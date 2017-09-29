Every grain has its price

Courier Briefing

Wednesday, September 27th, 2017

To say that the price of rice is a sensitive issue in Bangladesh would be an understatement of epic proportions. The staple of a poor nation where households spend a significant portion of their disposable income on food, national elections have been known to be won or lost on the price of this one commodity. According to the Centre for Policy Dialogue, a think-tank, it is the “main” consumer good and rice is known to be not only the staple food of Bangladesh but also the driving force of its agriculture sector. In Bangladesh, food security is mainly influenced by the availability and price situation of rice.

Bangladesh produces around 34 million tonnes of rice annually but uses almost all its production to feed its population of 160 million. It often requires imports to cope with shortages caused by floods or droughts. It was ranked as the fourth-largest importer by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2011.

So when domestic rice prices reached an all-time high in May after flash floods hit local output and state rice stocks plunged to 10-year lows, the news was out in the international market, that Bangladesh could emerge as a major importer of rice this year.

“We have decided to reduce the import duty to 10 percent from the current 28 percent,” Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed told reporters. The price of rice will come down by Taka 6 per kg as a result of the tax change, the minister said. But it failed to materialise. Eventually the duty had to be removed altogether.

A review of the the country’s economy in 2016/17 released in June by the CPD said the situation was hitting the low-income people particularly hard.

The CPD report said coarse rice was being traded at Tk 45–46 per kg (in May 2017) as against last year’s Tk 30–38, showing a 42.2 percent price hike. The prices of other varieties of rice was also about 15–18 percent higher this year. The CPD report said the trend of food inflation shows that poorer consumers are the worst affected since (coarse) rice is the single-most important commodity in their consumption basket.

The lead economist of the World Bank Zahid Hussain said rice imports by both public and private sectors was the only means of tackling the situation. As an initial step, the government did decide to initially import 100,000 metric tonnes (MT) of rice, something it has not done in the past six years, to replenish reserves. It was said the figure could eventually go up to 600,000MT.

The horse bolted?

Since then, although the government has taken various steps to arrest the skyrocketing price of rice in the local market, city dwellers are yet to get any benefit as retailers have not slashed its price.

The retailers said although the wholesalers have cut the price of coarse rice by Tk 3-4, they have only reduced Tk 2 per kg. While visiting retail markets at Karwan Bazar, Sukrabad, Segunbagicha and Hatirpool in the city on September 25, our sister newsagency UNB’s correspondents found retailers selling different varieties of rice at higher prices than that of the previous week, although the wholesalers claim to have cut the price by Tk 100-200 per sack containing 50kg.

Basmati and Jira Nazir varieties of rice were selling at Tk 75 per kg in the city markets while Nazir at Tk 70, Miniket Premium at Tk 65, Balam at Tk 58, BR 28 at Tk 55-56 and Swarna or coarse rice was selling at Tk 52-53 per kg.

According to the data of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), Nazir or Miniket varieties rice were sold at Tk 60-65 per kg last week while the price was Tk 60-62 in the previous week and Tk 45-48 last year. Paijam or Lata variety of rice was selling at Tk 54-56, up from previous week’s Tk 50-52.

The retailers were selling Swarna,China IRRI or coarse rice at Tk 50-52 per kg, up Tk 3-5 from the price of last week. The price of coarse rice was Tk 46-Tk 48 in July and Tk 33-36 during the corresponding period of 2016, showing a 47.33 percent year-on-year increase.

Amid the depleting stock of the rice following devastating floods in the country’s northern and northeastern parts which damaged huge croplands, the government has moved to import rice from the international market.

Besides, it slashed the import duty on rice import in the private sector twice — from 28 percent to 10 percent first and then to 2 percent — to replenish the stock of rice and cut its price.

Food secretary Md Kaikobad Hossain recently said the government has so far ensured the import of 900,000 tonnes of rice from the international market- exceeding the estimate in June, in light of more flooding in August that threatened the upcoming Aman rice output, although the damage hasn’t materialised to the extent forecast. The expectation however, played into further bumping up the rice price.

