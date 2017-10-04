DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 13 Dated 6 October 2017
Wednesday, October 4th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief
Enayetullah Khan
Commentary
The Rohingyas, the UN … and our world
Enayetullah Khan
Time & Space
China … stories from 1971 and 2017
Syed Badrul Ahsan
Spotlight
The media’s failures on Myanmar
Afsan Chowdhury
View from Tokyo
The final solution and appeasing the perpetrators
Monzurul Huq
Cover Story
Courier Briefing
Rohingya: Walk a mile in their shoes
Nahar Khan
Wafiur Rahman
Suu Kyi risks losing ground to military over Rakhine crisis
Tan Hui Yee
Satellite images show sprawling Rohingya refugee camps
Martha Mendoza
Gwladys Fouche and Alister Doyle
Economy
Bangladesh moves up seven notches
Interview
‘Repatriation is the best option’
AKM Moinuddin
Report
The threads that doesn’t run out
Rafiqul Islam
Art & Culture
Akhtarun Nahar Ivy’s 9-day solo art exhibition kicks off in city
Wahiduzzaman finally starts filming for Rohingyas
Khacha selected for the next Oscar
Poet Nurul Huda’s 68th birthday celebrated
Book Review
Protecting children from air pollution
S. M. Rayhanul Islam