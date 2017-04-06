Friendship, the theme of Hasina’s India visit

Farid Hossain

Wednesday, April 5th, 2017

Rashtrapati Bhavan Gate. (Photo: Internet)

During her four-day state visit to India starting April 7 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will stay at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the 340-room presidential residence, formerly known as the Viceroy’s House. The magnificent house, built in early 20th century, was designed by British architect Edwin Lutyens. Raisina Hill, on top of which sits the Indian president’s residence, was a small village when the British rulers decided to move the Empire’s capital from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911.

Being invited to stay in the imposing palace at the guest of the Indian president is considered a rare honour. President Pranab Mukherjee treats Hasina like his daughter and the invitation to her to be his guest has come quite spontaneously. Besides the personal closeness between Pranab Mukherjee and Sheikh Hasina, the gesture of hosting the Bangladesh premier at Rastrapati Bhavan speaks volume about the size and depth of the friendly relations that now exist between Bangladesh and India, the closest neighbours in the region. The guest wing of the president’s house boasts of 14 luxurious suites named after different rivers of India. The wing has undergone a refurbishment to offer “best of the hospitality” to the Bangladesh premier who is regarded highly for her great role in restoring the trust and cordiality that existed between Dhaka and New Delhi during Bangladesh’s War of Liberation in which hundreds of Indian soldiers died fighting along with the Bengali Muktijoddahs. The nine-month war ended in the surrender of the Pakistani soldiers and the emergence of independent Bangladesh on Dec. 16 in 1971. The foundation of Bangladesh had thus been laid by blood shed by Muktijoddahs (feedom fighters) and Indian soldiers.

Bangladesh has ever remembered the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers, most of whom went to the swampy land of Bangladesh from far-off and remote villages, their families having little idea about the places where their loved ones perished in fighting for a noble cause against one of the world’s brutal military unleashed by the dirty military regime of 1971 Pakistan. More than four decades since the independence Bangladesh is paying back the debt to the families of the Indian martyrs of our liberation war. Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has decided to honour the Indian martyrs and their families. The process of honouring the families and thus showing Bangladesh’s gratefulness will begin on April 8 on the second day of Hasina’s visit. On that day at a function at Manekshaw Centre the Bangladesh Prime Minister will hand over Rs. 5 lakh, a silver medal and a citation each to the families of seven selected Indian war heroes in the first batch of the process that will eventually reach the families of more than 1,600 martyrs. In doing so Bangladesh once again proves it’s not an ungrateful nation. It was a commitment Sheikh Hasina made when her government honoured the Friends of Bangladesh who being foreigners played an active role in support of our liberation war, many of them helping the freedom fighters with arms, money and shelter and many mobilizing public opinion against the invading Pakistani military. Bangladesh felt good in being able to properly recognize the contributions of its real friends who stood by its side at times of need.

During the upcoming visit, her first bilateral trip to India after her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi came to power two years ago, formal talks will be followed by exchange of MoUs covering all-round cooperation in trade, investment, commerce, power, energy, infrastructures besides a renewed commitment to fighting militancy, both regional and international. These are not all together unexpected when leaders make state or official visits. In case of Bangladesh and India the theme is more than these: Friendship.

fhossainap@yahoo.com