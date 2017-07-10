DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 52 Dated 7 July 2017


Thursday, July 6th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief

When corruption is endemic . . .

Enayetullah Khan

 

Cover Story

After Holey

Courier Briefing

 

Fighting militancy: No let up

AKM Moinuddin

 

The Colours of Life

In memory of the victims of July 1 Holey Artisan attack

 

Time & Space

When Bhutto forgot his people . . .

Syed Badrul Ahsan

 

Spotlight

Watering in the rain and other issues

Afsan Chowdhury

 

Commentary

AL must guard against conspiracy

Farid Hossain

 

Celebration

241st Birthday of America

Marcia Bernicat

 

Lifestyle

Men’s care: A thriving new business in Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent

 

Op-Ed

Money musing: The power of money remains all pervasive over the millenniums

Wafiur Rahman

 

openDemocracy

Where are the missing?

Ryan O’Sullivan and Matilda Wnek

 

ISIS: the long-term prospect

Paul Rogers

 

Tourism

The Sustainability of eco-resorts in Bangladesh

Wafiur Rahman

 

Education

Shikkhalok: shedding light on education

Alamgir Khan

 

Refugees

Backing third-country resettlement of Rohingya refugees

Md Shidur Rahman

 

Book Review

The Tao of Travel

Reviewed by Raana Haider

 

Culture

Portrait of an earnest writer

Nazrul exponent Sudhin Das no more

Doob wins jury award in Moscow

Musicologist Karunamay Goswami

Cultural Correspondent

