DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 39 Dated 7 April 2017
Wednesday, April 5th, 2017
From the Editor-in-Chief
Cementing the special relationship
Enayetullah Khan
Cover Story
Great expectations, some apprehensions
Courier Briefing
How to make friends and influence people
Shayan S. Khan
Commentary
Friendship, the theme of Hasina’s India visit
Farid Hossain
Spotlight
Afsan Chowdhury
Time & Space
Three friends, forty six years on . . .
Syed Badrul Ahsan
Report
Maria Salam
Clean water, sanitation and hygiene: missing pieces in the jigsaw of girls’ education
Abdur Rahman Jahangir
Reception
Strengthening Romania-Bangladesh ties
Interview
“Bangladesh is an attractive destination for Romanian investment”
Syed Zain Al-Mahmood
Lifestyle
Classic Rock Café – A Rocker’s Heaven
Lifestyle Correspondent
Wafiur Rahman
Working from home – an alternative career
Wafiur Rahman
Business lessons from Dan Brown
Mashiur Rahman
Reminiscence
Genocide: The experience of a ‘Friend of Bangladesh’
Julian Francis
Culture
An iconic figure of contemporary Bengali culture
Cultural Correspondent
Book Review
Journey of Bangladesh in the Field of Education
S. M. Rayhanul Islam
Poem
Mujtoba Ahmed Murshed