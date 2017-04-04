Examination malpractices in Bangladesh: Causes and consequences

Md Shidur Rahman

Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

It seems that academic assessment systems in Bangladesh are day by day going to the dogs! Because, the examination malpractice in education looks like an octopus, grabbing at all aspects of examinations―exam papers, centres, results, and authorities. The recurrence of examination malpractices is a matter of great concern. Its effects are apparent to be disastrous for students, teachers, guardians, educational institutions, society, education systems, and the country as a whole.

Examination malpractice is defined as any dishonest or unlawful means employed by a student or candidate to obtain grades in the examination, or unlawful means designed by an academic personnel so that a candidate can be unfairly advantaged. Examination malpractices can be subsumed under three main categories: pre-examination, during examination, and post examination.

Pre-examination:Question Leaking: The non-stop question leaking at different national exams in Bangladesh has been a serious scandal. People from every walk of life have expressed their deep concerns over the repeated question leaking that has been arising for last few years.

During examination: Impersonation: It happens when an individual, who is not registered as an exam candidate, sits for the exam for someone else. This involves students taking exams for monetary reward or a favour for a friend, brother, sister or husband.

External assistance: This involves providing unauthorised helps to the candidates such as dictating answers by the invigilators, writing answers on the blackboard by the teachers, and supplying answers to the students in advance by the institution authority. Using phone and broadcasting answers are the examples of external assistance.

Foreign materials smuggling: This is probably the most familiar form of examination malpractice. It is associated with taking unauthorised materials—such as, note books, charts, and written answers—into the examination hall. These are normally smuggled in candidates’ pants, trousers, shoes, and shirts.

Copying: Producing answers by copying another candidate’s work with or without permissions are also a common form of examination malpractice in Bangladesh.

Intimidation: It is evident that some candidates, especially those who have political identity, seek for support illegally. They physically threaten the examination officials such as supervisors, invigilators, and teachers working outside the examination room. Candidates, at a broad-day-light, place weapons in order to intimidate them.

Post-examination: This incorporates altering marks deliberately with a view to inflating or deflating a candidate’s original mark. This malpractice is committed by the examination officials or by the candidates contacting with the markers. Moreover, purchasing bogus certificates is another education malpractice in Bangladesh.

Causes

Some contributory factors behind the examination malpractices in Bangladesh, in which the candidates get involved, are pointed out here. Firstly, the stakes of national examinations are considerably high: Success in such examinations makes profound, immediate, and long term impacts on a candidate’s life. For instance, getting a job by a candidate, sometimes, relies upon passing an exam. So, doing well in an exam appears to the candidates as a “do or die” situation. By hook or by crook, they want to pass the exam—no matter even if they are to adopt unfair means.

Secondly, competition between schools triggers malpractices. Generally, schools’ reputations and promotions depend upon students’ success in public examinations. Consequently, school administrators and teachers are found to write answers on the blackboard for helping their students during the exams.

Thirdly, some parents, though not all, blindly expect their children to enrol in lucrative courses such as engineering, medicine, accountancy, and others. To fulfil such expectations, the parents look for and persuade someone who can at all cost help their children get the required grades. Recently, it is noted from the media reports that some parents attempted to collect the leaked questions.

Some other causes maybe are a poor exam preparation, a fear of failure, the greed for certificate, a pressure on students to pursue courses, an ambition for getting admitted into higher education institutes, and so on.

Consequences

Examination malpractices have serious consequences for the exam system, students, learning, teachers, education system, and the society as a whole. The succession of malpractice undermines the credibility of entire exam system. It undermines not only the exam system but people’s trust in it, and makes the system questionable. The public, therefore, may think that the test system is unable to gauge each pupil’s level of attainment. Thus, the trust deficit could extensively erupt in people.

When some pupils are unfairly advantaged within the system, others are likely to become de-motivated to work hard. Rather than working hard, they may tend to invest their time for planning the strategies they can apply to cheat in the examination. Thus, many students lose their creativity.

In other words, learning, which is central to assessment, is to be affected. Students may have a temptation for collecting illicit question papers at their disposal instead of studying hard to pass the exams. And qualification with the lack of proper learning would build a false foundation that contributes to job inefficiency.

So, the purpose of education is at stake, because pupils are learning how to cheat in the exams rather than learning to become honest or building up their moral character, which is one of the substantial aims of education.

Bangladesh has already had an image crisis in terms of education quality, as it is exposed on the media (both print and electronic) that a huge number of students obtain GPA 5 in SSC and HSC examinations―but they hardly know their subjects. Even, they cannot pass English in the university admission tests. In addition to this crisis, the current acceleration of examination malpractices has compounded the poorer quality education comparing to the global standard of education.

The examination malpractice is a horrendous threat to any society. It can lead some students to take part in anti-social activities. They may join stealing or even do robbery for making money to pay for buying question papers, for instance. Girls may make an illicit relationship with the people who can help getting the required grades.

If these situations continue, the pupils would also grow up with a sense of unfairness, and also believe this malpractice to be a way of academic exercise. Furthermore, there is a chance of taking this unfair sense with them even into their professional life. But, having been educated, they are supposed to be honest, judicious, polite, respectful to others, and a man of letters.

How to resolve the malpractices?

The immediate resilience of a quality education is indispensable to strengthening the backbone of the nation; exercising fraud and attempting to improve education are not to be intertwined. People from all walks of life need to embark upon a wider campaign against examination malpractices.

Then, the government should introduce a continuous assessment (formative assessment: classroom based assessment for learning) system at all levels of learning alongside the summative assessment (of learning: national exams). This will lessen the stake of national exams, and emphasise on learning rather than only looking forward to gaining certificates and grades through the final exams.

Educational institutions should organise seminars, symposiums, roundtable discussions, and workshops focusing on the bad effects of examination malpractices. They should also provide proper counselling services for helping students acquire study habits. The counsellors would instruct students to construct a positive mindset for passing exams by studying, not by cheating.

Exam managing committee should feel they have distinct ethical obligations to the nation. These obligations are to maintain integrity, honesty, confidentiality, fairness, and transparency in examinations. All these can preserve and safeguard public confidence.

The writer is a doctorate researcher at School of Social Sciences, Education, and Social Work, Queen’s University Belfast, UK. shidureh@yahoo.co.uk