DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 12 Dated 29 September 2017


Wednesday, September 27th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief

The need for discipline on our roads

Enayetullah Khan

 

Nation this week

 

World this week

 

Cover Story

Every grain has its price

Courier Briefing

 

Courier Ask: Should we get used to a higher rice price?

 

Conversation

“Inclusive transport system a must for city commuters”

Staff Correspondent

 

Special Reports

Children refresh Dhaka-Beijing friendship with heavenly smiles

AKM Moinuddin, Back from Kunming, China

 

Expectations mismatch

Wafiur Rahman

 

Photo Story

A crocodile farm

Fahad Kaizer, back from Bhaluka

 

Time & Space

Moments in monsoon melody

Syed Badrul Ahsan

 

Spotlight

ARSA, JMB and the rest in Bangladesh

Afsan Chowdhury

 

openDemocracy

Saints in politics: Aung San Suu Kyi and the dilemmas of political desire

Judith Beyer

 

Motivation

Mentoring with care

Staff Correspondent

 

Research

Starchy potential

Staff Correspondent

 

Tourism

A silk route for social bonding, economic growth

Staff Correspondent

 

Art & Culture

The fluid grandeur of nature

Halda gets December release date

SM Solaiman accord for this year goes to Pratik Theatre

Songs of Rabindranath, Ajit Roy rendered

Cultural Correspondent

 

Seminar ‘An Ode to Neruda’, poetic drama staged at NDUB

Zakia Tasnim Chowdhury & Md Saifuddin Al Quaderi

 

Book Review

A Seminal Work on Educational Science and Educational Practices in Bangladesh

S M. Rayhanul Islam

