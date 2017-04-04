Bidding adieu to a friend of Bangladesh



As all good things must come to an end, so must the tenure of those who played a pivotal role in shaping Bangladesh’s relationship with the outside world. The mood was somber yet exuberant on the evening of March 21, at the residence of Enayetullah Khan, Chairman, Cosmos Foundation and Editor-in-Chief of United News of Bangladesh (UNB) and Dhaka Courier, where a farewell programme was arranged in honour of the soon-to-depart David Meale, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka. Diplomats, editors, business leaders and high civil and military officials attended the programme, where everyone bade David Meale all the best for his future endeavours. The guests included Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh Ahn Seong-doo, renowned jurist Dr. Kamal Hossain, former diplomat and President of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute Farooq Sobhan, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya and others.

Stationed in Dhaka since August 2014, he played an integral role in bolstering US-Bangladeshi ties under two Ambassadors, the former US Ambassador to Bangladesh Dan W Mozena and the current US Ambassador Marcia Bernicat. He was previously the Counselor for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. With over 20 years in the U.S. Foreign Service, Mr. Meale also served as Deputy Director of the Office of Monetary Affairs in the Economic Bureau and held assignments in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Guinea, on the Israel Desk in Washington, and as a student at the National Defense University.