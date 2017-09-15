DhakaCourier Vol 34 Issue 10 Dated 15 September 2017
Thursday, September 14th, 2017
A Word from the Editor-in-Chief
Rohingya issue calls for global action
Enayetullah Khan
Cover Story
Wafiur Rahman
Spotlight
The Myanmar lessons we may not learn
Afsan Chowdhury
Reports
Across an international border, humanity in a lurch
AKM Moinuddin, back from Cox’s Bazaar
‘Proof’ of Rohingya-set fires in Myanmar fails inspection
UNB News
Interview
Wafiur Rahman
Book Launching
Books that treasure Bangladesh
Indepth
Inside the ‘glaringly dysfunctional’ UN mission in Myanmar
Poppy McPherson
Protest against genocide in Myanmar
Alamgir Khan
Time & Space
The politics of Mohammad Ali Jinnah . . .
Syed Badrul Ahsan
Economy
Staff Correspondent
Tourism
Exploring bewitching Bandarban
Rafiqul Islam
Technology
Staff Correspondent
Book Launching
‘Boat Museum’ to be setup to preserve disappearing boats: Minister
Staff Correspondent
A beautiful portrayal of our rich heritage
Monzurul Huq
Culture
Master classes by international filmmakers at Shilpakala
Official website with Firoza Begum’s songs to be launched
Cultural Correspondent
Courier Asks: The Rohingya crisis: What is Bangladesh to do?