Children refresh Dhaka-Beijing friendship with heavenly smiles

AKM Moinuddin, Back from Kunming, China

Wednesday, September 27th, 2017

‘Take my song to your home; please you leave your smiles for us’

An unending stream of joy spreads around when children smile. And that is what happened when Bangladeshi youths spent a heavenly morning with Chinese school kids at Yunnan University Primary School on Friday promising a bright future for children both in Bangladesh and China.

The delegation members took part in drawing classes and various games in the campus for couple of hours in an effort to build stronger friendship between the two countries at all levels.

Earlier, over 300 nicely dressed and disciplined students of the primary school welcomed Bangladeshi youngsters with their extraordinary performances, a combination of dance and music.

When the delegation members were about to leave the campus towards the Yunnan University Secondary School campus, the schoolkids kept singing a Chinese song that goes like this – “Take my song to your home, please you leave your smiles here for us…and don’t forget our smiles.”

They kept waving hands with their innocent smiles on lovely faces inviting all Bangladeshi participants to keep visiting China and accept them as their all-weather friends.

Ivy, a schoolteacher of the primary school, says they have around 1000 students in the school and they teach Chinese, math, English, music, arts, science, morality and life and other subjects.

“We’re trying to give our children the best, we want to give them more opportunities to touch something new and open their eyes to the world,” she said.

Later, the Yunnan University Secondary School authority arranged a brief cultural event, welcoming Bangladeshi youngsters at its auditorium in the afternoon.

Bangladeshi delegation member Fatema-Tuz-Zohra drew attention of the audience through her excellent dance performance.

Two other members- Urmi Ghosh and Shahan Kamal Uday sang two chorus songs – both in Bangla and Chinese languages – on behalf of Dhaka University’s Music department. The band group of the Yunnan University Secondary School also sang two songs.

Welcoming the Bangladesh delegation members, headmaster of the school Gao Yunfei said, “The Yarlung Zangbo River in China and Jamuna River in Bangladesh have the same root which embodies the two countries have long relationship.”

He foresees that the teenagers from Bangladesh and the students from the Yunnan University Secondary School must build a bridge of glorious future with long-lasting peace and friendship. “Today’s activities in my school will also be witnessed as a magnificent cultural banquet which will surely motivate you to learn the Chinese language together with its culture much more diligently,” Gao Yunfei added.

He hoped that the Bangladeshi youngsters will take back a very unforgettable and marvelous experience to their homeland through the 2017 Bangladesh-China Youth Camp. “We’re committed to the path for giving a bright future for both Bangladesh and China.”

Gao Yunfei said mentioned that two hours flight from Dhaka, Kunming is commonly regarded as the best gateway to China both culturally and geographically.

“Being located in Kunming, Yunnan University Secondary School, will also be the best choice for you to experience the school life and culture of Chinese students,” said the headmaster.

Youths to work as envoys

Talking to Dhaka Courier, Bangladesh youth delegation member Ishraq-ul-Islam said the foundation for any friendship is, simply put, understanding. “We build bridges on pillars of understanding and we fear others due to lack of it. However unlike precise sciences like physics and chemistry, understanding people can’t be done from books, or YouTube videos. Not fully at least,” he said.

Ishraq-ul-Islam thinks human beings thrive on nuanced interactions. “And to truly appreciate the beauty of the nuance of people and they’re culture, we need to meet them, talk to them, interact with them. This is probably motivation at the core of the China-Bangladesh Youth Camp. To know, to empathise and to, that’s right, understand. And so far, this trip has been excellent at that, thanks to the organizers and all the volunteers, who have been so immensely helpful, charming and welcoming.”

Bangladeshi and Chinese youths here on Thursday vowed to work as “Ambassadors of Friendship” with much more close cooperation and exchanges to contribute to better future of the two countries and help grow them in a faster pace.

They made the promise during their informal discussion as part of ‘Bangladesh-China Youth Camp 2017 held on the Yunnan University campus in Kunming, which is famous as the “City of Eternal Spring”.

Two members of Bangladesh youth delegation Fatema-tuz Zohra and Shubra Barua – planted a tree on the campus as a sign of growing friendship between the two countries, and vowed to promote people-to-people and cultural ties.

Yunnan University Vice-president Prof Dr Zhang Li said he firmly believes youths’ experiences here will help them know more about rich Chinese culture, colourful Yunnan and develop friendship on this dynamic university campus.

“I hope you’ll become the Ambassadors of Friendship between Bangladesh and China,” he said.

Prof Li said Yunnan Province is a close neighbour of Bangladesh with less than a three-hour journey by air and its capital Kunming stands as the gate to South Asia and Southeast Asia offering many opportunities.

