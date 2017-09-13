DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 8 – 9 Dated 1 September 2017



Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

Cover Photo: AP

Announcement: This is the combined issue 8 and 9, Vol 34 of DhakaCourier. There will be no issue on Friday, September 8 due to Eid ul Azha holiday. The issue 10, Vol.34, will appear on Friday, 15 September 2017.

A word from the Editor-in-Chief

The call of Eid-ul-Azha

Enayetullah Khan

Nation/ Worls this week

Cover Story

Dangerous Liaisons

Courier Briefing

Fall from grace

Denis D. Gray, Associated Press

Spotlight

Terrorism by a Jihadi name

Afsan Chowdhury

Time & Space

The brickbats around the Chief Justice

Syed Badrul Ahsan

Money Talk

‘The middle class is transforming’

Staff Correspondent

Reports

UNEP Young Champions: Vote for Nazbin, vote for Bangladesh

AKM Moinuddin

In the footsteps of John Paul

Diplomatic Correspondent

Cattle trade rises in southwestern frontier

Wafiur Rahman, back from Jessore

Tiling Dreams

Staff Correspondent

Digitalization

Incorporating fibre optic cables to existing power distribution infrastructure

Tariq Al Banna

Religion

Joy through sacrifice

Syed Ashraf Ali

Report

A long but disease-stricken life

Staff Correspondent

Book Review

Higher Education in Private Universities: Challenges and Opportunities

S. M. Rayhanul Islam

Society

Cruelty unabated in the classroom

Sir Frank Peters

Culture

Nasima Khanom Queenie – A wildly restless talent

Film screenings and reminiscence for Abdur Razzak

Conference on improving museums in the digital age

Kanthashilon’s new drama Jadur Latim

Martyred poet Meherunnesa remembered

Cultural Correspondent

Courier Asks: Can North Korea be tamed?