After Holey

Thursday, July 6th, 2017

The most bastardly thing about terrorism is that there is no end to it. Once it sets in, it is difficult to foresee, or even conceptualise what it would mean to be rid of it. How long must it be averted, before it can be said to have been defeated? Even if all the terrorist organizations in the world today are defeated, can it prevent the birth of new ones? Is there any way of knowing?

A vehicle of hatred, that trades on fear, its cheap aims will always find some form of nourishment. Even if as a strategy it is failing. Often, nearly always, carried out in the name of noble-sounding objectives (freedom in Ulster, khilafat in the Levant), there is no evidence to suggest terrorism ‘works’. Wherever it has been employed, it has only succeeded in perpetuating violence, with the Good Friday agreement a notable exception, that brought about a certain peace in Northern Ireland. Nowhere though, can terrorism or its perpetrators be said to have achieved their stated objectives.

Having commemorated the first anniversary of the macabre attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, the capital’s poshest quarter, that made July 1, 2016 a red letter day in Bangladesh’s post-independence history, a true before-and-after moment, it is important that we maintain a sense of perspective in perusing all that has happened since, and even all that went before. One year is a very short time, and hardly lends itself to judgement calls on how various actors have responded to what it exposed, which by their very nature would require long-term remedies.

Yet by-and-large, you would have to be impressed by the way Bangladesh has stood up in the aftermath. There was a possibility of chaos descending. The attack that followed on Eid ul Azha at Sholakia, some 10 weeks later, seemed to signal ominous strength in reserves for the militants. Well young men really, our own sons and brothers, at most gone astray, somehow misled. The new profile that has emerged of the merchants of what we understand to be Islamic terrorism in Bangladesh today, has been disturbing (see below). Drawing inspiration from the exploits of the so-called IS in Iraq and Syria, a generation has been infested with a disease that projects heroism onto cowardice, piety onto savagery. At one point when law enforcement agencies were seemingly finding terrorist dens in almost every nook and cranny they looked, resulting in all-night drives and suicide blasts with toddlers in tow that were not all that less disturbing, it did start to resemble a bad nightmare for the nation. But even these have just recently subsided. There has been no repeat of the Holey attack, and even the ‘targeted killings’ of secular-minded individuals (‘bloggers’) have stopped. Yet we cannot take anything for granted.

The way ‘radical Islamic terrorism’, to use a Trumpian term, has evolved in the years since 9/11, terrorist sleeper cells operate like volcanos. Their dormant state can lull you into a false sense of security, but then you’ll never know when the next one will erupt. And the forms they have developed, seeing some of the latest attacks in the ‘lone wolf’ category where a man and a van are enough to disrupt life in major metropolitan city, they seem set to become the resort not only of the misguidedly defiant, but also the desperate present in every society on its fringes, filled with anger and hate and looking for an outlet. The fight against radicalisation therefore has to engender a component that seeks out such vulnerable characters before they fall through the cracks.

A homely affair

The Bangladesh government’s response in the aftermath of the Holey attack has understandably drawn scrutiny from all corners. Another feature of terrorism is its multi-dimensional effects, and any government must necessarily involve itself to varying extent in each dimension to address it. The most readily apparent, and vital sphere concerns security. Any government’s most important task is of course to protect its citizens, providing them not only security but also a sense of security. To that end, it is not surprising that the Awami League-led government’s response has focused on this aspect, and to the extent that no repeat has occurred, it can be said to have been successful. And the job done by the law-enforcement agencies to this end must be commended.

“The anti-terrorism policies of the Bangladesh government focus on responding to challenges of law and order,” writes Dr Siegfried Wolf, an international security expert based at the South Asia Institute of Heidelberg University in Germany, on the occasion of the first anniversary. “Subsequently the authority’s actions feature a large-scale use of the security apparatus and coercive force. As such, the measures made an impact in quelling the activities of several individual, militant groups, at least temporarily. But earlier domestic experiences and lessons from other countries, especially Pakistan, show that the selected ‘target groups’ usually remain underground, regroup, and appear -sooner or later- under a different name and/or organisational structure to continue their activities.”

In point of fact, we need not look as far as Pakistan. The law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh are familiar with the rise and fall and return of the Jama’at ul Mujahideen Bangladesh after all, that they have steadfastly held responsible for most of the militant attacks that have occurred in the country since 2013, in the guise of ‘Neo JMB’. This itself has formed part of the official narrative to explain the phenomenon.

Say no evil

One of the more notable, if controversial, features of the government’s response has been the deliberate focus on terrorism as a domestic problem. The blanket denial to this end by government and police officials of any role or presence for ISIS in the sudden spike in terrorist incidents that occurred around 2015, has led to some sharp criticism, with some questioning the government’s competence in handling the task at hand. Yet it is foolish to believe the government, and in particular the law enforcement agencies, fails to see the connection, even after the lengths the attackers at Holey went to, towards establishing their IS credentials.

The government’s chosen narrative should rather be seen for what it is: a political decision that aims to protect the nation’s sovereignty by not allowing any excuse for foreign powers to suddenly establish say a military presence here. Whether there is merit to those apprehensions is a separate discussion. The point to ponder here is whether the narrative compromises efforts to root out extremism.

According to Alyssa Ayres of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Washington think-tank, although Bangladesh does have ‘homegrown terrorist groups’ to worry about, such as JMB or the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), “there is no reason these groups cannot be both Bangladeshi and establish ties with global jihadists at the same time.” We have at various times heard of JMB/ABT establishing links with the likes of IS and Al Qaeda, the two most prominent terrorist organisations to have emerged over the last two decades, that operate almost exactly like international franchises. International reporting continues to uncover Bangladeshi links to global terrorism that we can only hope the government is not ignoring.

