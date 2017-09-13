A word from the Editor-in-Chief: The call of Eid-ul-Azha

Enayetullah Khan

Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

Eid-ul-Azha, the season of sacrifice and a reassertion of faith, is here again. Indeed, every Eid-ul-Azha is a manifestation anew of the spirit of sacrifice we are ready for, a duty enjoined on us by the Almighty. The annual celebration of Eid-ul-Azha is, therefore a time when our thoughts are lifted from the temporal on to a higher plane of the spiritual in the sense that we are called upon to remember the roots we spring from and the destination to which we are headed even as we conduct life here on earth. Every Eid is, therefore, a rekindling of the thought that beyond this world there is a wider universe, that beyond this existence there is a Day of Judgement to which we are all subject.

It is in the ambiance of such a truth that we sacrifice, in line with the tradition set by the prophets of old, animals in the name of the Creator of the Universe. The goal involved in the sacrifice is a renewed avowal of piety. And piety comes not through thoughts of feasting but through the essence of sacrifice. In the eyes of Allah, it is according to our means that we go for this sacrificial exercise — of cows, goats, sheep, camels — but in no way must we make it a point to engage in the exercise if our means do not permit us to. Again, sacrifice is an idea abhorrent to displays of ostentation, which is why it is not only unethical but also irreligious to indulge the urge for purchases of sacrificial animals at prices that are exorbitant.

Eid-ul-Azha is simply one more opportunity for the faithful to demonstrate humility and subservience to the will of God. That humility and that subservience are clearly marred when animals are bought with the clear intention of impressing neighbours or with thoughts of feasting centring around the availability of meat. The word of the Almighty, indeed of the religion of Islam, is simple: observe Eid with the rest of humanity, especially the poor, in mind. The poor are your neighbours and your relatives. Their share in the animals sacrificed must not be forgotten or ignored. If it is, the entire meaning of Eid-ul-Azha goes missing.

Every Eid-ul-Azha, like every Eid-ul-Fitr, is an occasion for us to redeem ourselves before the Almighty and in our own eyes. Self-esteem is always a strong foundation of existence; and nowhere is self-esteem more important for us than in possessing the quality of judging ourselves every moment of every day, and every day of the life which remains for us.

In the end, Eid is a celebration, a reason for joy, a time of happiness. All of these come enriched with remembrance of the teachings of faith, with the knowledge that these teachings acquire meaning only through constant and consistent practice.

We wish everyone a happy and meaningful Eid-ul-Azha.