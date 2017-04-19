DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 41 Dated 21 April 2017


Wednesday, April 19th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief

Our collective responsibility today

Enayetullah Khan

 

Cover Story

The Middle Class Under the Bus

Courier Report

 

Commentary

Hasina and Modi bring their nations still closer

Farid Hossain

 

Spotlight

It’s politics, stupid

Afsan Chowdhury

 

Time & Space

‘Hath not a Jew eyes . . .?’

Syed Badrul Ahsan

 

Op-Ed

Tracing the transformational path of business in Bangladesh

Wafiur Rahman

 

Conversation

A Dane discovers Bangladesh

AKM Moinuddin

 

Wildlife

Living with the beauty and the terror

SM Anwar Hossain Palash

 

Climate Change

A call to action for South Asia

Rafiqul Islam back from Kathmandu

 

Sector Focus

The booming bicycle industry in Bangladesh

Wafiur Rahman

 

Lifestyle

Istanbul Restaurant serving Turkish delicacies

The inner workings of the genius mind of an economics professor

The Base Camp pulls you into the wild

3 natural remedies for sun tanned skin

Lifestyle Correspondent

 

Bob Dylan – The Singer & Poet

The troubadour in his labyrinth

Shayan S Khan

 

Society

Social media revolts against corporal punishment

Sir Frank Peters

 

Culture

Nowazesh Ahmed: Photographer-agricultural scientist extraordinaire

Masks and visages show at Galleri Kaya

Poet Sazzad Quadir remembered at National Museum

Cultural Correspondent

 

Book Review

Breaking the barriers to reach our full potential

S. M. Rayhanul Islam

