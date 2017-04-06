DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 39 Dated 7 April 2017


Wednesday, April 5th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief

Cementing the special relationship

Enayetullah Khan

 

Cover Story

Great expectations, some apprehensions

Courier Briefing

 

How to make friends and influence people

Shayan S. Khan

 

Commentary

Friendship, the theme of Hasina’s India visit

Farid Hossain

 

Spotlight

Did the EC win in Comilla?

Afsan Chowdhury

 

Time & Space

Three friends, forty six years on . . .

Syed Badrul Ahsan

 

Report

RU at a standstill

Maria Salam

 

Clean water, sanitation and hygiene: missing pieces in the jigsaw of girls’ education

Abdur Rahman Jahangir

 

Reception

Strengthening Romania-Bangladesh ties

 

Interview

“Bangladesh is an attractive destination for Romanian investment”

Syed Zain Al-Mahmood

 

Lifestyle

Classic Rock Café – A Rocker’s Heaven

Lifestyle Correspondent

 

Let the green in

Wafiur Rahman

 

Working from home – an alternative career

Wafiur Rahman

 

Business lessons from Dan Brown

Mashiur Rahman

 

Reminiscence

Genocide: The experience of a ‘Friend of Bangladesh’

Julian Francis

 

Culture

An iconic figure of contemporary Bengali culture

World Theatre Day celebrated

Satyen Sen remembered

Cultural Correspondent

 

Book Review

Journey of Bangladesh in the Field of Education

S. M. Rayhanul Islam

 

Poem

Anti-fundamentalist Verses

Mujtoba Ahmed Murshed

