DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 11 Dated 22 September 2017


Thursday, September 21st, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief

The escalating Rohingya crisis

Enayetullah Khan

 

Nation this week

 

World this week

 

Cover Story

When all roads lead to Turtle Bay

Courier Briefing

 

Spotlight

The collective foolishness of the Myanmar crisis

Afsan Chowdhury

 

Interview

In conversation with Yves Marre

Wafiur Rahman

 

Rohingya Crisis

When is a genocide a genocide?

Amal de Chickera

 

The Genesis of Rohingya rebellion

K Ahmed Alam

 

Depicting the plight of the Rohingyas

Photos by Salahuddin Ahmed, back from Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf

 

Rohingya Muslims are being wiped off Myanmar’s map

Robin McDowell & Muneeza Naqvi

 

Head buried in the sand

Associated Press

 

Economy

The missing middle in business

Staff Correspondent

 

Report

Coffee cultivation gaining in popularity in hill districts of Bangladesh

Rafiqul Islam

 

Multimedia

Maverick Studios making its mark in the local market

Staff Correspondent

 

Time & Space

As the grey evening descends . . .

Syed Badrul Ahsan

 

Book Review

Boats – Bangladesh’s true indigenous legacy

Staff Correspondent

 

Art & Culture

River Rhapsody: Museum of Rivers and Canals

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 141st birth anniversary

Naturalist Dwijen Sharma no more

Cultural Correspondent

 

Courier Asks: Can we really take the 700,000?