Of the amount, 200,000 tonnes have already been brought in, while another 150,000 tonnes will arrive in the country soon and the remaining 550,000 tonnes will be coming by November next, he said after a meeting of the Cabinet Purchase Committee which approved a proposal to import 50,000 tonnes of rice on September 19.

Commerce minister Tofail Ahmed on September 17 said the district and police administrations were directed to arrest those hoarding rice illegally across the country.

“The rice price is soaring due to the illegal hoarding. Actions will be taken against the illegal hoarders. The owners will be arrested if there’s any illegal hoarding of rice,” he had said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the leaders of Auto Mill Owners’ Association at the Secretariat.

Mobile court drives are being conducted against illegal hoarding of rice at warehouses across the country.

However, blaming the hoarders alone is not enough, according to experts. They would rather focus on the government’s own moves aimed at maintaining rice stocks, and focus on improvements there. Some would like to see it assume a smaller role even, and create an environment for private players to get more involved. One such voice is a senior researcher at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, or BIDS, Professor Md Yunus, who would like to see the government not engage in the government-to-government procurement of rice, as it sends a signal to the foreign sellers to raise prices.

“You see when the government gets involved and it announces that it will procure X amount of rice from this country or Y amount from another, it gets broadcast on news outlets like Bloomberg and immediately, foreign sellers catch on to shortages in the country, and detect a chance to raise prices,” Dr Yunus told Dhaka Courier. What should the government have done then?

“They should have simply cut the import duty to zero as their first and only move in April, right after the flash floods occurred. That would have induced the private sector into importing rice from foreign sellers based on their own personal or business relationships. The reason prices didn’t come down after the import duty was eventually eventually reduced, that too in phases, because the price was raised on the international market in view of the government getting into the G2G procurement,” he further added.

Dr Mustafizur Rahman, an honorary fellow at CPD, going forward recommended greater emphasis on the government’s mechanisms for monitoring and maintaining the stock of food in the country, and acting proactively to make sure they get the best price on the international market whenever imports are necessary. For him, the shortfall in Boro and Aman procurement, which showed up in the lower-than-expected procurement by the government of the varieties earlier in the year, and the flashfloods that devastated crops in Sylhet in April, should have alerted the government to the urgency of replenishing its stocks.

“It was in the government’s hands to replenish stocks (through import) when procurement failed to meet expectations, and the import duty as well should have been reduced to zero in one go,” Dr Rahman said.

When asked however, both economists are of the view that even though they do not expect the price to rise further in coming weeks, the days when a kg of rice (specifically, we asked about the miniket variety) sold at below Tk 40, or even in the forties, may well be behind us.

Bhaate-macche Bangali

According to the International Rice Research Institute, or IRRI, Bangladesh is the fourth-largest rice producer. In spite of the decline in the country’s arable land since its independence in 1971, the rice area harvested increased from almost 10 million ha in 1995 to nearly 12 million ha in 2010. Rice yield also improved in the last decade, from a low of 2.7 t/ha in 1995 to almost 4.3 t/ha in 2010. These increases in rice yield and area harvested contributed to growth in rice production, which nearly doubled from over 26 million t in 1995 to 50 million t in 2010.

Average annual milled rice consumption was 173.3 kg in 2009. The daily per capita calorie intake from rice has been falling, from 74.8% of total calories in 1995 to 69.6% in 2009. Rice’s contribution to per capita protein intake also fell, from 65.3% to 56.2%, in the same period.

Bangladesh has been increasing rice production over many years and is now relatively self-sufficient in rice production. The country’s rice imports declined from about 1 million t in 1995 to a mere 0.017 million t in 2009 but increased to 0.66 million t in 2010. Exports of rice began in the 2000s. Some rice is still imported, however, mainly to control domestic prices. Major rice policies have been implemented by the government to increase production and to reduce imports. Subsidy support for rice producers is provided on different agricultural inputs to keep their price within the purchasing capacity of the rice farmers.

