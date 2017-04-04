DhakaCourier Vol 33 Issue 38 Dated 31 March 2017


Wednesday, March 29th, 2017
dc | larger | smaller


Leave a comment


 

From the Editor-in-Chief

The struggle for a society free of militancy

Enayetullah Khan

 

Cover Story

Making Dhaka Livable

Wafiur Rahman

 

Spotlight

The benefits of having IS as an enemy

Afsan Chowdhury

 

Commentary

Militants are destined to fail in Bangladesh

Farid Hossain

 

Report

1971 Genocide Recognition: Reengaging with global friends

AKM Moinuddin

 

Healthcare

Cancer: Prevention is Protection

 

Reception

President hosts Independence Day reception

UNB/Courier Report

 

Reception

Bidding adieu to a friend of Bangladesh

 

Education

Examination malpractices in Bangladesh: Causes and consequences

Md Shidur Rahman

 

Reflection

Post-mortem on media’s failure and Trump victory

Alamgir Khan

 

Lifestyle

Balancing work and personal life

How do you welcome stress?

Street 11 – The Healthier Option at Banani 11

Hugh Jackman leaves a lasting legacy as the regenerative mutant

Tindu – Where Trouble Melts like Lemon Drops

 

Culture

Timmy Aziz fuses mother’s needs and birthplace memories into modernity

Sammilita Sangskritik Jote organises Swadhinata Utsab

World Puppet Day celebrated at Shilpakala Academy

The life and times of Shakti Chattopadhyay

AZ Shimul’s “Emotion of Sufi Music” at AFD

 

Book Review

Amusing history of digital age – Walter Isaacson’s “The Innovators”

Leave a Reply

  • National
  • International