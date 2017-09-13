DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 8 – 9 Dated 1 September 2017
Wednesday, August 30th, 2017
Cover Photo: AP
Announcement: This is the combined issue 8 and 9, Vol 34 of DhakaCourier. There will be no issue on Friday, September 8 due to Eid ul Azha holiday. The issue 10, Vol.34, will appear on Friday, 15 September 2017.
A word from the Editor-in-Chief
Enayetullah Khan
Cover Story
Courier Briefing
Denis D. Gray, Associated Press
Spotlight
Afsan Chowdhury
Time & Space
The brickbats around the Chief Justice
Syed Badrul Ahsan
Money Talk
‘The middle class is transforming’
Staff Correspondent
Reports
UNEP Young Champions: Vote for Nazbin, vote for Bangladesh
AKM Moinuddin
Diplomatic Correspondent
Cattle trade rises in southwestern frontier
Wafiur Rahman, back from Jessore
Staff Correspondent
Digitalization
Incorporating fibre optic cables to existing power distribution infrastructure
Tariq Al Banna
Religion
Syed Ashraf Ali
Report
A long but disease-stricken life
Staff Correspondent
Book Review
Higher Education in Private Universities: Challenges and Opportunities
S. M. Rayhanul Islam
Society
Cruelty unabated in the classroom
Sir Frank Peters
Culture
Nasima Khanom Queenie – A wildly restless talent
Film screenings and reminiscence for Abdur Razzak
Conference on improving museums in the digital age
Kanthashilon’s new drama Jadur Latim
Martyred poet Meherunnesa remembered
Cultural Correspondent