The government has attempted to stabilize rice prices through open market sales since 2004. This was established when the cost of food in Bangladesh began to increase sharply as a result of global price increases. This allowed people to buy rice at reduced prices from thousands of centers in district towns and union-level dealers across the country.

Rice environments

The major rice ecosystems in Bangladesh are upland (direct-seeded premonsoon aus), irrigated (mainly dry-season boro), rainfed lowland (mostly monsoon-season transplanted aman, 0–50 cm), medium-deep stagnant water (50–100 cm), deepwater (>100 cm), tidal saline, and tidal nonsaline. Bangladesh receives about 400 mm of rain during the premonsoon months of March to May, which enable farmers to grow a short-duration drought-resistant crop.

Rice area in Bangladesh expanded slightly during 2001-10; however, rice area under irrigation increased from about 30% to 73% from 1995 to 2008. During the same period, its share under modern varieties also increased from 52% to almost 80%. Two flash-flood-resistant varieties, BRRI dhan51 (Swarna-Sub1) and BRRI dhan52 (BR11-Sub-1) for submergence-prone areas; and an early-maturing variety, BINA Dhan7, were released. BRRI dhan51 was developed in 2004 when IRRI scientists implanted a submergence resistance gene in a popular high-yielding Indian rice variety. This variety has become very popular in submergence-prone areas in the country. The high-yielding rice variety BINA Dhan7 can be harvested a month earlier than other rice varieties and, hence, can avoid drought stress. This variety has high quality so it can command higher grain prices. Farmers can also get a better price for rice straw because feed is in shortage when this variety is harvested.

Production constraints

Bangladesh has almost attained self-sufficiency in rice, according to IRRI. However, sustaining this level in the coming years may be difficult considering that the country’s population continues to rise ominously and rice production growth has to be achieved with fewer resources (e.g., land and water).

Sustainability is always a problem where intensified cropping systems are followed and crop residues are removed for fuel and feed. Cow dung, a traditional source of fertilizer, is being used as fuel in rural areas. The spread of modern rice varieties is associated with an increased use of chemical fertilizer. The increased cost of fertilizer, chemicals, and fuel accounted for the high costs of rice production in Bangladesh relative to other Asian rice producers (e.g., India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam).

Drought is a common problem although the northwestern region of the country is more prone to it than elsewhere. Farmers deal with drought through supplemental irrigation during the late monsoon. Subsurface groundwater is available throughout the country. Irrigation by small-scale tube wells and low-lift pumps commenced in the late 1970s and spread extensively when the importation of agricultural machinery was liberalized in the late 1980s. Overexploitation of groundwater, however, is becoming an environmental concern with adverse effects on the supply of drinking water; there are suspected links to arsenic-contaminated water.

Although flooding occurs yearly, it causes severe damage only about once every 10 years. Usual flooding is merely a part of the ecosystem and helps maintain soil quality. The flood-prone areas are mainly suited for boro rice, since water is available during the dry season and the cost of irrigation is low.

Soils in coastal areas are affected by salinity. Most soils are low in organic matter (many less than 0.5%) and subsequently low in N. Zinc and sulfur deficiencies are prevalent; replacement amounts of P and K are inadequate.

Production opportunities

Targeted breeding works well in Bangladesh’s diverse environments, according to a handbook on the country’s rice sector brought out by IRRI. The development of more high-yielding, different maturity period, drought-tolerant, salt-tolerant, disease-resistant, submergence-resistant, and possibly nutrient-rich varieties will further boost rice production and nutrition. Effective fertilizer and other crop management strategies will likewise enhance rice production. Hence, the government should increase investment in rice research and extension to further improve yield and reduce the costs of rice production in the long run. Providing a subsidy to reduce the cost of groundwater irrigation will encourage risk-averse and resource-poor farmers to continue to engage in rice production.