The university Vice-president said the 2017 Youth Camp is one of the achievements of Chinese President Xi’s visit to Bangladesh last year.

“People-to-people contact as well as economic cooperation between Bangladesh and China is growing every year,” he said.

City of Eternal Spring

Chairperson of English Language Programme and the Student Advisor of the Institute of Modern Languages, Dhaka University Prof Dr Shaila Sultana said the students of Yunnan University in their red T-shirts, their big friendly smiles, sincerity, kindness and generosity won their hearts.

“The magnificent campus of Yunnan University, its grandiosity, its architectural excellence, and its spectacular landscape, and the lustrous greenery, the crisps wind, and the mild weather of Kunmin city itself, and not to mention, its scrumptious and delectable mouth-watering food – have won my heart. I believe other Bangladeshi students have the same feeling. Kunmin, no wonder, is famous as the “City of Eternal Spring,” she said.

Prof Shaila said Bangladeshi youths need to be involved in this sort of camp even more. “Specifically, in the context of Bangladesh, because of their socio-economic conditions and compromised life trajectories, many students don’t have exposures to world languages and cultures.”

Students from diverse educational background such as music, drama, English and French languages, business studies, and even from nuclear engineering are taking part in the Youth Camp.

“Hence, this effort of the Chinese government and Confucius Institutes is praiseworthy. These students go beyond their respective field of education and become interested to learn more about the Chinese language and culture,” she said.

Cultural Attache at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Zha Mingwei said the Yunnan University carefully organises this exchange programme that makes all Bangladesh youth camp members feel at home.

“Through different meaningful programmes, Bangladeshi students learn Chinese and get to know China. Many of them already asked me how to study in China and other details about China. I think after the two-week exchange programme, Yunnan will be their second home and China will be their second dream, which Bangladesh golden dream is first. Maybe in the future, these two dreams will be combined by these youths,” he added.

Talking to Dhaka Courier, Estella, a Chinese student at the Yunnan University, said, “I feel privileged to be an ambassador of friendship between our two countries. Bangladesh and Chinese people all are friendly. We all love peace. So, I think the youth camp can help the people of our two nations get closer.”

“I’ll definitely share my experience with my friends in Bangladesh. We hope this exchange programme will continue in the coming years to strengthen friendship between the two countries,” Intishar Karim, a member of Bangladesh youth delegation, told UNB.

Rich cultural ties showcased

Youths from Bangladesh and China showcased their respective rich culture through music, traditional dances and other activities here on Saturday evening, forging deep cultural ties between the two countries.

They impressed the audience through their performances at the over three-hour long closing session of the two-week Bangladesh-China Youth Camp 2017 at the Yunnan University campus.

Participants from the University of Dhaka, North South University and the Embassy Group (Chinese Embassy in Dhaka) performed in the closing session showcasing Bangladesh’s rich culture.

Students from the Yunnan University also performed that impressed Bangladeshi participants.

Earlier, in his welcome speech Chinese Embassy (in Dhaka) diplomat Li Guanyu said the future of Bangladesh-China bilateral relationship lies on the youth.

Pointing out the youngsters, he said, “In the next decades, you may become cultural practitioners, lawyers, businesspeople and political leaders.”

The diplomat urged the youths to maintain the friendship with Chinese people and contribute to the future progress of bilateral relationship in a bigger way making Sonar Bangla dream and China dream a reality.

He thanked the Yunnan University for its great hospitality and suggested the brilliant students, teachers and others to visit Bangladesh to strengthen the friendship.

On behalf of the Embassy Group, Samer Maisson delivered a speech sharing his experience in the Youth Camp.

The 150-member Bangladeshi youth delegation attended the Bangladesh-China Youth Camp on September 11-24 as part of the ongoing efforts to cement people-to-people contact and cultural ties between the two countries.

Bangladesh and China have dedicated 2017 as the Year of Friendship and Exchanges between the two countries when Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Bangladesh on October 14-15 in 2016 seeking a promising future.

This was the first such students’ delegation from Bangladesh to China.

Members of the delegation, drawn from various educational institutions, including Dhaka University, North South University and other universities, colleges and schools from different parts of the country, visited prominent cultural and historical sites, top educational institutions across Yunnan Province.

Although leaving is hard, I think seeing good friends leave is harder. Saying goodbye can often be the hardest part of the trip. The volunteers of the Yunnan University – Estella, Tara, Rachel and Jane who came to the Kunming Airport to see off their Bangladeshi friends could not hold back their emotion. They were seen hugging each other when tears were rolling down from their eyes. Goodbyes make us remember that wherever we are in the world, we still have each other.