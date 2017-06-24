DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 50 – 51 Dated 23 June 2017



Wednesday, June 21st, 2017

ANNOUNCEMENT: This is the combined issue 50 and 51, Vol 33 of DhakaCourier. There will be no issue on Friday, June 30 due to Eid ul Fitr holiday. The issue 52, Vol.33, will appear on Friday, 7 July 2017.

From the Editor-in-Chief

The meaning of Eid-ul-Fitr

Enayetullah Khan

Cover Story

No ground to stand on

Courier Briefing

Climate change may trigger more landslides in hills

Rafiqul Islam

Conversation

‘The world is noticing opportunities in Bangladesh’

AKM Moinuddin

Time & Space

‘We are all worms, but . . .’

Syed Badrul Ahsan

Spotlight

VHS can’t work on mobile

Afsan Chowdhury

Commentary

The people’s PM

Farid Hossain

Op-Ed

Pondering wage or entrepreneurship

Wafiur Rahman

Lifestyle

Drops of Elixir

Staff Correspondent

Art Exhibition

“Serenity” marks Nusrat Jahan Nazlee’s 6th solo exhibition

Staff Correspondent

openDemocracy

Fire in neo-liberal London

Angela McRobbie

Success Story

The ballads of a soap

Wafiur Rahman

Festivity

The ‘away’ option for Eid

Wafiur Rahman

Society

Cries to fall on deaf ears?

Staff Correspondent

Literature

Literature in the time of capitalism

Mahmudul Hasan Hemal

Culture

Remembering a Classical Maestro

Zainul Abedin’s works on display in Kassel

Odissi dance presented at Shilpakala Academy

Noor becomes president of UNESCO’s cultural project

Cultural Correspondent