Fighting militancy: No let up

AKM Moinuddin

Thursday, July 6th, 2017

Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor paying respect to the July 1 Holey Artisan attack victims

The government is pitching in for a long battle against terrorism. As well it might.

People from all walks of life, including Bangladesh’s foreign friends, on July 1, paid their deepest respects to those – nine Italians, seven Japanese, five Bangladeshis (one of them also a US citizen and two police officers) and one Indian – who lost their lives in the Gulshan Holey Artisan Café terror attack on the day in 2016.

In the aftermath of the attacks, it was obviously a matter of great interest to see how Bangladesh, in particular it’s government, would respond to the challenge, made even more complicated in the international arena by the fact of the attackers making it very clear that they were targeting foreigners. Thus far though, it has to be said the government’s efforts, through the law enforcement agencies, in busting terrorist dens and catching or simply removing militants and would-be terrorists have been successful, at least to the extent of reducing the threat. In the most important security dimension, that is about all you can do.

But no-one can claim that there is no threat. You never can, with terrorism, once it is in. That is simply the nature of the beast.

Though Bangladesh has fought back ‘strongly’ against the ‘homegrown militants’ over the past one year preventing them from repeating any incident like the Holey Bakery attack, with its response earning international the government does not want to be complacent about the achievements.

A group of young ‘misguided’ people with sophisticated arms stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in the capital’s Gulshan diplomatic zone on July 1 last year killing 20 hostages, mostly foreign nationals, including Italian and Japanese. Two police officials were also killed during the 12-hour hostage standoff.

“The overall sense of security has improved. I hope this (improved) situation will prevail. I must add that we aren’t complacent,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam told Dhaka Courier ahead of the first anniversary of the deadliest attack that shocked the international community.

The government over the last one year enhanced its ties with foreign countries and exchanged ideas and experiences to better deal with the global problem — terrorism and violent extremism.

“We’ve kept saying after the Holey Artisan attack that it’s a new normal. Everyone needs to adapt to it. There has been a significant progress over the last one year and there has been no such attack in Bangladesh which is a success in terms of dealing with homegrown militants,” said the State Minister.

On the other hand, Shahriar Alam said even the Rab intelligence chief had to sacrifice his life for ensuring people’s safety. Others too had to pay with their lives in the way of government’s fight against militancy, he added.

“Diplomats are no longer worried about security issue like the past as we’ve introduced various procedures on security aspects. All required steps are taken as per their desire for ensuring their safety. We’ve given them permission to stay in constant touch with police beyond Diplomatic Security Zone,” Shahriar Alam said.

A foreign national living in Bangladesh said they arrived in Dhaka about two months after the attack last year.

“It was very strange not to see any foreigner at all on the street and not be able to walk around town ourselves. It’s been almost a year since then and I’m personally so happy to see more and more foreigners in public areas and on rickshaws and CNGs,” he told Dhaka Courier wishing to remain unnamed.

“I’m happy to see the improvement at the level of professionalism of Bangladesh security forces,” said another foreign national.

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Christian Fotsch suggested the government to address the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism like isolation and poverty while lauding government efforts to fight against this common global problem.

He also said the government should respect human rights and should not allow ‘extrajudicial killings’ in fighting terrorism. “Otherwise, it’ll be counterproductive.” The Swiss envoy lauded government’s measures in giving diplomats adequate security after July 1 ‘most unfortunate’ attack on a Gulshan restaurant last year.

“Now, I feel very safe in Dhaka and in Bangladesh. I feel comfortable. But it’s important to think about security not only for foreigners but also for all citizens in the country,” Ambassador Fotsch told Dhaka Courier ahead of the July 1 attack anniversary.

Terming violent extremism and terrorism a global challenge, the Ambassador said both Bangladesh and his country are strongly committed to fighting against violent extremism and terrorism. “The response from Bangladesh has been very adequate and good.”

Darryl Lau who recently completed his almost six years tenure as Consul General at Singapore Consulate in Dhaka said the issue of terrorism and extremism is an issue which is faced by many countries and solution to this lies on closer and enhanced cooperation.

“In this regard, I’m happy to share that there has been very strong linkages between our intelligence and security wings,” said the diplomat.

He laid emphasis on preventing people from being misguided and mentioned that families and children (of terrorists or terror suspects) should not be abandoned rather they should be taken care of and treated well. “A very comprehensive approach is needed.”

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam recently visited Japan and expressed his deepest condolences for the Japanese lives lost in Dhaka on July 1. He also informed about the various measures that the government of Bangladesh has taken to combat terrorism.

Referring to his meeting with his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi, a Foreign Ministry senior official here said Kishi assured that Japan is ready to assist Bangladesh in all possible means to fight terrorism.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said investigators were taking time to submit the charge-sheet in the Holey Artisan attack case as they want it to be flawless. “A flawless charge-sheet will be submitted soon,” he told reporters at his secretariat office on the first working day after the Eid vacation.

‘Foreign Friends, Thanks’

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam has expressed Bangladesh’s gratitude to individuals, foreign countries and governments for standing beside Bangladesh during its ‘difficult one year’ since the July 1 Gulshan Café attack.

“We’re grateful to the people and governments who stood by Bangladesh during a difficult last one year,” he said.

The State Minister specially mentioned countries like Italy, Japan, India, the United States and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for standing beside Bangladesh.

Shahriar said the government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been able to combat militancy to a large extent with support from all. “We have more to do.”

“We remember those who lost their lives in Holey Artisan Bakery with deep respect and convey deep sympathy to their families and governments of their countries,” the State Minister said in a post on his official Facebook page.

He thanked law enforcement agencies for their efforts and remembered those who sacrificed their lives during anti-militant drives in the country.

Though Bangladesh government has been successful in combating militancy but many things need to be done to uproot their base. Militancy and militants can temporarily be controlled by imposing force but cannot be uprooted. We must all work together to spread a counter-narrative to militant ideology apart from ensuring constant vigilance, strengthening security measures and continue operations to unearth terrorist dens. Only through such efforts, the government’s counter-terrorism efforts will yield dividends.