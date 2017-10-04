DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 13 Dated 6 October 2017


Wednesday, October 4th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief

Rohingyas and the UNSC

Enayetullah Khan

 

Nation this week

 

World this week

 

Commentary

The Rohingyas, the UN … and our world

Enayetullah Khan

 

Time & Space

China … stories from 1971 and 2017

Syed Badrul Ahsan

 

Spotlight

The media’s failures on Myanmar

Afsan Chowdhury

 

View from Tokyo

The final solution and appeasing the perpetrators

Monzurul Huq

 

Cover Story

Seeking light in a tunnel

Courier Briefing

 

Rohingya: Walk a mile in their shoes

Nahar Khan

 

Being stateless

Wafiur Rahman

 

The ordeals of the Rohingya

 

Suu Kyi risks losing ground to military over Rakhine crisis

Tan Hui Yee

 

Satellite images show sprawling Rohingya refugee camps

Martha Mendoza

 

War and the Prize

Gwladys Fouche and Alister Doyle

 

Economy

Bangladesh moves up seven notches

 

Interview

‘Repatriation is the best option’

AKM Moinuddin

 

Report

The threads that doesn’t run out

Rafiqul Islam

 

Art & Culture

Akhtarun Nahar Ivy’s 9-day solo art exhibition kicks off in city

Wahiduzzaman finally starts filming for Rohingyas

Khacha selected for the next Oscar

Syed Haq remembered

Poet Nurul Huda’s 68th birthday celebrated

 

Book Review

Protecting children from air pollution

S. M. Rayhanul Islam

 

Courier Asks: Will repatriation work?

