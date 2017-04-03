Aminbazar: Truth buried in the sand?



Sunday, July 31st, 2011

Syed Zain Al-Mahmood

It was meant to be a fun night out – seven friends meeting up and hanging out on Shab-e-Barat, the Night of Fortune. But in the wee hours of July 18, fortune deserted the seven youths from Shyamoli-Kalyanpur. Ill fate took them to a bleak windblown industrial landscape near Aminbazar on the outskirts of the capital.

The basic facts of what happened that night are not in dispute. At one stage, the youths were surrounded, beaten and bloodied by dozens of armed men. A call went out from the PA system of the local mosque that a robbery was in progress. Soon hundreds of enraged villagers joined the fray.

By the time the dust settled, Towhidur Rahman Palash, Kamruzzaman Kanto and Ibrahim Khalil of Bangla College, Shams Rahim Shamam of Maple Leaf International School, Tipu Sultan of Tejgaon College and Sitaf Jabi Munif of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology lay dead. All were aged between 16 and 22. Al-Amin, 18, a sales representative of a juice company, alone survived.

A local sand trader lodged a robbery case against the seven young men. They had been caught trying to escape after an attempted heist, locals said. They had weapons. The villagers, furious at the recent spate of robberies, had surrounded them and driven by sheer rage, bludgeoned them to death.

There was nothing they could do, said the police. Although a police patrol had arrived on the scene, they were powerless to stop the hordes of rampaging villagers. It was also impossible to assign individual blame since the entire village had participated in the lynching. According to the police, it was an open and shut case of mob violence. The murder case filed by a local police officer accused ‘several hundred’ nameless villagers.

But interviews with more than a dozen residents of Darussalam and Aminbazar present a different picture of the tragedy. The dead youths were middle class boys with no record of criminal activity. Their accusers, on the other hand, have established links with organised crime, a Dhaka Courier investigation has revealed. Enquiries in the Aminbazar area point to an unholy nexus between drug traders, sand merchants and the local police.

“We found them dead”

Standing on a crumbling shoal near the launch jetty where barges are loaded up with sand, Ali Azam, a labourer, said, “We found them dead.” This is a recurring theme. Villagers turn away guiltily when journalists approach. But those who are willing to talk say they arrived to see the youths already dead.

The impression that the victims were killed before the majority of locals rushed to the scene is reinforced by the testimony of Al-Amin, the lone survivor. His father, Khabir Bepari, a trader in the Darussalam area where four of the young men lived, is so afraid for his son’s life that he refused to keep him in hospital.

Lying in bed, his body covered by bruises and slash wounds, Al-Amin recounted the horror of that fateful night.

“We wanted to spend the night outdoors. We went to get some fresh air near the Aminbazar area on the bank of the river Turag. We never went to Kyablar Char, where they claimed we were caught. We were near the launch jetty, close to the highway leading to Dhaka. We had split up. Kanto and I were younger, so we left the other guys and were walking by the side of the river. The place was deserted. Suddenly we saw people with flashlights moving towards the sand trading shed where the others were sheltering from the drizzle. Then we heard the screams.

“When we rushed to the sand trading post, we saw the guys being beaten. As soon as we arrived, the group of about 20 attackers swooped on us. Kanto fell to the ground immediately. I, too, went down under a hail of blows. We never heard any sound from the loudspeakers of any mosque until later. By that time, my friends were already dead. The accusation that villagers chased us to Kyablar Char is a lie!”

Drug addicts?

The police said in the aftermath of the tragedy, when it had become clear the victims were not armed robbers, that the boys may have gone to the deserted Aminbazar area to smoke pot. Some press reports quoted Al-Amin as saying some of his companions may have been looking for a “fix”.

“The police told me to say that,” Al-Amin told the Dhaka Courier. “When more people came to the spot, I regained consciousness and grabbed the legs of a policeman, and begged him to save me. He said I must do as he said.”

In the Darussalam neighbourhood, now plastered with posters calling for the trial of the killers, locals are adamant that the victims were well-behaved young men. Ibrahim Khalil, son of Abu Taher a fruit trader in Kalyanpur area, was an Honours first- year student of Accounting at Mirpur Bangla College.

“Ibrahim’s family owns a pharmacy next door to my shop,” said Asaduzzaman, a local phone shop owner. “Ibrahim used to sit at the cash counter quite often. He was a high spirited but well-mannered youth. I never noticed any bad habits. Look, if a kid is a drug addict, the neighbours usually know about it. Also, his family would never allow him to handle their cash if he were an addict.”

His words are echoed by Jamal Hossain, an electronics mechanic who is also a resident of Darussalam. “If the media hadn’t taken this up, the boys would have been labeled as robbers and drug addicts and the case would be closed.”

At Ibrahim’s house the atmosphere is one of a frozen sadness. Ibrahim’s mother has run out of tears. “Our boys were not criminals. The people who killed them were the real criminals,” she said. “We want the killers punished.”

Ibrahim’s black-cased personal computer sits on the table where he studied. The hard disc is full of photos that provide a glimpse into the fun-loving nature of the dead teenager.

Ibrahim’s younger brother Sumon said: “My brother loved to travel and explore new places. He loved adventure. In the end, that may have killed him.”

