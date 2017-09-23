DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 11 Dated 22 September 2017
Thursday, September 21st, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief
The escalating Rohingya crisis
Enayetullah Khan
Cover Story
When all roads lead to Turtle Bay
Courier Briefing
Spotlight
The collective foolishness of the Myanmar crisis
Afsan Chowdhury
Interview
In conversation with Yves Marre
Wafiur Rahman
Rohingya Crisis
When is a genocide a genocide?
Amal de Chickera
The Genesis of Rohingya rebellion
K Ahmed Alam
Depicting the plight of the Rohingyas
Photos by Salahuddin Ahmed, back from Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf
Rohingya Muslims are being wiped off Myanmar’s map
Robin McDowell & Muneeza Naqvi
Associated Press
Economy
The missing middle in business
Staff Correspondent
Report
Coffee cultivation gaining in popularity in hill districts of Bangladesh
Rafiqul Islam
Multimedia
Maverick Studios making its mark in the local market
Staff Correspondent
Time & Space
As the grey evening descends . . .
Syed Badrul Ahsan
Book Review
Boats – Bangladesh’s true indigenous legacy
Staff Correspondent
Art & Culture
River Rhapsody: Museum of Rivers and Canals
Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 141st birth anniversary
Naturalist Dwijen Sharma no more
Cultural Correspondent