their collaborators as genocidal deaths. Perhaps we will never know the accurate figure. It could easily be over 3 million.

Now, 45 years after the emergence of Bangladesh, it is vitally important that the world authorities officially accept and recognize that what happened in Bangladesh in 1971 was genocide. There are many eye witness accounts that have been documented. For example, the powerful writing of Anthony Mascarenhas who visited in April 1971 (his writing, entitled ‘GENOCIDE’, published June 13, 1971 by The Sunday Times). The May 22, 1971 editorial of US publication, ‘Saturday Review’ entitled ‘Genocide in East Pakistan’. And the British magazine, ‘The Spectator’ in its issue of June 19, 1971, in an article entitled, ‘Another Final Solution’ had the following:

“We, in this country, like to think that among the reasons why we fought the Germans in the last war was to rid the world of the evil of Hitler and his gang and their genocidal, ‘final solution.’ It is easier to imagine Germany’s gas chambers than Pakistan’s choleric slaughter in the Bengal Plain, but it remains the case and it ought to be declared that the Pakistani crime now matches the Hitlerian in dimension and horror and threatens monstrously to exceed it. Difficult and unpleasant though it may be, each one of us ought to endeavour to the best of his ability to imagine the enormity of the Pakistani crime.”

Another document that details the effects of the genocide in 1971 is ‘The Testimony of Sixty’ published by Oxfam in 1971. Facsimile copies of this document are available at the Liberation War Museum.

There are members of parliament in many countries with family connections in Bangladesh. Bangladesh must involve them in raising the issue in their parliaments. In U.K. a key voice is likely to be the niece of the Bangladesh Prime Minister, Tulip Rezwana Siddiq. Rushanara Ali and Rupa Asha Haque are the two other female Labour MPs in the British House of Commons. Research needs to be urgently coordinated in other countries. I am confident that world bodies will eventually recognize that Genocide was, without question, perpetrated by Pakistan in 1971.

It was an honour to be part of the discussions which led to the demand that March 25th be declared as ‘Genocide Day and I would like to say that it was indeed another honour to participate in the tree planting ceremony at Bangabhaban on March 25th which signaled the beginning of the planting of 3 million trees in memory of the 3 million martyrs of 1971. The tree I assisted in planting is in the memory of Syed Mir Nisar Ali Titimur, who led uprisings against zamindars and the British in the 1830s. It would appear to me that the way in which the British forces stormed and destroyed Titimur’s ‘bamboo fort’ could be described as a kind of ‘genocide.’ For me, that is indeed ‘food for thought.’