The relatives of the dead men are adamant that the victims had never been to the Kyablar Char area of Aminbazar before. They also don’t believe the boys were killed by a rampaging mob.

“We saw the bodies,” said Saleha Begum, Al-Amin’s neighbour. “The wounds…they were injured with sharp weapons. Some of the bodies were mutilated. That’s not a mob beating.”

Al-Amin’s father Khabir Bepari said: “Some people killed these boys and then carried the bodies to Kyablar Char. They called the villagers to draw attention away from themselves. We want the government to find out the truth. But why is the government siding against us? The robbery case still hasn’t been withdrawn. We’re afraid they will kill my boy to silence him.”

Destination Aminbazar

But if the young men were well-heeled boys with middle-class backgrounds, who killed them and why? The answer may lie in the dark history of Aminbazar.

According to Shah Alam, a young businessman with contacts in the Kyablar Char area, the Aminbazar sand dunes are a major drug trading hub controlled by criminals under the guise of sand traders.

“The Char was named after a young man named Kyabla who was murdered a few years ago,” said Shah Alam. “It’s not a real Char, but it has water on three sides, which makes it easy for drug traffickers to access. Many of the sand trading posts, known as “Godi” double as drug storage sites.”

Locals say the criminal gangs run the lucrative drug trade in collaboration with members of the police and some unscrupulous people in the area. The gangs have shown they are willing to go to any length to protect their trade.

In March 2007, two Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) personnel were killed by members of a gang named Gangchil Bahini in Aminbazar, just outside the capital. The incident happened when a Rab team raided a drug den. Following the incident, 13 members of the group were killed in “shootouts” with Rab in the last four years. Ten of them came from Bardesi village near Kyablar Char, residents of which were alleged to have killed Al-Amin’s friends.

Locals told the Dhaka Courier on condition of anonymity that boat loads of heroin, Yaba, phensedyl and other drugs were hauled away towards Kamrangirchar the night following the incident in anticipation of a raid. “The police may have tipped off the drug peddlers,” said a former sand trader who refused to be named.

Abdul Kader Suruj, the father of victim Kamruzzaman Kanto, is a retired truck driver who knows the Aminbazar area like the back of his hand. He insists that his son was killed by drug traffickers who later set things up to make it look like a mob beating.

“My sources in Aminbazar tell me the drug gang was expecting a shipment that night. Maybe they thought our boys were police informers or even a rival gang.”

Many analysts point to the inconsistency in the testimony of sand trader Abdul Malek and his brother Abdul Khaleq, co-owners of the sand trading post known as Shahadat Enterprise. Malek lodged the case against the slain men, and claimed in subsequent interviews that the seven were robbers.

“He said the dacoits came in trawlers and took away Tk.5,000 from his Godi,” said Sharif Ahmed, a retired inspector of police who is currently a security consultant. “But his manager told reporters there was no such incident in their shop. Malek also didn’t explain what he was doing with Tk 5000 in his shop on Shab-e-Barat when the whole area was deserted. Let’s also remember that the police didn’t find any abandoned trawlers in the vicinity.”

A failed system?





Wherever and whenever the justice system fails, there is mob violence. Civilians who collectively take on the role of law enforcers, judges and executioners all in one are a symptom of a deeper social malaise, say experts.

According to professor A K M Firoz, formerly head of psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health, what makes a crowd turn into a mob is the subconscious unity of all the individuals. “In our case it is a sense of shared frustration that provokes people,” he says.

Even if it is true that the ‘mob beating’ of July 18 was a ruse to hide evidence of organised crime in Aminbazar, the fact remains that many villagers in Bardesi and other villages believe the outsiders were indeed robbers. Many said the arbitrary killing, although brutal, was justified.

“This lack of faith in the justice system is what primarily makes people want to go get justice any way they possibly can,” said Dr Saiful Islam Dilder, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Human Rights Commission. “Even if a robber is caught, people have no right to take the law into their own hands. This is the grossest violation of human rights you can imagine.”

According to the human rights organization Odhikar, there were 377 mob killings in the country in the last two and a half years.

Barrister Raghib Chowdhury of the Supreme Court Bar points out that it is often difficult to prosecute mob killings. “The main problem of prosecuting a mob killing is a lack of witnesses,” he says. “For example, when the victims are notorious criminals, there is tacit support of the public behind the killing. This is also why the police often don’t pursue cases of this kind. Again, if a hundred people have beaten a guy to death, it’s difficult to identify the main perpetrators.”

The parents of the Darussalam victims insist the police of the Savar Thana must own up to serious failings in the Aminbazar affair. Ibrahim Khalil’s mother said: “Anwar daroga (Sub-inspector Anwar), Mahbub OC (of Savar police station) – we demand they be arrested for failing to save these young lives.”

Dhaka district Superintendent of Police (SP) Mizanur Rahman said, “The local police initially assumed that six robbers were killed. But, now a different picture is emerging. This tragic incident shows how terrible the consequence can be if people take the law into their own hands.”

He denied that the police is not doing enough to curb rising crime rates in areas like Aminbazar. Instead he lashed out at the ones taking the law into their own hands, “We take mob violence very seriously and will prosecute it vigorously.”

Kanto’s mother, her eyes brimming with tears, wonders if the truth will ever be known. “They killed my son, mutilated his body and labelled him a robber. Is there no justice in this land?”