Another foreign terrorism analyst, Canada-based Professor Rohan Gunaratne, caused quite a few ripples on a visit to Dhaka last March for a conference on fighting terrorism, where he directly contradicted the government’s narrative.

“The IS’s strategy is not to send Arabs or foreigners to come and attack here, but to do it with local recruits. This is their strategy everywhere else around the world. The mentality and philosophy of the locals who carried out the Holey Artisan attack matched that of IS,” Professor Gunaratne said.

He reiterated this view later in comments to the press, insisting: “It is absolutely wrong to say that there is no IS presence or that the Holey Artisan attack was carried by homegrown terrorists. There is nothing “home-grown” about that attack. The attackers did not reflect anything home-grown. They received a foreign ideology from Iraq and Syria, and they were influenced to kill and die. JMB and Huji,B never killed foreigners, Christians, Buddhists and Hindus.”

Although that may be true, the professor fails to explain what difference the ‘branding’ if you like, whether IS or home-grown, makes to actual counter-terrorism efforts. Which is probably why police chiefs were able to dismiss his views as those of an ‘academic’. For the moment, with their success in dismantling the network established by the militants here, putting the brakes on the targeted killings, and most importantly, preventing further attacks, Bangladeshis can afford to repose their faith in those getting their hands dirty and even giving their lives in some cases to protect them.

Digital Radical Bangladesh?

The nature of terrorism means the government as well as society both have a role to play in the process to eliminate it. Not just so-called civil society, rather all sections of it have to play a major role in this regard. Terrorists after all, spring from society. The strongest guarantee against terrorism is not a police force or army, but rather the social conditions that prevent individuals from choosing such a path.

The most alarming aspect of recent terrorist activity in Bangladesh concerns the profiles of the terrorists themselves. All but one of the Holey Artisan attackers, as was well-documented shortly after the siege, turned out to be from privileged backgrounds and had attended college. Two of them studied in Malaysia, part of the large contingent of Bangladeshi students who have chosen to go there for higher education in recent years.

Dr Ali Riaz, Professor and the Chair of the Department of Politics and Government at Illinois State University, attempted an examination of the socio-demographic profile of those being drawn into the orbit of militancy in a paper (Who are the Bangladeshi ‘Islamist Militants’?) for the Terrorism Research Initiative. The findings revealed a significant diversity among the militants. In line with the profile of the Gulshan attackers, Dr Riaz found significant numbers of militants were well-educated and from a middle class background.

In Dr Riaz’s words, which bear repeating today: “The general notion that poverty, unemployment and madrassah education are the common drivers of terrorism in Bangladesh does not bear out from the socio-demographic data of the arrested individuals (the study relied on the profiles of 112 individuals arrested by elite force RAB over a one-year period from July 2014- June 2015, on allegations linked to militancy). The majority of them have come from middle class or upper middle class backgrounds; a significant number were educated in prestigious institutions of higher learning and/or have a background in technical education. The finding that the militants are largely youth should not come as a surprise. This is consistent with earlier studies across the world over time.”

Yet this insight assumes greater significance in view of Bangladesh’s young population. More than half the Bangladeshi population of 158.5 million is below 24 years old, according to Dr Riaz. They are coming of age at a time when the nation is on an upward curve in terms of prosperity, and embracing all that is on offer to them in the form of ‘Digital Bangladesh’. Unfortunately, the internet is also emerging at the same time as a very potent hunting ground for IS-style jihadist groups.

The RAND Corporation conducted an influential study that confirmed that the internet played a role in the radicalisation process of violent extremists and terrorists whose cases they studied. In addition their findings reinforced the following five points:

i) The internet creates more opportunities to become radicalised. The internet may enhance opportunities to become radicalised, as a result of being available to many people, and enabling connection with like-minded individuals from across the world 24/7. For all 15 individuals that were researched, the internet had been a key source of information, communication and of propaganda for their extremist beliefs.

ii) The internet acts as an ‘echo chamber’. RAND’s research supports the suggestion that the internet may act as an ‘echo chamber’ for extremist beliefs; in other words, the internet may provide a greater opportunity than offline interactions to confirm existing beliefs.

iii) The internet facilitates the process of radicalisation. The findings do not necessarily support the suggestion that the internet accelerates radicalisation. Instead, the internet appears to facilitate this process, which, in turn, may or may not accelerate it.

iv) The internet is not a substitute for in-person meetings but, rather, complements in-person communication in the process towards radicalisation.

v) However, RAND’s evidence from the research does not support the suggestion that the internet has contributed to the development of self-radicalisation. In all the cases that were reviewed during their research, subjects had contact with other individuals, whether virtually or physically.

Against this background though, it is slightly worrying to learn there is no meaningful initiative undertaken by the Bangladesh government to stop the spread of extremism through “cyber-radicalisation”, as Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (ret.) puts it. Writing in leading vernacular Prothom Alo recently, the retired army man warns: “It is not possible (fighting radicalisation online) by shutting down some websites. It is a complicated and sensitive issue; the government is working not keeping that in mind. The same thing goes with the cyber security. The main problem is that we have no counter explanation narratives to tackle the ideological matter of militancy. The militants are giving a version to include in their group, and spreading it. Internet is the major media in that regard. They are using it monopolistically.”