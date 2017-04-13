DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 40 Dated 14 April 2017



Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

From the Editor-in-Chief

As Baishakh dawns . . .

Enayetullah Khan

Cover Story

A Balancing Act

Courier Report

Bangladesh, India sign 22 bilateral documents

Fahad Ferdous, UNB, back from New Delhi

The case of ‘Hilsa diplomacy’ and our losses and gains

Shahriar Feroze

Report

Govt employees to celebrate Pohela Boishakh with 3rd festival bonus

Commentary

Rare honour for Hasina during her India visit

Spotlight

The rise of second hand minds in the academic world

Time & Space

Pahela Baishakh is a celebration of Bengali heritage

IPU assembly closes with Dhaka Declaration

UNB/Courier Report

BTB-DUPS 10th Annual Photo Exhibition held

Bangladeshi cartoonist shortlisted at intl cartoon contest

Life Style

5 star hotels brace for Pohela Boishakh

How to empower yourself as a home-maker

5 Irresistible Boishakhi fish delicacies

10 easy Boishakhi makeup hacks

Women’s Boishakhi wardrobe

Five must-visit places to visit on Pohela Baishakh

Art Work

Largest Liberation War-based sculpture to be inaugurated soon

Culture

Homage to cerebral artist Fokhrul Islam

Bangladeshi film festival to be held in Kolkata

Pottery art depicting the proud tigers of the country

Poet Sajjad Kadir no more

Book Review

Lifelines – A great summer read