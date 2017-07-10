DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 52 Dated 7 July 2017
Thursday, July 6th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief
When corruption is endemic . . .
Enayetullah Khan
Cover Story
After Holey
Courier Briefing
Fighting militancy: No let up
AKM Moinuddin
The Colours of Life
In memory of the victims of July 1 Holey Artisan attack
Time & Space
When Bhutto forgot his people . . .
Syed Badrul Ahsan
Spotlight
Watering in the rain and other issues
Afsan Chowdhury
Commentary
AL must guard against conspiracy
Farid Hossain
Celebration
241st Birthday of America
Marcia Bernicat
Lifestyle
Men’s care: A thriving new business in Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Op-Ed
Money musing: The power of money remains all pervasive over the millenniums
Wafiur Rahman
openDemocracy
Where are the missing?
Ryan O’Sullivan and Matilda Wnek
ISIS: the long-term prospect
Paul Rogers
Tourism
The Sustainability of eco-resorts in Bangladesh
Wafiur Rahman
Education
Shikkhalok: shedding light on education
Alamgir Khan
Refugees
Backing third-country resettlement of Rohingya refugees
Md Shidur Rahman
Book Review
The Tao of Travel
Reviewed by Raana Haider
Culture
Portrait of an earnest writer
Nazrul exponent Sudhin Das no more
Doob wins jury award in Moscow
Musicologist Karunamay Goswami
Cultural Correspondent