Books that treasure Bangladesh



Thursday, September 14th, 2017

Two books published by Cosmos Books launched

Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor on Sunday (September 10) said the government is going to set up a ‘Boat Museum’ as the country’s many traditional boats are disappearing with the introduction of mechanised ones.

“There’s a wonderful idea to have a boat museum and our ministry gets involved with it. We’ve already sent a proposal to the Planning Ministry. I hope they’ll approve it as our honourable Prime Minister is also interested in it since boat is our (election) symbol,” he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while speaking at a launching ceremony of two books — ‘BOATS – A Treasure of Bangladesh’ authored by Enayetullah Khan and Yves Marre, and ‘Barge for Bangladesh’ by Yves Marre– at the Sufia Kamal Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum. Cosmos Books published the two books.

Noor thanked Enayetullah Khan and Yves Marre for writing the book on boat, saying the writers have done a wonderful job. “They’ve actually rediscovered the boats about which we’re not aware. They’ve done the job as researchers and they’ve done it out of love for Bangladesh.”

French Ambassador in Bangladesh Sophie Aubert also hailed Yves Marre for writing the books on Bangladesh’s heritage being a French man. “You’ve become a bridge between France and Bangladesh …”

She also thanked Enayetullah Khan for his efforts to highlight Bangladesh abroad by promoting various activities like art and culture. “Bangladesh is very lucky as it has people like Enayet and others who’re truly supporting activities relating to art and heritage to promote Bangladesh outside.”

Enayetullah Khan assured the National Museum authorities that the Cosmos Foundation will collaborate more and more with it. “Director General of the National Museum Faizul Latif Choudhury opened his door and heart to us. So, I promise that we’ll work more and collaborate more together to highlight our culture and other assets.”