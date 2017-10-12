DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 14, Dated 13 October 2017


Thursday, October 12th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief

Rohingyas … and a suppressed report

Enayetullah Khan

 

Nation this week

 

World this week

 

Cover Story

The tide is not turning

Courier Briefing

 

The need to remain engaged

AKM Moinuddin

 

Rohingya Crisis: Can Bangladesh Meet the Challenges?

Dr. Akhter Hussain

 

Spotlight

Why the unseemly Nobel obsession needs to stop

Afsan Chowdhury

 

Time & Space

Kissinger, Yahya … and more dissembling

Syed Badrul Ahsan

 

View from Tokyo

A lackluster popular response to Japan’s upcoming snap election

Monzurul Huq

 

Photo Feature

 

Reports

A mess in using space

Wafiur Rahman

 

Paypal in Bangladesh –a reality years in the making

Staff Correspondent

 

openDemocracy

A world in peril: an interview with Noam Chomsky

David Barsamian

 

Spain: Shall we talk?

Cristina Flesher Fominaya

 

Op-Ed

Rohingya issue and the danger to South-east Asia

Ravi Velloor

 

Report

Pushing for a more equal world

Afroza Akter Dipa

 

Art & Culture

Solo art exhibition of Tajul Islam at Gallery Cosmos

UNB Cultural Correspondent

 

MA Taher’s photo exhibition held in city

Short film ‘A Letter to God’ to go to Hollywood

Cultural Correspondent

 

 

Book Review

The quest for equitable investment in education

S. M. Rayhanul Islam

 

Courier Ask

End of the road for Mushfiqur?

