DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 14, Dated 13 October 2017
Thursday, October 12th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief
Rohingyas … and a suppressed report
Enayetullah Khan
Cover Story
Courier Briefing
AKM Moinuddin
Rohingya Crisis: Can Bangladesh Meet the Challenges?
Dr. Akhter Hussain
Spotlight
Why the unseemly Nobel obsession needs to stop
Afsan Chowdhury
Time & Space
Kissinger, Yahya … and more dissembling
Syed Badrul Ahsan
View from Tokyo
A lackluster popular response to Japan’s upcoming snap election
Monzurul Huq
Photo Feature
Reports
Wafiur Rahman
Paypal in Bangladesh –a reality years in the making
Staff Correspondent
openDemocracy
A world in peril: an interview with Noam Chomsky
David Barsamian
Cristina Flesher Fominaya
Op-Ed
Rohingya issue and the danger to South-east Asia
Ravi Velloor
Report
Pushing for a more equal world
Afroza Akter Dipa
Art & Culture
Solo art exhibition of Tajul Islam at Gallery Cosmos
UNB Cultural Correspondent
MA Taher’s photo exhibition held in city
Short film ‘A Letter to God’ to go to Hollywood
Cultural Correspondent
Book Review
The quest for equitable investment in education
S. M. Rayhanul Islam
Courier Ask