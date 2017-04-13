DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 40 Dated 14 April 2017


Wednesday, April 12th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief

As Baishakh dawns . . .

Enayetullah Khan

 

Cover Story

A Balancing Act

Courier Report

 

Bangladesh, India sign 22 bilateral documents

Fahad Ferdous, UNB, back from New Delhi

 

The case of ‘Hilsa diplomacy’ and our losses and gains

Shahriar Feroze

 

Report

Govt employees to celebrate Pohela Boishakh with 3rd festival bonus

 

Commentary

Rare honour for Hasina during her India visit

 

Spotlight

The rise of second hand minds in the academic world

 

Time & Space

Pahela Baishakh is a celebration of Bengali heritage

 

IPU assembly closes with Dhaka Declaration

UNB/Courier Report

 

BTB-DUPS 10th Annual Photo Exhibition held

 

Bangladeshi cartoonist shortlisted at intl cartoon contest

 

Life Style

5 star hotels brace for Pohela Boishakh

How to empower yourself as a home-maker

5 Irresistible Boishakhi fish delicacies

10 easy Boishakhi makeup hacks

Women’s Boishakhi wardrobe

Five must-visit places to visit on Pohela Baishakh

 

Art Work

Largest Liberation War-based sculpture to be inaugurated soon

 

Culture

Homage to cerebral artist Fokhrul Islam

Bangladeshi film festival to be held in Kolkata

Pottery art depicting the proud tigers of the country

Poet Sajjad Kadir no more

 

Book Review

Lifelines – A great summer read

