Corporatisation & Taxation

Staff Correspondent

Thursday, September 14th, 2017

Twin pillars of development at opposite ends, but in their harmony – businesses may gain more strength, the government higher revenue

It’s been a longstanding cold war between businesses and taxmen – over generation of revenue meant for social discipline and public welfare. The simple objective of cooperate bodies is to maximise profit while it is quite different for tax officials. The government’s efforts to increase tax income and a so-called corporate culture often contradict each other. Taxmen and corporate bodies have not been able to change appreciably their respective mindset created over the years and to create a harmonious atmosphere for the sake of higher revenue and healthy growth of businesses.

In fact, Bangladesh’s corporate sector is new in terms of evolution and compliance with tax measures while the tax regime has not also been so strong and efficient. In such circumstances, corporate houses blame taxmen for creating undue hassle in the name of collection of tax. Tax officials, too, remain critical of widespread tax evasion by quite a number of corporate bodies. In essence, lack of transparency and corruption in tax offices are major barriers to increasing the government’s revenue earning. Notwithstanding conflicting stance of the two sides, a corrupt nexus between a section of taxmen and businessmen deprives the government further of due tax.

This, coupled with a general tendency to avoid tax-related matters as a whole, has resulted in poor ratio of tax and gross domestic product (GDP) in Bangladesh – one of the lowest in South Asia. Official records show less than 1.3 million Bangladeshis, in a population size of about 160 million, are paying income tax at present. Corruption in tax administration, a poor tax culture among businesses and manual accounts maintenance system by corporate houses have been identified as roadblocks to improving revenue collection from the domestic sources.

Corporate governance and corporations

In Bangladesh, compliance with the tax regime is yet to be developed in spite of recent growth of businesses (and also income growth of many). Corporate bodies need profit, unquestionably, but they should do so by abiding by the law of the land. Paying tax is a law, the spirit of which is to ensure peace and order as well as redistribution of resources. It is also argued that the government should not impose any heavy burden of taxes that could discourage the growth, sustainability and operations of businesses.

The businesses also need fiscal incentive at their immature stage to stand up. Tax incentives are a major benefit that the new businesses expect. After a certain period the state usually cuts such incentives so that the businesses come out of the cycle of spoon-feeding. The government of Bangladesh as well has adopted the policy of phasing out tax exemption or tax holiday benefits for businesses. A ‘reduced tax-rate’ has been introduced instead.

The tax regime offers businesses a number of exemption facilities that are often criticised by international lending organisations such as International Monetary Fund (IMF). Another institution of the Bretton Woods system, the World Bank, has estimated that tax exemption eats up 2.5 per cent of Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP).

It’s been a big success of the country’s private sector that a number of small businesses have transformed themselves into big corporate bodies in recent times following a boom in services sectors. But they are yet to embrace a sophisticated tax culture, given the fear factor and occasional hassles they allegedly face at the tax offices. Businesses are not also willing to accept higher rates of tax, any new tax or even reduced tax rates in place of a complete tax exemption lest their cost of doing business increases when energy shortage and poor infrastructure already hinder growth.

Relevance of taxation for good businesses

A high rate of corporate tax is reckoned to be a dominant factor for corporate bodies for not showing their actual income. Bangladesh has the highest rate of corporate tax at 42.5 per cent among its neighbours. The country’s commercial banks, cell phone companies and some other corporations pay tax at the said rate, mainly to keep their tax records sound.

Any good businesses should be tax-compliant to show respect to law and to build a bright image among the clients and consumers. Although tax authorities have shifted their stance to encourage voluntary compliance of the taxpayers and provide better services, field-level tax officials are yet to develop necessary skills to properly handle corporate bodies. To supervise large taxpayers intensively, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has formed two units — Large Taxpayers’ Unit (LTU) for income tax and Value Added Tax (VAT).

LTU has been successful in collecting significant amount of tax from those who are supposed to pay higher taxes. But only 300 corporate taxpayers are placed under the LTU. It is believed that there is enormous potential to raise tax collection from the corporate bodies without harassing them.

Dual accounts balance sheet of some

A large number of business houses maintain two accounts registers to conceal their actual sales data, according to taxmen who identify the ‘imagined balance sheets’ as a major reason behind poor growth in domestic revenue. To plug such loopholes, tax rules have been put in place empowering the taxmen to confiscate account documents of the business houses on the basis of specific information on tax evasion.

ECR for small, medium businesses

Development partners including IMF have long been suggesting the government to replace the manual accounts maintenance system in order to check tax evasion. To address this problem, the NBR has launched a move to automate the tax administration. The government introduced Electronic Cash Register (ECR) in 2010 to bring small and medium businesses under automated transaction system and thus increase collection of VAT.

But, the system does not work properly due to what tax official blame as noncooperation of some businesses. Small businesses claim they are not in a position to bear the cost of the ECR installation and its maintenance.

In the past three years, the revenue board has been able to bring only 50 per cent of big and medium services under the system. A total of 1,300 large and medium service entities have been brought under the ECR or POS (point of sales) system out of 2500 shops identified by the NBR across the country.

The NBR is trying to remove all of the complexities to facilitate businesses for installation of ECR. The board has selected some companies which will supply ECR machines to the businesses.

Special software for big businesses

A new piece of software is being readied for large VAT-paying companies by January, 2013 so that they can computerise their accounting system. The revenue board has selected five information technology (IT) companies for doing the job. They are Symphony Softtech Ltd, Unisoft Systems Ltd, UY Systems Ltd, Ennovia Technologies Ltd, and Dhrupadi Techno Consortium Ltd.

The board has instructed all the VAT commissioners to send letters to their respective VAT payers asking them to purchase the prescribed software from the firms. The board will monitor whether the big companies have computerised their accounting system or not.

The companies have to maintain all their accounts on the NBR-prescribed software so that the taxmen can check and monitor their financial transactions easily.

Areas of convergence

Corporatisation and taxation could be used as two major pillars of economic development of a country if they are to serve a common purpose – welfare of all in society. Tax collection largely depends on growth of businesses and their proper corporatisation. Tax collection growth is essentially linked to a vibrant economy supposed by corporatisation of businesses. And again if corporate growth slows down, the economy will suffer and the revenue collection will be affected.

In a country like Bangladesh, both the taxmen and the corporate houses have the scope and obligation to improve their respective performance – raising efficiency and tax collection by one and proving compliance and transparency by the other. Both the sides need to change their mindset of facing off or under-hand dealing and uphold their professionalism and honesty.