A Balancing Act

Courier Report

Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

From the moment that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set aside protocol to greet his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, it was clear that this would be a state visit heavy on charm.

The gesture, Indian officials explained, was meant to underline the special relationship between the South Asian neighbors, a bond that has grown warmer since 2009, when PM Hasina came to power.

A raft of agreements and MoUs, 36 to be exact, were signed during the four-day visit of PM Hasina. The charm offensive also continued. The Bangladeshi PM stayed at the Rastrapati bhaban, the official residence of the Indian president, during the trip — an honour that is not extended to every state visitor. Sheikh Hasina responded by cooking Hilsa fish for Indian President Paranb Mukherjee, according to reports in the Indian media.

Bangladesh PM honoured the Indian soldiers who were killed during the 1971 liberation war. On the other hand, the Indian government named a road named after her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and released a cover of a book on the unfinished life sketch of Bangabandhu.

“I went there for friendship, I got that,” Sheikh Hasina said, after returning to Dhaka.

The state visit, the first bilateral trip by a Bangladeshi Prime Minister during the tenure of Narendra Modi, undoubtedly took the already very friendly relationship to new heights. However, millions of people on both sides of the border were waiting with heightened expectation to see what tangible benefits would accrue from the trip.

The balance sheet

Officials on both sides were keen to point to the three dozen deals inked by the two governments as a success story. India extended a $4.5 billion concessional line of credit for infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, including the development of Payra, Mongla and Chittagong ports. The two countries also inked five defence cooperation agreements, including a $500 million line of credit for purchase of defence equipment from India. The visit has seen the launch of new bus and rail connectivity between the two countries on the Khulna-Kolkata route.

The bear in the room, of course, was the Teesta river water sharing deal, which was conspicuous in its absence from the official agenda. The Teesta river originates in Sikkim and flows through West Bengal as well as Bangladesh. India claims a share of 55 percent of the river’s water.

For Bangladesh, Teesta is a critical issue and remains a litmus test of the strength of the India-Bangladesh relationship. Bangladesh wants half of the Teesta’s waters between December and May every year, because that’s when the water flow to the country drops drastically. The historical flow of the river at Rangpur is 5,000 cusecs, but Bangladesh is getting only 500 cusecs of water now. This has affected farmers whose crops don’t grow or wither away in the fields and also fishermen who are facing loss of livelihood, according to a Bangladeshi expert.

Negotiations on how to share the Teesta water have been ongoing since 1983. A 2011 interim deal – that was supposed to last 15 years – gave India 42.5 percent of the Teesta’s waters and gave Bangladesh 37.5 percent. Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister, opposed this deal so it was postponed and remains unsigned. In fact, she was scheduled to accompany the then PM Manmohan Singh to Bangladesh to sign that deal in 2011, but cancelled the trip.

After the Prime Minister returned to Dhaka, foreign ministry officials and ruling party leaders were keen to stress that Sheikh Hasina’s visit should not be seen through the narrow prism of an agreement on defence cooperation or Teesta but through the broader perspective of the unexplored potential in India-Bangladesh relations.

“I am satisfied with this visit and it has been fruitful. In terms of respect we are equal, it is a matter of satisfaction,” said Sheikh Hasina.

Modi’s predecessor Manmohan Singh enjoyed a strong relationship with Dhaka, although he did not conclude key agreements on border demarcation and water sharing. Since Narendra Modi became prime minister, the special relationship was pushed to new heights.

The visit of Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in 2015 was counted as very successful and historic by many analysts. As many as 77 decisions were listed in the joint declaration – Notun Projonmo-Nayi Disha – which laid down the road map of future cooperation, and 22 bilateral agreements were signed in areas as diverse as blue economy, energy, connectivity, security cooperation, economy and trade, infrastructure and transportation, people to people contact, etc.

In the months after the visit, not only did the governments solve the issue of Land Boundary Agreement but also the maritime boundary issue in the Bay of Bengal.

A tactical advantage

A look at the map of South Asia shows why India and Bangladesh have a strong tactical incentive to work together. Bangladesh is geopolitically India’s most important neighbour. First, Bangladesh’s location is the ‘missing link’ between mainland India and India’s Northeastern states. Each of these states is land-locked and has shorter route to the sea through Bangladesh. Currently, Kolkata port is used by these states for both domestic and imported cargo. Bangladesh is a natural part of India’s “Look East Policy”.

Second, a friendly Bangladesh that ensures no anti-India terror or insurgent activities can be carried out from its soil will substantially assist India in handling security problems in some of its restive north-east States. Importantly, a ‘neutral’ Bangladesh also ensures containment of an assertive China in this region, including along the strategic sea-lanes of the Bay of Bengal, say experts.

Further the navigable rivers in India’s Northeast that could connect West Bengal or Orissa ports pass through Bangladesh. The only entry to and exit from the Northeastern region of India is through the Shiliguri Corridor that is close to the Chinese border and within striking distance of Bangladesh. The Shiliguri Corridor is the most sensitive ‘choke point’ for the Indian Union, according to experts.

Insurgency has been playing a role in straining relations of India with Bangladesh. Northeast India has been facing insurgency since 1956 due to feelings of ethnic separatism among its inhabitants. Bangladesh has moved decisively to stop militants from infiltrating its territory and that has been crucial to relations with India.

Both MP Hasina and Modi have been keen to portray India and Bangladesh as partners in progress and development, and discussed a sense of shared destiny. This is also a manifestation of India’s ‘Neighbours First’ policy that stems from the realisation that for India’s continued growth and development, the entire region needs to prosper.

But sovereign nations act in their own interests first and foremost. India has pressed Bangladesh to sign a defence deal ever since Bangladesh procured two submarines from China. The competition between India and China to woo Bangladesh has left the government in a delicate balancing act. While the Awami League-led government has moved closer to India, the South Asian neighbour’s contributions have paled in comparison to China’s massive investment in Bangladesh.

Under the just-signed defence agreement, India will provide Bangladesh with a $500 million line of credit which will be used to buy defence equipment from India. Supporters of the deal say it solidifies the existing security cooperation and anti-militancy work.

Another area where progress has been made is trade and commerce. Since 1971, India was the major trading partner of Bangladesh. However, China’s trade with Bangladesh has increased manifold in recent years to surpass India from 2004 onwards. This slowing down and change of economic relations between India and Bangladesh has also been a point of concern.

The issue of trade cooperation is exceedingly important to both countries. During his tenure as prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh offered duty-free access to begin with, which was a first step. But that was never sufficient, as there was a long list of ‘sensitive’ items where many important items were kept off the shelves. However, after his visit to Dhaka, he reduced the ‘sensitive’ list to 25 items which were of a more non-economic nature. Currently, Bangladesh accounts only 0.2 percent of Indian imports. Countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, even Myanmar have larger exports to India than Bangladesh. None of these countries have free trade agreements with India.

Bangladesh’s trade deficit with China is $ 13.6 billion compared to the deficit with India of $ 5.6 billion.

Bringing down trade costs will help, as will improved road connectivity and rail link. As for FDI from India, despite Bangladesh creating dedicated SEZs, Indian investors have invested just $270 million since 2013-14.

For geopolitical and economic reasons, Bangladesh is India’s most important neighbour and deserves to be treated as equals and with respect. Bangladesh, too, has to realize the benefits of hitching itself to India’s economic growth engine.