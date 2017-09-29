DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 12 Dated 29 September 2017
Wednesday, September 27th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief
The need for discipline on our roads
Enayetullah Khan
Cover Story
Courier Briefing
Courier Ask: Should we get used to a higher rice price?
Conversation
“Inclusive transport system a must for city commuters”
Staff Correspondent
Special Reports
Children refresh Dhaka-Beijing friendship with heavenly smiles
AKM Moinuddin, Back from Kunming, China
Wafiur Rahman
Photo Story
Fahad Kaizer, back from Bhaluka
Time & Space
Syed Badrul Ahsan
Spotlight
ARSA, JMB and the rest in Bangladesh
Afsan Chowdhury
openDemocracy
Saints in politics: Aung San Suu Kyi and the dilemmas of political desire
Judith Beyer
Motivation
Staff Correspondent
Research
Staff Correspondent
Tourism
A silk route for social bonding, economic growth
Staff Correspondent
Art & Culture
Halda gets December release date
SM Solaiman accord for this year goes to Pratik Theatre
Songs of Rabindranath, Ajit Roy rendered
Cultural Correspondent
Seminar ‘An Ode to Neruda’, poetic drama staged at NDUB
Zakia Tasnim Chowdhury & Md Saifuddin Al Quaderi
Book Review
A Seminal Work on Educational Science and Educational Practices in Bangladesh
S M. Rayhanul Islam