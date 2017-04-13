Bangladesh, India sign 22 bilateral documents

Fahad Ferdous, UNB, back from New Delhi

Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

Bangladesh and India on Saturday signed 22 bilateral documents, covering diverse areas of cooperation, including economic, defence cooperation, power, peaceful use of nuclear energy, outer space, information technology and mass media.

Sixteen MoUs are among the documents, including one on the close cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, and six deals.

However, the much-sought Teesta water-sharing deal saw no light this time, either.

The documents were signed after the official bilateral talks between Bangladesh and India at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi witnessed the signing while four MoUs out of the 22 documents were exchanged in presence of the two prime ministers.

The two prime ministers along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagged off new passenger bus services on Khulna-Kolkata route, train service on Khulna-Kolkata and reopening of Birol-Radhikapur rail route for freight service.

The four MoUs include one on bilateral judicial sector cooperation, another on extending 3rd Line of Credit by India to Bangladesh, third one on cooperation on peaceful use of outer space and the last one on passenger and cruise services on the coastal and protocol route.

The other MoUs were signed on extending defence L-o-C of $500 million, on defence cooperation framework, on enhancing cooperation in the field of strategic and operational studies, on enhancing cooperation in the field of national security, development and strategic studies,

These also include on cooperation in the field of information technology and electronics, cooperation in the area of cyber security, establishing Border Haats across the border, training and capacity-building programme for Bangladeshi judicial officers in India, cooperation on aids to navigation, mutual scientific cooperation in the field of earth sciences for research and development, development of fairway from Sirajganj to Daikhowa and Ashuganj to Zakiganj on Indo-Bangladesh protocol route and on cooperation in the field of mass media.

The agreements include cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy, arrangement between Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) of India and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) for the exchange of technical information and cooperation in the regulation of nuclear safety and radiation protection, inter-agency agreement between Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) on cooperation regarding nuclear power plant projects in Bangladesh, audio-visual co-production agreement, regulation of motor vehicle passenger traffic (Khulna-Kolkata route) and SOP of the agreement, Financing Agreement for the construction of 36 community clinics in Bangladesh.