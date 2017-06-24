DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 50 – 51 Dated 23 June 2017
Wednesday, June 21st, 2017
ANNOUNCEMENT: This is the combined issue 50 and 51, Vol 33 of DhakaCourier. There will be no issue on Friday, June 30 due to Eid ul Fitr holiday. The issue 52, Vol.33, will appear on Friday, 7 July 2017.
From the Editor-in-Chief
Enayetullah Khan
Cover Story
Courier Briefing
Climate change may trigger more landslides in hills
Rafiqul Islam
Conversation
‘The world is noticing opportunities in Bangladesh’
AKM Moinuddin
Time & Space
Syed Badrul Ahsan
Spotlight
Afsan Chowdhury
Commentary
Farid Hossain
Op-Ed
Pondering wage or entrepreneurship
Wafiur Rahman
Lifestyle
Staff Correspondent
Art Exhibition
“Serenity” marks Nusrat Jahan Nazlee’s 6th solo exhibition
Staff Correspondent
openDemocracy
Angela McRobbie
Success Story
Wafiur Rahman
Festivity
Wafiur Rahman
Society
Staff Correspondent
Literature
Literature in the time of capitalism
Mahmudul Hasan Hemal
Culture
Remembering a Classical Maestro
Zainul Abedin’s works on display in Kassel
Odissi dance presented at Shilpakala Academy
Noor becomes president of UNESCO’s cultural project
Cultural Correspondent