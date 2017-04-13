Bangladeshi cartoonist shortlisted at intl cartoon contest

Courier Correspondent

Up-and-coming cartoonist Refat Bin Abdus Salam has been shortlisted from among hundreds of contestants across the globe for the top prize at the 3rdtOOnsMaG International Cartoon Contest.

21 cartoons were sent by Bangladeshi cartoonists to the contest, the entrants including Kawsar Ozil, Julkernain Mehdi, Shoubhik Dey, Tasnuva Ayni Antora and more, out of which Refat’s solo cartoon entry was shortlisted.

A catalogue is expected to be published with the top 110 cartoons, which will subsequently be exhibited in Norway, Slovakia and India.

Refat, who won a spot for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016 in Transparency International Bangladesh’s anti-corruption cartoon exhibition, has made a name for himself with his intense style and his use of dark colours. Inspired by artists such as SM Sultan and Kalidas Karmaker, Refat’s bold cartoons have been published in various ‘little magazines’ and satire magazines in Dhaka and Kolkata, including Uchchas and Kahon, online literary magazine Chharpatra as well as on book covers.

This year’s eight-member jury panel judging the 3rdtOOnsMaG cartoon contest includes Ann Telnaes, Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist at the Washington Post, Liza Donnelly of The New Yorker, Afghan editorial cartoonist Atiqullah Shahid and others.

The theme for this year’s contest is “freedom of expression”.

tOOnsMaG is the world’s first online cartoon magazine, published in five different languages; English, Bengali, Arabic, Spanish and Hindi. More than 2000 cartoonists and writers are contributing in tOOnsMaG.It was founded on November 1, 2009, by Bangladeshi-born Arifur Rahman. The magazine stands for freedom of expression and aims to establish it through the use of cartoons.

As a satire cartoonist, Arifur Rahman was imprisoned for alleged “defamatory” depictions. As a result of this, he immigrated to Norway and brought out tOOnsMaG as a platform to exercise what he believes to be “an essential human right” in the form of freedom of speech.

Founder and publisher of popular satire magazine Unmad, Ahsan Habib, took part as a judge during the 2ndtOOnsMaG International Cartoon Contest”, which was held in Norway, India and Slovakia concurrently.

He was part of a 10-member international jury panel, who selected the top three cartoons from over 1556 cartoons, submitted by 518 cartoonists across the globe.