Cancer: Prevention is Protection



Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

The increased prevalence of cancer in Asia is cause for concern. Experts are putting emphasis on early detection, which ultimately translates to better recovery. Lung, liver, and breast cancer are three major types of cancers that the Bangladeshi people suffer from. For Bangladeshis, Singapore has been a very trusted place for cancer treatment. But now doctors are suggesting to prevent it in order to avoid the painful treatment process. Specialists from Farrer Park Hospitals, which started it’s operations in 2016, have ensured special facilities for cancer patients. The specialists (Dr Kong Po Marn, Lung Cancer; Dr Vincent Lai, Liver Cancer; Dr Karen Yap; Breast Cancer) from Farrer Park spoke about the three major types of cancers and how people can detect it in the early stages.

Lung Cancer

Dr Kong Po Marn

Consultant Chest Physician and Internist Farrer Park Medical Centre

Lung cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer and is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Every year, there are 1.6 million cases globally and it is deadlier than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined.

The poor prognosis may be attributed to the fact that 75 per cent of these lung cancers is advanced by the time of diagnosis. Though chronic smokers account for the largest number of lung cancer cases, there has been an increase among those who have never smoked.

About 15-20 per cent of lung cancers in men and more than half the cases in women occur in non-smokers. In Asia, the proportion of women is even higher at 60-80 per cent. This compares with only 19 percent of women in the US.

The most common presentation of lung cancer is usually accompanied with a cough, which is seen in 50 to 75 percent of cases. While most coughs are benign, a new persistent cough in a smoker should raise suspicion and warrant further investigation.

In some cases, the cough may be accompanied by a sudden increase in phlegm production. Other symptoms include hemoptysis or the coughing of blood; which is seen in 25 to 40 percent of cases.

Early diagnosis leads to a much better outcome and early screening through the Computed Tomography (CT) Low Dose Lung Screen and Lung Function Test is a common procedure and is efficient in detecting small cancers. The CT scanner can produce 640 slices of multiple cross-sectional body images in one rotation in between a single heartbeat.

While advanced lung cancer carries a serious prognosis, much work is being done so that patients may get better outcomes. And with newer treatments coming on line, patients may look towards better outcomes.

Liver Cancer

Dr Vincent Lai

Consultant Gastroenterologist Farrer Park Medical Centre

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common form of liver cancer worldwide and the third-most-common cause of cancer-related deaths globally. Other rare liver cancer types include cholangiocarcinoma and angiosarcoma. HCC accounts for approximately 780,000 deaths per annum globally and 75 per cent of the disease burden occurs in Asia.

The disease is more prevalent in males above the age of 50 and 85 per cent of HCCs are due to hepatitis B or C (HBV and HCV). The rest would be due to aflatoxins (cancer causing substances) or cirrhosis (irreversible scarring of the liver) caused by alcohol, fatty liver disease or autoimmune hepatitis.

The early stages of primary liver cancer may not be in the form of any major symptoms but it is the later stages that symptoms such as pain in the abdomen or near the right shoulder blade, an enlarged spleen, felt as a mass under the ribs on the left side, loss of appetite, weight loss and yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice).

Screening is advisable for at-risk individuals who smoke, consume alcohol regularly, have chronic hepatitis or have a strong history of liver cancer in the family. There is a 60 percent chance of cure if the cancer is diagnosed early, as compared to less than 30 percent for advanced liver cancer.

An Ultrasound Scan is a simple, imaging technique using high-frequency ultrasound waves to visualise internal organs for possible pathologies or lesions. There is no radiation involved nor is it invasive.

As the majority of the HCC are caused by HBV or HCV in Asia, adequate management of these underlying risks factors will lead to a decreased risk of cancer developing. There are now good antivirals that can suppress the HBV virus long term hence preventing progression of the liver disease to cirrhosis and subsequent liver failure.

Selecting at risks individuals to undergo regular 6 monthly screening, can detect early cancer hence increasing the chance of cure.

Breast Cancer

Dr Karen Yap

Consultant Breast and General Surgeon Farrer Park Medical Centre

Breast cancer is a disease affecting mostly middle-aged women. Similar to what is seen in the West, in the Asia-Pacific region it is also the most common cancer among women, accounting for 18% of all cancer cases in women in 2012. In Singapore, about 5 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day and we have observed an almost three-fold increase in the breast cancer incidence from 1971 to 2014.

Cancer is a disease caused by the uncontrolled division of cells. It takes many years, perhaps even decades, for cancer to develop. In its early stages, breast cancer does not cause any symptoms. When detected whilst in its early stages, breast cancer is highly treatable.

The mammogram is recommended for screening women from age 40. As Asian women’s breasts are denser, it is useful to do an ultrasound in addition to the mammogram. New technology such as MicroDose mammography reduces the radiation dose required for each mammogram.

In hereditary breast cancer, which occurs in 5 to 10 per cent of breast cancer cases, a mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene speeds up the process of breast cancer development. These cancers usually occur at an earlier age.

Breast MRI has been shown to be useful in screening this group of women. The treatment of breast cancer varies with the type and the stage of cancer and the patient’s choice. A combined team effort involving the breast surgical oncologist, the medical oncologist and the radiation oncologist ensures an optimal result.

At Farrer Park Hospital, the various oncology specialties, optimum facilities, and state-of-the-art technology ensure that patients receive the best care possible. And with prompt and proper treatment, the survivability and quality of life of Breast Cancer survivors are generally very good in the majority of early breast cancer cases. We encourage all ladies to have a positive mindset, to go for regular breast screening and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.